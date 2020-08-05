Samsung Galaxy Buds Live vs Apple AirPods Pro specs and prices

How do the newest members of the Galaxy Buds family stack up against the world's most popular hearable, Apple's AirPods line? Let's find out.









Samsung Galaxy Buds Live vs Apple AirPods Pro design and features





Keeping up with the great Buds+ tradition, the new Live model doesn't have anything protruding from your ear like the Pro, and they are better-fitting with the inclusion of wingtips. The the good ol' silicon tips of the AirPods Pro should be better-isolating thanks to the seal said tips provide into your ear canal, which facilitate the active noise cancellation (ANC) feature but we'll spare the final conclusion for our direct comparison that is to follow shortly.





The Buds Live do look harder to put in and take out thanks to the funky beans design, although not as much as the Buds+, while the AirPods Pro are easy peasy to remove thanks to the protruding stems which may be an acquired taste when it comes to aesthetics, but they sure facilitate handling. The Buds Live do have one obvious design advantage, though - they are available in three color schemes, including a flashy Mystic Bronze, whereas Apple is yet to issue a black AirPods Pro model.





Samsung Galaxy Buds Live vs Apple AirPods Pro vs Buds+ price and battery life





Here are the main specs and feature points of the Buds Live, Samsung's first true wireless earphones with ANC, against Apple's venerable AirPods Pro and a few other notables, including the Galaxy Buds+:







Samsung Galaxy Buds Live vs Apple AirPods Pro vs Buds+ specs and features



