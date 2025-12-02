Apple’s foldable iPhone inches closer to production as new details emerge

Apple aims to ship up to nine million units in the first year





iPhone Fold 's market potential. Early projections estimate between 7 and 9 million units shipped in the first 12 months, which is higher than the first-year targets for most Android foldables.



A wide network of Apple’s core partners is expected to benefit including Samsung, TSMC, Foxconn, Shin Zu Shing, and Largan Precision — all are positioned within the production pipeline for the foldable iPhone .



The phone is also expected to debut with Apple’s first 2nm chipset, the A20 Pro. Both the A20 and A20 Pro are Rumor has it that Apple is quite optimistic about the's market potential. Early projections estimate between 7 and 9 million units shipped in the first 12 months, which is higher than the first-year targets for most Android foldables.A wide network of Apple’s core partners is expected to benefit including Samsung, TSMC, Foxconn, Shin Zu Shing, and Largan Precision — all are positioned within the production pipeline for theThe phone is also expected to debut with Apple’s first 2nm chipset, the A20 Pro. Both the A20 and A20 Pro are rumored to power the upcoming iPhone 18 lineup, with an expected jump in performance and efficiency.





A milestone moment for Apple’s foldable vision





foldable iPhone will be its most ambitious product since the release of the Apple's firstwill be its most ambitious product since the release of the Apple Vision Pro . While the company is definitely behind on the trend, it will be bringing a brand-new option to its loyal fan base, and introducing a medium that might draw even more people towards iOS and the Apple ecosystem.





However, there is also major pressure on Apple to deliver a stellar product with its first jab at a foldable phone . The company has proven that people don't care that you are late if you introduce something remarkable and truly well-made, so while the iPhone Fold (or however it ends up being called) can be a big win for the company, it can also be a major hit to its reputation.



Recommended For You

Most reports expect Apple’s first foldable iPhone to cost between $2,000 and $2,500 in the U.S., positioning it as the most expensive iPhone ever. The price estimates that analysts have given tend to vary, though. UBS predicts $1,800 to $2,000, while Fubon Research suggests around $2,399.



Ming-Chi Kuo — one of the more trusted Apple insiders — says the hinge, which was initially thought to cost more than $100, will instead come in at $70 to $80 thanks to design optimizations and Foxconn’s manufacturing scale. Whether that cost drop lowers the final retail price or simply improves Apple’s margins is unclear.





The biggest questions now are pricing, durability, and how Apple positions the foldable next to the regular iPhone 18 models. These are all factors that could determine whether Apple can reshape the foldable market the same way it reshaped smartphones.

Travel Easy with Nomad eSIM – 25% Off 25% off eSIM data-only plans & global coverage - enter code IPHONE25, sign up required Check Out The Offer