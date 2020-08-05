Google Pixel 4a (Unlocked/128 GB)

View

Google Pixel 4a (Unlocked/128 GB)

View
Accessories Samsung Apple Articles Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live vs Apple AirPods Pro specs and prices

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Aug 05, 2020, 9:15 AM
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live vs Apple AirPods Pro specs and prices
Samsung's fresh Galaxy Buds Live are its first crack at true wireless earbuds with active noise cancelation, but the company didn't rest here. It introduced a brand new, ergonomic "beans" design, added wingtips, and painted the Buds Live in new flashy colors.

How do the newest members of the Galaxy Buds family stack up against the world's most popular hearable, Apple's AirPods line? Let's find out.


Samsung Galaxy Buds Live vs Apple AirPods Pro design and features


Keeping up with the great Buds+ tradition, the new Live model doesn't have anything protruding from your ear like the Pro, and they are better-fitting with the inclusion of wingtips. The the good ol' silicon tips of the AirPods Pro should be better-isolating thanks to the seal said tips provide into your ear canal, which facilitate the active noise cancellation (ANC) feature but we'll spare the final conclusion for our direct comparison that is to follow shortly.

The Buds Live do look harder to put in and take out thanks to the funky beans design, although not as much as the Buds+, while the AirPods Pro are easy peasy to remove thanks to the protruding stems which may be an acquired taste when it comes to aesthetics, but they sure facilitate handling. The Buds Live do have one obvious design advantage, though - they are available in three color schemes, including a flashy Mystic Bronze, whereas Apple is yet to issue a black AirPods Pro model.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live vs Apple AirPods Pro vs Buds+ price and battery life


Here are the main specs and feature points of the Buds Live, Samsung's first true wireless earphones with ANC, against Apple's venerable AirPods Pro and a few other notables, including the Galaxy Buds+:

PriceBattery life
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live$169.996 hours (ANC on)
8 hours (ANC off)
Charges in the case - 4
Apple AirPods Pro$2494.5 hours (ANC on)
5 hours (ANC off)
Charges in the case - 4
Samsung Galaxy Buds+$149.9911 hours
Charges in the case - 1
Jabra Elite Active 75t$199.997.5 hours
Charges in the case - 3
Apple AirPods 2 $149 ($199 w/ wireless charging case)5 hours
Charges in the case - 4
Sony WF-SP800N$14811 hours (ANC on)
13 hours (ANC off)
Charges in the case - 1
Sony WF-1000XM3$1786 hours (ANC on)
8 hours (ANC off)
Charges in the case - 3
Amazon Echo Buds$1305 hours
Charges in the case - 3
 


Samsung Galaxy Buds Live vs Apple AirPods Pro vs Buds+ specs and features


ANC (Active Noise Cancellation)Features
Samsung Galaxy Buds LiveYesFast charging
IPX2 resistance against splashes
3 colors
Hearthrough mode
Bixby voice commands
Touch controls
AKG tuneup
Apple AirPods ProYesIPX4 sweat- and water-resistance against splashes
One color
Transparency mode
Siri voice assistant
Touch controls
Wireless charging
Samsung Galaxy Buds+NoLong battery life
5 colors
Ambient Aware
Touch controls
USB-C and wireless charging
Jabra Elite Active 75tNoIPX57 water-resistance
4 colors
Hearthrough tech
Button controls
Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant
USB-C and wireless charging
Apple AirPods 2NoOne color
Siri voice assistant
Sony WF-SP800NYesBest battery life
Two colors - blue and black
IPX55 dust- and water-resistance
Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
Touch controls

Sony WF-1000XM3Yes2 colors
Google Assistant integration
Touch controls
Amazon Echo BudsNoIPX4 sweat- and water-resistance against splashes
One color
Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant
Bose Noise Reduction tech
Touch controls
 

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 & Note 20 Ultra 5G could be very expensive
Popular stories
Check out this 360 degree video tour of the 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
Popular stories
The Galaxy S21 (S30) 5G is the next Samsung flagship tipped to skip on a major breakthrough
Popular stories
T-Mobile massively expands its already impressive 5G coverage with a new world first

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 5G lineup: Pixel 5 officially coming this fall with $499 Pixel 4a (5G)
Popular stories
Samsung might stop selling the Galaxy Note 10 as soon as the Note 20 comes out
Popular stories
Apple officially announces a delay in the launch of the 5G iPhone 12 series
Popular stories
Target is reportedly already selling the Galaxy Watch 3, which was also spotted at a Best Buy
Popular stories
Check out the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G
Popular stories
OnePlus 8T allegedly shows up on Geekbench with a new chip and OS

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless