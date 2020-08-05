The best Galaxy Note 20 deals and preorder gifts at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and Best Buy

The two new Note handsets sport the highest screen-to-body ratios in their class, and fulfill the needs of both big display and compact phone lovers that drool over Samsung's new S Pen abilities.





The Note 20 Ultra 5G and Note 20 5G will be available both directly from Samsung unlocked, or on carriers like Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, and Xfinity or Straight Talk Wireless. The 256GB model of the Note 20 starts from $999.99, while the Note 20 Ultra will set you back at least $1299.99. The handsets will be on sale from Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, Walmart, and other retailers.





In addition to T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon's BOGO deals, you can obtain up to extra $150 off directly from Samsung. With the second phone free, and at least a Benjamin off, you will essentially be snatching the best thing on Android at just $150, not bad for signing up your soul with America's largest carriers. Without further ado, here are the best deals on the Note 20 series for you early adopters:





The best Note 20 Ultra and Note 20 5G deals on T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T





Verizon Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Note 20 5G prices and BOGO



Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G (6.9”1) starts at $54.16 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,299.99 retail). Galaxy Note20 5G (6.7”) starts at $41.66 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $999.99 retail).

Verizon will carry the Note 20 5G series, and has a drastic BOGO deal on them. Not that we didn't expect it , but it's still crazy to know that Verizon will be giving away a thousand dollar phone for free. Preorders for the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra on Verizon start August 6 at 12:01 AM ET and both phones will be widely available on August 21. Pricing is as follows:





Buy any Galaxy Note 20 smartphone and get a second Galaxy Note 20 series phone or Galaxy S20 series phone as low as free with a premium Unlimited plan or half off with any other Verizon Unlimited plan.

Upgrade to any Galaxy Note 20 5G series smartphone and get $500 when trading in an eligible device with a select Unlimited plan.

Samsung is also offering up to $150 in Samsung credit when you preorder a Galaxy Note 20 5G or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G. You can redeem the offer using the Shop Samsung application.

Get 25% off all Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G cases, screen protectors and charging accessories during the pre-order period. Best Verizon Galaxy Note 20 deals:







AT&T Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Note 20 5G prices and BOGO





It's raining Note 20 BOGO deals from America's largest carriers at launch. After T-Mobile announced the free Note 20 deal for anyone who gets, well, another Note 20, AT&T follows in its footsteps, too, and pre-orders begin August 6 online and in-Store availability is set for August 21





Best AT&T Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals: