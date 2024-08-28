You're charging it wrong! Samsung says unofficial chargers are peeling paint off Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Fold 6





According to Samsung, third-party charger that aren't properly grounded can leak a current that causes the anodized paint to slightly delaminate | Image credit — Samsung

Understanding the issue Anodized Finish: The Galaxy Z Fold 6 likely has an anodized finish, a process that enhances the metal's durability and corrosion resistance. However, it seems this finish might be susceptible to damage from improper electrical grounding.

likely has an anodized finish, a process that enhances the metal's durability and corrosion resistance. However, it seems this finish might be susceptible to damage from improper electrical grounding. Leakage Current: This refers to a small amount of electrical current that can flow through unintended paths. In this case, Samsung suggests that if a charger isn't properly grounded, this leakage current could affect the phone's finish when it's being held during charging.

Third-Party Chargers: While convenient and often cheaper, third-party chargers might not always adhere to the same quality and safety standards as official chargers. This could increase the risk of issues like improper grounding and leakage current.



User photos of paint chipping off their Galaxy Z Fold 6 devices | Images credit — r/Hungry_Low_3149 (left) and r/Either_Audience_1937 (right)

Samsung's Response and Recommendations Samsung's response to this issue has been met with mixed reactions. Some users are frustrated that the company is seemingly shifting the blame away from a potential manufacturing defect. Others appreciate the transparency and the explanation provided.



Samsung is advising users to stick to official Samsung chargers or certified third-party chargers that meet the required safety standards. Additionally, they recommend avoiding using EMS massagers or other accessories that draw power from the phone while it's being charged.





EMS (Electrical Muscle Stimulation) massagers that are powered by the phone





If you're a Galaxy Z Fold 6 owner, it's worth paying attention to this issue. If you do notice any paint peeling, reach out to Samsung's customer support for assistance. In the meantime, Galaxy Z Fold 6 owners should take precautions and use the recommended chargers to protect their investment, although since the chargers are no longer included in the box, this unfortunately might come at an extra cost.