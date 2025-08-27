Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Apple Watch Ultra 3: here are 8 changes Apple may introduce in September

Here's all the rumors we're hearing about the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2. | Image Credit - PhoneArena

Apple's September event invites are already out, and we're going to see the new iPhone 17 lineup on September 9. The phones are said to be accompanied by an Apple Watch Series 11. Now, rumor has it Apple is also prepping a successor to its rugged, super premium smartwatch, too: an Apple Watch Ultra 3 may also join the phones at the event. 

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 may have a larger display alongside some new fancy improvements that you need to hear about. 

Larger display on the Apple Watch Ultra 3 


A hint from the iOS 26 beta code indicates the Watch Ultra 3 may sport a larger display, with a resolution of 422 x 514 pixels. That's up from the Ultra 2's 410 x 502 resolution. 

Reportedly, there won't be an increase in size for the timepiece, but Apple may have trimmed the bezels to expand the display without affecting the dimensions of the smartwatch. This, if true, will make the Ultra 3 the Apple Watch with the biggest display so far. 

Refresh rate upgrade 


Right now, the Apple Watch Series 10 has an LTPO3 OLED always-on Retina display, which is an upgrade from the current Ultra's LTPO2 display. Of course, that's an imbalance that needs fixing as the Ultra is a more expensive device, so it's safe to expect the same newer technology on the Apple Watch Ultra 3. The upgrade offers a faster refresh rate in always-on mode, which enables watch faces with a ticking seconds hand on the always-on display. 

Brighter display 


The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is also rumored to sport a wide-angle OLED display. The tech was introduced with the Series 10 and offers up to 40% more brightness when viewed from a side angle (compared to the Ultra 2). It makes a lot of sense if Apple includes this upgrade here as well. 

New S11 chip


Apple is said to introduce an S11 chip this year. A major performance gain is not expected this year, but the chip may sport a smaller design. This helps create more space for other components, like a larger battery, additional sensors, or new connectivity hardware. 

Nevertheless, the new chip should bring some performance improvements: expect smoother multitasking, faster app performance and improved health monitoring.

Satellite SOS support 


The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is said to be the first Apple Watch with standalone satellite connectivity. The Pixel Watch already stole the title of the first smartwatch being able to connect to satellites on its own (without a phone), but the Ultra 3 may be the first Apple Watch to do that. 

This will make it possible for you to message people using your Ultra 3 smartwatch even if you have no connectivity in a remote area, by using a satellite connection. 

5G on an Apple Watch


Reports indicate that Apple is considering switching the Qualcomm modems on the Apple Watch Ultra to MediaTek. MediaTek is one of the few companies currently offering 5G solutions for wearables, and that switch would allow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 to use 5G. 

Right now, Apple Watch models with cellular capabilities still connect with 4G LTE, despite iPhones rocking 5G connectivity in 2020. According to rumors, that's about to change with the Apple Watch Ultra 3

Blood pressure monitoring 


Apple has been expected to introduce blood pressure monitoring capabilities on the Apple Watch for a few years now. Reports now indicate the feature may debut with the Apple Watch Ultra 3. It's not certain, though, as blood pressure monitoring on an Apple Watch needs to be accurate and reliable, and there may be some hurdles Apple is experiencing in this department. 

Rumor has it that the smartwatch would track upward trends and alert you if there's hypertension detected over time, but don't expect exact systolic and diastolic readings like those from a medical device. 

Same price as last year


Despite rumors indicating that the iPhone 17 may see a price hike, a price increase is not currently rumored for the Apple Watch Ultra 3. The timepiece may debut at $799, just like its predecessor. The price is quite high already, and tailored to users who prefer a rugged and super-powerful, premium smartwatch. 

Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
