Editorials · Insider Reaction
Apple doesn’t need fashion brands to beat the Meta Ray-Ban in its own game
You may not see any fashion branding on Apple’s first smart glasses because that’s not necessary.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Meta’s most popular smart glasses come with Ray-Ban branding. | Image by Meta
Apple is widely expected to join several new product categories in the near future. While everyone is fixated on the foldable iPhone Ultra, which is expected in September, the company may enjoy even larger success with its first smart glasses.
Fresh reports about Apple’s plans claim that the company won’t follow the strategy of its major competitors. Instead of partnering with eyewear brands, the folks in Cupertino seem very confident they can enter the smart glasses market on their own.
Unlike its main competitors, Apple is reportedly going to launch its smart glasses with its own brand. They will have an Apple logo, an industrial design, and integration with the iPhone.
That move makes sense, considering there are about 1.5 billion active iPhone users worldwide. Apple will try to get their attention through the same retail network where its phones are sold.
Apple is also expected to stick to a relatively affordable price, aiming at the $200 to $500 segment for its glasses. They will come with speakers, microphones, and cameras, just like most of their competitors.
Currently, the smart glasses market more or less consists of Meta’s models, which hold 82% of the global shipments in the second half of 2025, according to a Counterpoint Research report. Xiaomi is the distant second in that market, mostly because it leads in China, where Meta doesn’t operate.
Meta’s success is mostly based on two factors. One is that the company was the first to sell these types of AI smart glasses. The second is that it partnered with EssilorLuxottica to offer Ray-Ban and Oakley glasses, which everyone already likes.
However, Meta’s reputation is very questionable, especially when it comes to user privacy. We may have forgotten the Cambridge Analytica scandal, but the way Meta handles the data recorded through all of its smart glasses is concerning.
A recent investigation revealed that some of the photos and videos recorded with Meta smart glasses not only go to its servers but are also reviewed by humans. Those include extremely private recordings of people going to the bathroom, having sex, and just chilling at home.
Meta’s response was to remind us that all this is in accordance with its terms of use, which doesn’t really make it less disturbing. Of course, part of the problem is that, by their nature, smart glasses are an invasion of everyone’s privacy, including people who don’t wear them.
However, Meta’s track record of actions that ignore people’s privacy concerns is a much more pressing issue. Even Google fares much better in that regard, which puts the upcoming Android XR models in a better position.
And after all, Google and Samsung users are already sharing their data with the manufacturers of their phones. Adding a new set of data doesn’t feel that concerning.
Apple may have a much better reputation for protecting user privacy than the rest of the Big Tech companies, but that won’t be enough for success. The most pressing issue is whether the new Siri will work as well as it has to.
Still, the most pressing issue remains the price of the glasses. Part of the reason for the Ray-Ban Meta’s success was that they started at $299, and even today’s best models don’t go over $499.
Apple aims at that price range, but if it manages to stick to a price closer to $299, its success will be all but guaranteed. Even without a clear use case, many iPhone users would gladly try an affordable pair of high-quality glasses.
I can’t imagine a new Apple product being a complete failure, and I’m certain its smart glasses will cause at least an initial fervor. Still, the Apple Vision Pro demonstrated that a short-lasting excitement is far from enough.
What’s certainly not necessary for Apple is to have a fashion brand to help it with this new product. If the new Siri delivers on the AI promise, I’m certain that Apple will add another entry to the list of markets it dominates.
Expected sometime next year, they are going to face growing competition. Meta is already ahead with various Ray-Ban and Oakley models, and Google and Samsung are launching their first Android XR glasses before the year’s end.
Fresh reports about Apple’s plans claim that the company won’t follow the strategy of its major competitors. Instead of partnering with eyewear brands, the folks in Cupertino seem very confident they can enter the smart glasses market on their own.
That could be Apple’s smartest move for a new category in a long time.
Apple’s plan makes a lot of sense
Unlike its main competitors, Apple is reportedly going to launch its smart glasses with its own brand. They will have an Apple logo, an industrial design, and integration with the iPhone.
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Apple is also expected to stick to a relatively affordable price, aiming at the $200 to $500 segment for its glasses. They will come with speakers, microphones, and cameras, just like most of their competitors.
Of course, the most important thing about the glasses will be the advanced AI features. So, it seems a lot depends on the new Siri and the advanced Visual Intelligence, which will be announced during the WWDC 2026 keynote on June 8.
The only one true competitor right now has its own problems
Meta also offers more advanced AI glasses. | Image by Meta
Currently, the smart glasses market more or less consists of Meta’s models, which hold 82% of the global shipments in the second half of 2025, according to a Counterpoint Research report. Xiaomi is the distant second in that market, mostly because it leads in China, where Meta doesn’t operate.
Meta’s success is mostly based on two factors. One is that the company was the first to sell these types of AI smart glasses. The second is that it partnered with EssilorLuxottica to offer Ray-Ban and Oakley glasses, which everyone already likes.
However, Meta’s reputation is very questionable, especially when it comes to user privacy. We may have forgotten the Cambridge Analytica scandal, but the way Meta handles the data recorded through all of its smart glasses is concerning.
What smart glasses would you consider buying?
A recent investigation revealed that some of the photos and videos recorded with Meta smart glasses not only go to its servers but are also reviewed by humans. Those include extremely private recordings of people going to the bathroom, having sex, and just chilling at home.
Meta’s response was to remind us that all this is in accordance with its terms of use, which doesn’t really make it less disturbing. Of course, part of the problem is that, by their nature, smart glasses are an invasion of everyone’s privacy, including people who don’t wear them.
However, Meta’s track record of actions that ignore people’s privacy concerns is a much more pressing issue. Even Google fares much better in that regard, which puts the upcoming Android XR models in a better position.
And after all, Google and Samsung users are already sharing their data with the manufacturers of their phones. Adding a new set of data doesn’t feel that concerning.
Apple still has some serious challenges ahead
Meta already offers some nifty features on its glasses. | Image by Meta
Apple may have a much better reputation for protecting user privacy than the rest of the Big Tech companies, but that won’t be enough for success. The most pressing issue is whether the new Siri will work as well as it has to.
We were promised powerful AI features on Apple devices two years ago, and they’re still nowhere to be seen or tested. It would take more than brand power, marketing, and settling a class action lawsuit to convince iPhone buyers that the company will finally deliver those.
Still, the most pressing issue remains the price of the glasses. Part of the reason for the Ray-Ban Meta’s success was that they started at $299, and even today’s best models don’t go over $499.
Apple aims at that price range, but if it manages to stick to a price closer to $299, its success will be all but guaranteed. Even without a clear use case, many iPhone users would gladly try an affordable pair of high-quality glasses.
Some success is guaranteed
I can’t imagine a new Apple product being a complete failure, and I’m certain its smart glasses will cause at least an initial fervor. Still, the Apple Vision Pro demonstrated that a short-lasting excitement is far from enough.
What’s certainly not necessary for Apple is to have a fashion brand to help it with this new product. If the new Siri delivers on the AI promise, I’m certain that Apple will add another entry to the list of markets it dominates.
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