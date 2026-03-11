You might actually hope Google leaves this Pixel bug alone, as it accidentally fixes one of its most annoying UI decisions
Who wouldn't prefer the old minimalist look of the Pixel search bar?
Pixel 10 | Image by PhoneArena
In addition to bringing many exciting upgrades, the March Feature Drop has apparently introduced a couple of annoying bugs as well. We recently reported that the update has broken the 80% charge limit feature on Pixel phones. There are also numerous reports of it rendering the SpO2 and skin temperature tracking features on the Pixel Watch 4 unusable. Now, multiple reports indicate that after downloading the update, the Pixel Launcher search bar has reverted to its previous look, and many affected users actually like it.
What change does the bug bring to the Pixel search bar?
In December last year, Google made a big change to the Pixel Launcher search bar by taking away its ability to search inside the device settings and offering only a search experience powered by the Google app. Almost no one, including me, liked this update. Now, many users are observing a new change to the search bar's UI.
If you had closely observed the search bar before downloading the March update, you would have noticed that it is bordered and contains icons for different functions, which include the microphone, Google Lens, and one that you can manually choose by going to the widget settings. At the left corner of the widget, there's the G logo, which you can tap to open the Google app.
However, after downloading the recent update on Pixel phones, the border and all the icons reportedly vanished from the search widget for some users. Interestingly, for others, only the border disappeared from the search bar, while the icons remained in their respective places.
It is believed to be caused by a temporary bug, as many affected users report that the search bar returns to normal after restarting the device. Force-stopping the Pixel Launcher has also helped some users revert the widget to its previous form.
The issue isn't limited to any particular Pixel model. Reports indicate it occurs on the Pixel 9a, Pixel 9, and several other Google Pixel phones. I've observed it on my Pixel 10 as well.
Are you in favor of a simpler search bar on Pixel phones?
A bug many users actually like
Look of the Pixel search bar because of the bug. | Image by Redditor p0yzenn
Usually, when a bug appears on a smartphone, everyone hopes it gets fixed as soon as possible. However, that doesn't seem to be the case this time. Many affected users say they actually like the new minimalist design. Redditors like absyaqoob30 and IV_NYC commented that it looks cleaner. Another Redditor, BryAlrighty, believes it is an intentional change by Google because the company has realized the old design is better.
I personally also liked the old design. It had a simple UI without any unwanted icons like the microphone or Google Lens. However, I'm pretty certain it's a bug, because the tech giant is investing heavily in its AI products like Google Lens.
As such, they would want more users to use it, and what better place could they get to advertise it other than placing it in the search bar, which is probably the first thing you notice on your Pixel home screen? In fact, I believe that's most likely also the reason you don't have the option to remove the search bar from the home screen.
