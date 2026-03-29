Apple Watch Series 11 drops by $100, becoming the ultimate companion to your iPhone
The watch is full of features and is worth every penny!
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A close-up of the Apple Watch Series 11 on a wrist. | Image by PhoneArena
As I recently shared, Amazon is clearing out the exquisite Gold Titanium Apple Watch Series 10 for $300 off, making it an unmissable deal for those after a fancy-looking smartwatch. However, if you aren’t a fan of the gold-on-gold aesthetics, the retailer has a no-brainer offer on the Apple Watch Series 11 as well.
You can currently snag the 46mm GPS version in Jet Black with an aluminum case for under $330, scoring a sweet $100 in savings. At the time of writing, the Rose Gold and Space Gray variants are also available at the same discount, so you can grab one of those if the black doesn't fit your style. Just don’t wait too long, as no one knows when these offers might expire.
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As for the watch itself, well, this is Apple’s latest smartwatch for non-outdoor aficionados, meaning you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck here. Ranking among the best smartwatches on the market, the Apple Watch Series 11 has a premium feel and a stylish design that complements any attire. You can wear it with an expensive suit during work hours or shorts and a T-shirt over the weekend, and it’ll look equally good with either outfit.
In addition to its aesthetics, it’s loaded with features, packing every health-tracking functionality we’ve grown used to seeing on flagship smartwatches. It lets you track your sleep and stress and take ECGs. It even features a built-in Workout Buddy, which is basically an AI-powered tool that acts as a digital training partner, giving you that extra push during your gym sessions.
Safety features like Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS are also part of the package, alongside day-to-day essentials like smart notifications, phone calls, and NFC for contactless payments. Since it runs on watchOS, you also get easy access to a ton of third-party apps via the App Store.
All of that is powered by a battery that can comfortably last you a whole day without any top-ups. Factor in the seamless connectivity with your iPhone, AirPods, and even MacBook, and the Apple Watch Series 11 is the perfect choice to complete — or upgrade — your Apple ecosystem. So, don’t miss out — snag one for $100 off today!
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