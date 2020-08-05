The best Galaxy Note 20 deals and preorder gifts at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and Best Buy
The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G and Note 20 5G duo offers a lot more to early adopters than the Note 10 did at launch, as Samsung has thoroughly overhauled the camera aspect of the Note line, just as it did with the S20 series.
The two new Note handsets sport the highest screen-to-body ratios in their class, and fulfill the needs of both big display and compact phone lovers that drool over Samsung's new S Pen abilities.
The Note 20 Ultra 5G and Note 20 5G will be available both directly from Samsung unlocked, or on carriers like Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, and Xfinity or Straight Talk Wireless. The 256GB model of the Note 20 starts from $999.99, while the Note 20 Ultra will set you back at least $1299.99. The handsets will be on sale from Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, Walmart, and other retailers.
In addition to T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon's BOGO deals, you can obtain up to extra $150 off directly from Samsung. With the second phone free, and at least a Benjamin off, you will essentially be snatching the best thing on Android at just $150, not bad for signing up your soul with America's largest carriers. Without further ado, here are the best deals on the Note 20 series for you early adopters:
The best Note 20 Ultra and Note 20 5G deals on T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T
Verizon Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Note 20 5G prices and BOGO
Verizon will carry the Note 20 5G series, and has a drastic BOGO deal on them. Not that we didn't expect it, but it's still crazy to know that Verizon will be giving away a thousand dollar phone for free. Preorders for the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra on Verizon start August 6 at 12:01 AM ET and both phones will be widely available on August 21. Pricing is as follows:
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G (6.9”1) starts at $54.16 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,299.99 retail).
- Galaxy Note20 5G (6.7”) starts at $41.66 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $999.99 retail).
Best Verizon Galaxy Note 20 deals:
- Buy any Galaxy Note 20 smartphone and get a second Galaxy Note 20 series phone or Galaxy S20 series phone as low as free with a premium Unlimited plan or half off with any other Verizon Unlimited plan.
- Upgrade to any Galaxy Note 20 5G series smartphone and get $500 when trading in an eligible device with a select Unlimited plan.
- Samsung is also offering up to $150 in Samsung credit when you preorder a Galaxy Note 20 5G or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G. You can redeem the offer using the Shop Samsung application.
- Get 25% off all Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G cases, screen protectors and charging accessories during the pre-order period.
AT&T Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Note 20 5G prices and BOGO
It's raining Note 20 BOGO deals from America's largest carriers at launch. After T-Mobile announced the free Note 20 deal for anyone who gets, well, another Note 20, AT&T follows in its footsteps, too, and pre-orders begin August 6 online and in-Store availability is set for August 21
Best AT&T Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals:
- For a limited time, new and existing customers can get up to $1000 off a phone in the Note 20 5G series, making the second Note20 free in a BOGO deal.
- Starting August 7, AT&T's Advanced Mobile Security Features, including Safe Browsing & Personal ID Monitoring will come free with 5G unlimited plans.
For a limited time, AT&T customers can also get a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 for free when they buy another one, basically a similar deal to what T-Mobile is running. The difference is that AT&T requires you to get it on a 30-month Next installment plan, not a two-year endeavor. A $30 activation fee will be applied to the new line as well, plus all the due taxes.
T-Mobile Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Note 20 5G prices and BOGO
The Galaxy Note20 5G and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G will be available for pre-order starting this Friday, August 7 at 5am PT and available in-stores on August 21.
Pick up one Galaxy Note20 5G and get another one free or up to $1000 off a second qualifying Galaxy smartphone of equal or lesser value when you add a line.
Get up to $500 off a Galaxy Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra 5G or Galaxy Z Flip 5G when you trade in a qualifying device.
Get up to $500 off a Galaxy Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra 5G or Galaxy Z Flip 5G when you trade in a qualifying device.
All of these offers are fulfilled with 24 bill monthly bill credits on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan. Combine any of these above offers with an offer from Samsung.com to get up to $150 Samsung credit when you pre-order a new Galaxy Note20 5G or Note20 Ultra 5G smartphone.
Best Note 20 deals from Samsung, Best Buy, or Amazon
Samsung's free Note 20 Ultra preorder gifts
Nothing beats free, and when it comes to Samsung, it always sweetens the pot (or cushions the blow) for its flagship phone prices. The Note 20 series is an exception, though, and Samsung is leaving you no choice but to take $200 and run. Those who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 by August 21, 2020 at 8:59 pm PT, will all be eligible to receive up to $200 accessories credit, depending on the model.
Here's how to get the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra preorder gift from Samsung:
- By 8/20/2020, pre-order and purchase a Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G or Note20 Ultra 5G on phone installment plan or outright purchase at full retail price and receive a $150 (Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G purchases) or $200 (Samsung GalaxyNote20 Ultra 5G purchases) gift. Only available while supplies last.
- By 9/20/2020, using your Qualifying Purchase phone, follow instructions on the Shop Samsung app to submit required info. Gifts will be emailed approx. 4–6 weeks after verification of Qualifying Purchase.
- Only 58,000 $100 and 145,000 $150 Samsung Credits available. Samsung Credits are valid only at www.Samsung.com or in the App for use toward an eligible purchase, and valid through 11/27/20.
Best Buy Galaxy Note 20 Ultra prices and deals
While Best Buy is offering no Note 20 BOGO of its own, just savings of up to $700 with a qualified trade-in, plus Samsung's own gifts and discounts.
Here's how to redeem the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra preorder credit at Best Buy:
- Download and install the Shop Samsung app on your eligible Galaxy device from the Galaxy Store or Google Play Store.
- Open the Shop Samsung app and tap the Menu Icon on top left > select My Inbox > tap See if I’m Eligible for this offer.
- Scan your device IMEI barcode from your eligible Galaxy device retail box or copy and paste it from your device.
- Once your IMEI has been scanned or copied, tap Verify.
- If you are eligible and not signed in to your Samsung Account on your device, you will be prompted to sign in or create an account to register for the offer.
- Fill out the required information, tap Submit and if prompted, upload receipt/proof of Best Buy pre-registration and/or pre-order with your pre-order date visible by 11:59:59 p.m. ET on 9/20/20.