The first Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra eBay deals are here, and they're pretty good









The problem with Samsung 's newest high-end handsets, as with all recent 5G-enabled flagships from pretty much every major brand under the sun, is the actual money you need to spend if you don't have anything good to trade in, don't want to buy two devices for the price of one, or agree to a monthly installment plan.









While it's obviously too early for the device manufacturer itself or authorized third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy to offer significant discounts with no strings attached, the same cannot be said about unauthorized eBay sellers like Never-MSRP. This is a 99.5 percent positively reviewed vendor specialized in offering factory unlocked versions of popular smartphones at unrivaled prices, and the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are no exception to that rule, currently fetching as little as $779.99 and $1,059.99 respectively.













Clearly, you're not looking at earth-shattering price cuts here, but given the young age, appealing designs, and impressive specifications of the two S Pen-wielding powerhouses, being able to save up to 240 bucks without jumping through any hoops is definitely nothing to sneeze at either.





Before pulling the trigger, there are a few very important compromises and limitations to consider, starting with the fairly obvious absence of any sort of valid US warranty. Because these are "international" units, they're also not compatible with Verizon and Sprint at all while lacking 5G support for AT&T and T-Mobile.





Last but certainly not least, you'll have to settle for a somewhat underwhelming Exynos 990 processor in lieu of the state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865+ SoC found inside the US-specific Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra variants, although there's also one such Qualcomm-powered Note 20 Ultra model available from the same trusted eBay vendor for $1,074.99 at the time of this writing.













If you can cope with these shortcomings, you're free to choose from a number of different paint jobs, including Mystic Bronze, Gray, and Green as far as the 6.7-inch Note 20 is concerned and Mystic Bronze, Black, and White for the 6.9-inch Note 20 Ultra. If you hurry, that is, because all three deals are available in a "limited quantity."



