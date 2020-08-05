The best Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G and Note 20 deals and prices at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, or Best Buy
The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G and Note 20 5G duo offers a lot more to early adopters than the Note 10 did at launch, as Samsung has thoroughly overhauled the camera aspect of the Note line, just as it did with the S20 series.
In fact, the camera kits are the great ones from the Galaxy S20 Ultra or S20+, but the algorithms have been changed, and new shooting and focusing modes have been introduced. Here the similarities end, as the Note 20 has a more refined design than the S20 family, and doesn't include a 256GB storage tier. You can now read our full Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Review.
The two new Note handsets sport the highest screen-to-body ratios in their class, and fulfill the needs of both big display and compact phone lovers that drool over Samsung's new S Pen abilities.
- AT&T has the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra at a $1000 discount even if you trade in a $60 phone, making it the best Note 20 deal so far.
- Sam's Club gives you a $200 eCard in addition to the $1000 BOGO with a plan, and waives AT&T's activation fee.
- T-Mobile and Verizon have a BOGO Galaxy Note 20 deal if you buy a second one on a line.
- Samsung offers up to $650 off, or up to $400 with a cracked screen trade.
- Walmart takes $150 off in instant savings with Verizon or AT&T activation
- Costco offers a $125 shopping card with a Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra carrier activation.
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Note 20 5G deals on T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T
AT&T has the best deal for a free Galaxy Note 20
It's raining Note 20 BOGO deals from America's largest carriers at launch, but AT&T's offer is something else entirely, as you can get a free Note 20 by trading in a phone as cheap as $60, here's how:
- Purchase eligible device on a qualifying installment agreement, including taxes on full retail price (up front) and $30 activation/upgrade fee.
- Activate a new line or upgrade an existing line of service on an eligible AT&T unlimited wireless plan (min. $75/mo. before discounts for new customers). AT&T may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy.
- Trade-in an eligible Smartphone in good working condition with a minimum trade-in value of $60 within 30 days of activation.
Then you’ll get the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G for free or up to $1000 off the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G in bill credits. Credits start within 3 bills after trade-in is completed and will be applied over 30 months. You will receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.
In addition, if you are a Sam's Club member who would like to peruse discounts and deals with AT&T. you get a waived activation fee (a $30 incentive), and up to $250 off a smart phone when you switch to AT&T and purchase the device with a qualifying installment plan. on top of all else.
Verizon Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Note 20 5G price and deals
Verizon's Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G prices:
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G (6.9”1) starts at $54.16 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,299.99 retail).
- Galaxy Note20 5G (6.7”) starts at $41.66 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $999.99 retail).
Best Verizon Galaxy Note 20 deals:
- Buy a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G or Note 20 5G, get up to $1000 off another Note20 or S20 series phone.
- Get 50% off Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G or save $500 on Samsung Note 20 Ultra 5G when you upgrade with select trade-in and select Unlimited.
T-Mobile Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Note 20 5G prices and deals
The Galaxy Note 20 5G and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G are already available in the stores, here's how to get T-Mobile's best deal on the Note 20 series:
- Purchase a new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G on a monthly payment plan.
- Purchase a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G of equal or lesser value on a monthly payment plan.
- Receive 24 monthly bill credits totaling $1000.
In addition, you can get up to $500 off a Galaxy Note 20 5G, Note 20 Ultra 5G, or Galaxy Z Flip 5G, when you trade in a qualifying device in good condition.
Best Note 20 deals from Samsung, Best Buy, or Amazon
Samsung's Note 20 and 20 Ultra deals
Samsung always sweetens the pot (or cushions the blow) for its flagship phone prices. Unfortunately the Note 20 series preorder deal for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is no more - you could get up to $150 accessories credit to be applied to, say, the best Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra cases, or as a partial payment towards the new Galaxy Buds Live which we just reviewed.
Fret not, however, here are the best Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Note 20 deals from Samsung:
- 1. Trade-in and get instant credit of $650, or get up to $400 instant credit with a cracked screen trade in.
- 2. Pay 50% of the retail price in 20 easy monthly payments, then return the device in good condition, much better than a lease.
In addition, all the carrier BOGO offers are valid through Samsung's site with the link above as well, plus you can get $100 the unlocked models with the link below:
Best Buy Galaxy Note 20 Ultra prices and deals
Best Buy is offering no Note 20 BOGO of its own, just savings of up to $700 with a qualified trade-in, plus a $50 of its own discount.
Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra deals at Sam's Club
Starting August 21, Sam’s Club members with purchase and upgrade activation to a Samsung Galaxy Note20 will get a $200 Sam’s Club e-gift card. With an eligible trade-in and upgrade to an unlimited plan, you’ll also get up to $1,000 off bill credits. This is an online only, limited time offer, and is a market-leading discount for this model of phone.
Also – members who would like to peruse discounts and deals with AT&T in club have access to a waived activation fee (a $30 incentive) and up to $250 off a smart phone when they switch to AT&T and purchase the device with a qualifying installment plan.
Walmart Galaxy Note 20 deal
Walmart will give you Samsung's trade-in offer (duh), but also tack on $150 in instant savings on both the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra models, if you activate on Verizon or AT&T.
Costco Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra deal
Besides Samsung's accessory credit, Costco will tack on а BOGO Note 20 or $1000 off а Note 20 Ultra, with a prepaid rebate card due in up to 3 months. Current customers would add a new line, while new ones will have to get two new lines..
Microsoft and Office 365 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deal
Microsoft is serious about its partnership with Samsung. So serious, in fact, that it is giving away three free months of Xbox Pass subscription to Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra owners, in addition to Office 365 apps (Word, Excel, Power Point, etc.) at half off if you order the phones at the link below. You can also get up to $650 off with a trade in.
