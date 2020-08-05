Samsung Galaxy Buds Live vs Apple AirPods Pro specs and prices
How do the newest members of the Galaxy Buds family stack up against the world's most popular hearable, Apple's AirPods line? Let's find out.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live vs Apple AirPods Pro design and features
The Buds Live do look harder to put in and take out thanks to the funky beans design, although not as much as the Buds+, while the AirPods Pro are easy peasy to remove thanks to the protruding stems which may be an acquired taste when it comes to aesthetics, but they sure facilitate handling. The Buds Live do have one obvious design advantage, though - they are available in three color schemes, including a flashy Mystic Bronze, whereas Apple is yet to issue a black AirPods Pro model.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live vs Apple AirPods Pro vs Buds+ price and battery life
Here are the main specs and feature points of the Buds Live, Samsung's first true wireless earphones with ANC, against Apple's venerable AirPods Pro and a few other notables, including the Galaxy Buds+:
|Price
|Battery life
|Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
|$169.99
|6 hours (ANC on)
8 hours (ANC off)
Charges in the case - 4
|Apple AirPods Pro
|$249
|4.5 hours (ANC on)
5 hours (ANC off)
Charges in the case - 4
|Samsung Galaxy Buds+
|$149.99
|11 hours
Charges in the case - 1
|Jabra Elite Active 75t
|$199.99
|7.5 hours
Charges in the case - 3
|Apple AirPods 2
|$149 ($199 w/ wireless charging case)
|5 hours
Charges in the case - 4
|Sony WF-SP800N
|$148
|11 hours (ANC on)
13 hours (ANC off)
Charges in the case - 1
|Sony WF-1000XM3
|$178
|6 hours (ANC on)
8 hours (ANC off)
Charges in the case - 3
|Amazon Echo Buds
|$130
|5 hours
Charges in the case - 3
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live vs Apple AirPods Pro vs Buds+ specs and features
|ANC (Active Noise Cancellation)
|Features
|Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
|Yes
|Fast charging
IPX2 resistance against splashes
3 colors
Hearthrough mode
Bixby voice commands
Touch controls
AKG tuneup
|Apple AirPods Pro
|Yes
|IPX4 sweat- and water-resistance against splashes
One color
Transparency mode
Siri voice assistant
Touch controls
Wireless charging
|Samsung Galaxy Buds+
|No
|Long battery life
5 colors
Ambient Aware
Touch controls
USB-C and wireless charging
|Jabra Elite Active 75t
|No
|IPX57 water-resistance
4 colors
Hearthrough tech
Button controls
Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant
USB-C and wireless charging
|Apple AirPods 2
|No
|One color
Siri voice assistant
|Sony WF-SP800N
|Yes
|Best battery life
Two colors - blue and black
IPX55 dust- and water-resistance
Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
Touch controls
|Sony WF-1000XM3
|Yes
|2 colors
Google Assistant integration
Touch controls
|Amazon Echo Buds
|No
|IPX4 sweat- and water-resistance against splashes
One color
Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant
Bose Noise Reduction tech
Touch controls