Best OnePlus 15 deals: hottest promos to expect

Jump to:

Deals at OnePlus

Deals at Amazon



OnePlus 15 deals to expect at the official store Over at the official OnePlus Store, you can already subscribe to receive a discount, a chance to win a free tablet, or a free gift worth up to $299 with your OnePlus 15 . Over at the official OnePlus Store, you can already subscribe to receive a discount, a chance to win a free tablet, or a free gift worth up to $299 with your

OnePlus 15: subscribe for an extra $50 off OnePlus has opened subscriptions for its upcoming OnePlus 15 flagship. If you sign into your OnePlus account, you'll receive a $50 discount code via an email. You can also get a chance to win a OnePlus Pad 3 for free. Reserve at OnePlus



When you subscribe through your OnePlus account, you'll receive a $50 discount code. The coupon is automatically applied to your account and is valid until January 1, 2026, though the end date may change. On top of that, the new model might ship with a free storage upgrade ($100 off).



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy The official store is also giving you a chance to win the OnePlus 15 purchase. This Snapdragon 8 Elite tablet delivers excellent performance across the board and normally costs $699.99. That's a generous offer, but only one winner will be chosen.



In addition, getting the OnePlus 15 through the official store will come with a gift worth up to $299. While there are no details yet, based on the OnePlus 13 launch offer, we can expect the official store to let users pick between a smartwatch, a pair of earbuds, and possibly a OnePlus 15 case. When you subscribe through your OnePlus account, you'll receive a $50 discount code. The coupon is automatically applied to your account and is valid until January 1, 2026, though the end date may change. On top of that, the new model might ship with a free storage upgrade ($100 off).The official store is also giving you a chance to win the OnePlus Pad 3 for free with yourpurchase. This Snapdragon 8 Elite tablet delivers excellent performance across the board and normally costs $699.99. That's a generous offer, but only one winner will be chosen.In addition, getting thethrough the official store will come with a gift worth up to $299. While there are no details yet, based on thelaunch offer, we can expect the official store to let users pick between a smartwatch, a pair of earbuds, and possibly acase.





OnePlus 15 deals to expect at Amazon





While Amazon doesn't traditionally match the official store's launch offers on flagship models, it still lets users score some nice savings through a gift card. If that holds true this year, we can expect the OnePlus 15 to arrive at Amazon with a $100 gift card. It's also possible for the e-commerce giant to throw in a free storage upgrade to sweeten the pot.