Best OnePlus 15 deals: hottest promos to expect
Thinking of upgrading to the upcoming OnePlus 15? Check out the best expected deals right here.
Expected to arrive on the global scene on November 13, the OnePlus 15 is just around the corner. The upcoming flagship promises advanced performance capabilities with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip while keeping a relatively affordable price.
Although there are still no concrete details regarding US pricing, we can expect the OnePlus 13 successor to be less expensive than the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra. Still, scoring a good deal can make your flagship OnePlus experience even better.
When you subscribe through your OnePlus account, you'll receive a $50 discount code. The coupon is automatically applied to your account and is valid until January 1, 2026, though the end date may change. On top of that, the new model might ship with a free storage upgrade ($100 off).
In addition, getting the OnePlus 15 through the official store will come with a gift worth up to $299. While there are no details yet, based on the OnePlus 13 launch offer, we can expect the official store to let users pick between a smartwatch, a pair of earbuds, and possibly a OnePlus 15 case.
OnePlus 15 deals to expect at the official storeOver at the official OnePlus Store, you can already subscribe to receive a discount, a chance to win a free tablet, or a free gift worth up to $299 with your OnePlus 15.
The official store is also giving you a chance to win the OnePlus Pad 3 for free with your OnePlus 15 purchase. This Snapdragon 8 Elite tablet delivers excellent performance across the board and normally costs $699.99. That's a generous offer, but only one winner will be chosen.
OnePlus 15 deals to expect at Amazon
While Amazon doesn't traditionally match the official store's launch offers on flagship models, it still lets users score some nice savings through a gift card. If that holds true this year, we can expect the OnePlus 15 to arrive at Amazon with a $100 gift card. It's also possible for the e-commerce giant to throw in a free storage upgrade to sweeten the pot.
