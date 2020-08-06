Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

View

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

View
Accessories Samsung Picks

Best Galaxy Note 20 cases

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Aug 06, 2020, 8:23 AM
Best Galaxy Note 20 cases
Samsung is putting the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra up for pre-order today, and, on the runup to the Note 20 series August 21 release, it would be an excellent idea to grab a case for wrapping the phablets in, given their respective $999 and $1299 starting prices. 

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is wrapped in the newest Gorilla Glass Victus, but that doesn't mean that it won't crack when slammed into the pavement, while the Note 20 is built with the "3D glasstic" exterior borrowed from the Galaxy A71, for instance. 

Should you decide to protect your $999+ wonder, we are compiling a list of the best Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra cases you can grab right now before the phones arrive at your doorstep.

Official Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Ultra case prices


You may think that the best Note 20 cases would be the official ones, and you would be somewhat right but they are pricey. To soothe the Note 20 cases price pain, Samsung is offering a $100 accessory credit with a Note 20 5G purchase, and a $150 credit for a Note 20 Ultra upon today's preorders start.


There are the all-time favorites to choose from, such as the S-View Flip Cover, Silicone Cover Case, LED View Cover Case, Leather Wallet, and Rugged Protective Cover Case but also the new fabric Kvadrat line that made a cameo with the S20 series. The LED Back Cover is also inherited from the Galaxy S20 trio, and brings a notification light to the Note 20 lineup.

Best official Note 20 cases:

Best rugged Note 20 cases


OtterBox Commuter Series for Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G


The most sought-after rugged case brand is already prepared with a brand new Commuter series of Note 20 Ultra cases. Tough, dual-layered, and offering ergonomic grip, the OtterBox Commuter case for Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is an exercise in rugged individualism, all for a fairly decent $39.95 price.





Spigen Tough Armor for Galaxy Note 20


Just like the OtterBox wrapper, Spigen's Tough Armor case for the Galaxy Note 20 comes with a dual layer that provides Spigen's protective Air Cushion Technology upon drops. There is also a kickstand for YouTube-binging, and all that tough demeanor comes at a $17 price on Amazon, much lower than the official Spigen tag.



Best Note 20 thin silicone cases

Spigen Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Hybrid S


Well, well, look what we have here. Besides Samsung's undisputable thin and clear case price champ, Spigen's new Hybrid S case for Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra is your best bet at affordable slim and transparent wrapping. The clear silicone reveals the colors of the Galaxy Note 20 itself, while the Hybrid S provides a metal kickstand with a magnetic fastener - the best of several worlds, all for just $12 off Amazon.


Anccer Slim Cover for Galaxy Note 20


Made of durable yet elegant polycarbonate, Anccer's Slim Cover is just a fraction of an inch thick, and provides raised lips around the screen and camera island on the back. It's more elegant than sheer silicone Note 20 cases, and is available in several colors that emphasize the original Note 20 series hues.

Related phones

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra View Full specs
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3088 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 5G and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G are official: yet again, the next big thing
Popular stories
Google's Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and first foldable Pixel may already be in the works
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5 & Pixel 4a (5G) pre-order date seemingly revealed in blog post
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is official and brings major improvements at an unknown price

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 5G lineup: Pixel 5 officially coming this fall with $499 Pixel 4a (5G)
Popular stories
Samsung might stop selling the Galaxy Note 10 as soon as the Note 20 comes out
Popular stories
Target is reportedly already selling the Galaxy Watch 3, which was also spotted at a Best Buy
Popular stories
Apple officially announces a delay in the launch of the 5G iPhone 12 series
Popular stories
Check out the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G
Popular stories
The best Galaxy Note 20 deals and preorder gifts at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and Best Buy

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless