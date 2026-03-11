You might actually hope Google leaves this Pixel bug alone, as it accidentally fixes one of its most annoying UI decisions

If you had closely observed the search bar before downloading the March update, you would have noticed that it is bordered and contains icons for different functions, which include the microphone, Google Lens, and one that you can manually choose by going to the widget settings. At the left corner of the widget, there's the G logo, which you can tap to open the Google app.

It is believed to be caused by a temporary bug, as many affected users report that the search bar returns to normal after restarting the device. Force-stopping the Pixel Launcher has also helped some users revert the widget to its previous form.

A bug many users actually like









I personally also liked the old design. It had a simple UI without any unwanted icons like the microphone or Google Lens. However, I'm pretty certain it's a bug, because the tech giant is investing heavily in its AI products like Google Lens.





As such, they would want more users to use it, and what better place could they get to advertise it other than placing it in the search bar, which is probably the first thing you notice on your Pixel home screen? In fact, I believe that's most likely also the reason you don't have the option to remove the search bar from the home screen.