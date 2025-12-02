Apple’s foldable iPhone inches closer to production as new details emerge
With key engineering decisions now locked in, Apple’s foldable strategy is entering its execution phase.
Slowly but surely, Apple’s long-rumored foldable iPhone is inching closer to its release, and a report reveals it has just passed another major milestone. After finalizing a crease-free display design earlier this year, Apple has supposedly locked in a vapor chamber cooling system as well.
The main technical obstacle in the development of the foldable iPhone has been the display. Apple reportedly rejected multiple hinge and panel designs over the last two years, insisting on a crease-free solution, which is something Android phones have improved but not completely solved yet.
The latest interesting tidbit about the iPhone Fold is that Apple plans to equip the foldable with the same vapor chamber cooling system it used in the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. This should help manage heat during more demanding scenarios such as gaming, multitasking, or utilizing apps that require high chip performance — an area where foldable phones typically struggle.
Apple finalizes vapor cooling chamber and prepares for production
According to the latest report, Apple has now finalized the display design and moved the device into the pre-production phase. At this stage, the company should only have some adjustments left remaining before being able to start the mass manufacturing for the iPhone Fold.
Suppliers are said to be fully prepared. Component partners across the chain — including panel makers, hinge producers, and assembly partners — are now waiting on Apple’s final green light.
Apple aims to ship up to nine million units in the first year
Rumor has it that Apple is quite optimistic about the iPhone Fold's market potential. Early projections estimate between 7 and 9 million units shipped in the first 12 months, which is higher than the first-year targets for most Android foldables.
A wide network of Apple’s core partners is expected to benefit including Samsung, TSMC, Foxconn, Shin Zu Shing, and Largan Precision — all are positioned within the production pipeline for the foldable iPhone.
The phone is also expected to debut with Apple’s first 2nm chipset, the A20 Pro. Both the A20 and A20 Pro are rumored to power the upcoming iPhone 18 lineup, with an expected jump in performance and efficiency.
A milestone moment for Apple’s foldable vision
Apple's first foldable iPhone will be its most ambitious product since the release of the Apple Vision Pro. While the company is definitely behind on the trend, it will be bringing a brand-new option to its loyal fan base, and introducing a medium that might draw even more people towards iOS and the Apple ecosystem.
However, there is also major pressure on Apple to deliver a stellar product with its first jab at a foldable phone. The company has proven that people don't care that you are late if you introduce something remarkable and truly well-made, so while the iPhone Fold (or however it ends up being called) can be a big win for the company, it can also be a major hit to its reputation.
Most reports expect Apple’s first foldable iPhone to cost between $2,000 and $2,500 in the U.S., positioning it as the most expensive iPhone ever. The price estimates that analysts have given tend to vary, though. UBS predicts $1,800 to $2,000, while Fubon Research suggests around $2,399.
Ming-Chi Kuo — one of the more trusted Apple insiders — says the hinge, which was initially thought to cost more than $100, will instead come in at $70 to $80 thanks to design optimizations and Foxconn’s manufacturing scale. Whether that cost drop lowers the final retail price or simply improves Apple’s margins is unclear.
The biggest questions now are pricing, durability, and how Apple positions the foldable next to the regular iPhone 18 models. These are all factors that could determine whether Apple can reshape the foldable market the same way it reshaped smartphones.
