Best Galaxy Note 20 cases

Should you decide to protect your $999+ wonder, we are compiling a list of the best Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra cases you can grab right now before the phones arrive at your doorstep

Official Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Ultra case prices





You may think that the best Note 20 cases would be the official ones, and you would be somewhat right but they are pricey. To soothe the Note 20 cases price pain, Samsung is offering a $100 accessory credit with a Note 20 5G purchase, and a $150 credit for a Note 20 Ultra upon today's preorders start.









There are the all-time favorites to choose from, such as the S-View Flip Cover, Silicone Cover Case, LED View Cover Case, Leather Wallet, and Rugged Protective Cover Case but also the new fabric Kvadrat line that made a cameo with the S20 series. The LED Back Cover is also inherited from the Galaxy S20 trio, and brings a notification light to the Note 20 lineup.





Best official Note 20 cases:





Best rugged Note 20 cases

OtterBox Commuter Series for Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Get the rugged Note 20 Commuter series from Best Buy

The most sought-after rugged case brand is already prepared with a brand new Commuter series of Note 20 Ultra cases. Tough, dual-layered, and offering ergonomic grip, the OtterBox Commuter case for Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is an exercise in rugged individualism, all for a fairly decent $39.95 price.









Spigen Tough Armor for Galaxy Note 20

Just like the OtterBox wrapper, Spigen's Tough Armor case for the Galaxy Note 20 comes with a dual layer that provides Spigen's protective Air Cushion Technology upon drops. There is also a kickstand for YouTube-binging, and all that tough demeanor comes at a $17 price on Amazon, much lower than the official Spigen tag.







Best Note 20 thin silicone cases

Spigen Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Hybrid S





Well, well, look what we have here. Besides Samsung's undisputable thin and clear case price champ, Spigen's new Hybrid S case for Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra is your best bet at affordable slim and transparent wrapping. The clear silicone reveals the colors of the Galaxy Note 20 itself, while the Hybrid S provides a metal kickstand with a magnetic fastener - the best of several worlds, all for just $12 off Amazon.