Best Galaxy Note 20 cases
Samsung is putting the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra up for pre-order today, and, on the runup to the Note 20 series August 21 release, it would be an excellent idea to grab a case for wrapping the phablets in, given their respective $999 and $1299 starting prices.
The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is wrapped in the newest Gorilla Glass Victus, but that doesn't mean that it won't crack when slammed into the pavement, while the Note 20 is built with the "3D glasstic" exterior borrowed from the Galaxy A71, for instance.
Official Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Ultra case prices
You may think that the best Note 20 cases would be the official ones, and you would be somewhat right but they are pricey. To soothe the Note 20 cases price pain, Samsung is offering a $100 accessory credit with a Note 20 5G purchase, and a $150 credit for a Note 20 Ultra upon today's preorders start.
There are the all-time favorites to choose from, such as the S-View Flip Cover, Silicone Cover Case, LED View Cover Case, Leather Wallet, and Rugged Protective Cover Case but also the new fabric Kvadrat line that made a cameo with the S20 series. The LED Back Cover is also inherited from the Galaxy S20 trio, and brings a notification light to the Note 20 lineup.
Best official Note 20 cases:
- Galaxy Note 20 Clear Cover - $19.99
- Galaxy Note 20 LED Back Cover - $54.99
- Galaxy Note 20 Silicone Cover - $29.99
- Galaxy Note 20 Rugged Protective Cover - $39.99
- Galaxy Note 20 Leather Wallet Cover - $59.99
- Galaxy Note 20 S-View Flip Cover - $59.99
- Galaxy Note 20 LED Wallet Cover - $64.99
- Galaxy Note 20 Kvadrat Cover - $34.99
Best rugged Note 20 cases
OtterBox Commuter Series for Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
The most sought-after rugged case brand is already prepared with a brand new Commuter series of Note 20 Ultra cases. Tough, dual-layered, and offering ergonomic grip, the OtterBox Commuter case for Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is an exercise in rugged individualism, all for a fairly decent $39.95 price.
Spigen Tough Armor for Galaxy Note 20
Just like the OtterBox wrapper, Spigen's Tough Armor case for the Galaxy Note 20 comes with a dual layer that provides Spigen's protective Air Cushion Technology upon drops. There is also a kickstand for YouTube-binging, and all that tough demeanor comes at a $17 price on Amazon, much lower than the official Spigen tag.
Best Note 20 thin silicone cases
Spigen Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Hybrid S
Well, well, look what we have here. Besides Samsung's undisputable thin and clear case price champ, Spigen's new Hybrid S case for Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra is your best bet at affordable slim and transparent wrapping. The clear silicone reveals the colors of the Galaxy Note 20 itself, while the Hybrid S provides a metal kickstand with a magnetic fastener - the best of several worlds, all for just $12 off Amazon.
Anccer Slim Cover for Galaxy Note 20
Made of durable yet elegant polycarbonate, Anccer's Slim Cover is just a fraction of an inch thick, and provides raised lips around the screen and camera island on the back. It's more elegant than sheer silicone Note 20 cases, and is available in several colors that emphasize the original Note 20 series hues.