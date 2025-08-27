Apple Watch Ultra 3: here are 8 changes Apple may introduce in September
Here's all the rumors we're hearing about the Apple Watch Ultra 3.
The Apple Watch Ultra 2. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Apple's September event invites are already out, and we're going to see the new iPhone 17 lineup on September 9. The phones are said to be accompanied by an Apple Watch Series 11. Now, rumor has it Apple is also prepping a successor to its rugged, super premium smartwatch, too: an Apple Watch Ultra 3 may also join the phones at the event.
A hint from the iOS 26 beta code indicates the Watch Ultra 3 may sport a larger display, with a resolution of 422 x 514 pixels. That's up from the Ultra 2's 410 x 502 resolution.
Reportedly, there won't be an increase in size for the timepiece, but Apple may have trimmed the bezels to expand the display without affecting the dimensions of the smartwatch. This, if true, will make the Ultra 3 the Apple Watch with the biggest display so far.
Right now, the Apple Watch Series 10 has an LTPO3 OLED always-on Retina display, which is an upgrade from the current Ultra's LTPO2 display. Of course, that's an imbalance that needs fixing as the Ultra is a more expensive device, so it's safe to expect the same newer technology on the Apple Watch Ultra 3. The upgrade offers a faster refresh rate in always-on mode, which enables watch faces with a ticking seconds hand on the always-on display.
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is also rumored to sport a wide-angle OLED display. The tech was introduced with the Series 10 and offers up to 40% more brightness when viewed from a side angle (compared to the Ultra 2). It makes a lot of sense if Apple includes this upgrade here as well.
Apple is said to introduce an S11 chip this year. A major performance gain is not expected this year, but the chip may sport a smaller design. This helps create more space for other components, like a larger battery, additional sensors, or new connectivity hardware.
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is said to be the first Apple Watch with standalone satellite connectivity. The Pixel Watch already stole the title of the first smartwatch being able to connect to satellites on its own (without a phone), but the Ultra 3 may be the first Apple Watch to do that.
This will make it possible for you to message people using your Ultra 3 smartwatch even if you have no connectivity in a remote area, by using a satellite connection.
Reports indicate that Apple is considering switching the Qualcomm modems on the Apple Watch Ultra to MediaTek. MediaTek is one of the few companies currently offering 5G solutions for wearables, and that switch would allow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 to use 5G.
Right now, Apple Watch models with cellular capabilities still connect with 4G LTE, despite iPhones rocking 5G connectivity in 2020. According to rumors, that's about to change with the Apple Watch Ultra 3.
Apple has been expected to introduce blood pressure monitoring capabilities on the Apple Watch for a few years now. Reports now indicate the feature may debut with the Apple Watch Ultra 3. It's not certain, though, as blood pressure monitoring on an Apple Watch needs to be accurate and reliable, and there may be some hurdles Apple is experiencing in this department.
Rumor has it that the smartwatch would track upward trends and alert you if there's hypertension detected over time, but don't expect exact systolic and diastolic readings like those from a medical device.
Despite rumors indicating that the iPhone 17 may see a price hike, a price increase is not currently rumored for the Apple Watch Ultra 3. The timepiece may debut at $799, just like its predecessor. The price is quite high already, and tailored to users who prefer a rugged and super-powerful, premium smartwatch.
Apple's September event invites are already out, and we're going to see the new iPhone 17 lineup on September 9. The phones are said to be accompanied by an Apple Watch Series 11. Now, rumor has it Apple is also prepping a successor to its rugged, super premium smartwatch, too: an Apple Watch Ultra 3 may also join the phones at the event.
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 may have a larger display alongside some new fancy improvements that you need to hear about.
Larger display on the Apple Watch Ultra 3
A hint from the iOS 26 beta code indicates the Watch Ultra 3 may sport a larger display, with a resolution of 422 x 514 pixels. That's up from the Ultra 2's 410 x 502 resolution.
Reportedly, there won't be an increase in size for the timepiece, but Apple may have trimmed the bezels to expand the display without affecting the dimensions of the smartwatch. This, if true, will make the Ultra 3 the Apple Watch with the biggest display so far.
Refresh rate upgrade
Right now, the Apple Watch Series 10 has an LTPO3 OLED always-on Retina display, which is an upgrade from the current Ultra's LTPO2 display. Of course, that's an imbalance that needs fixing as the Ultra is a more expensive device, so it's safe to expect the same newer technology on the Apple Watch Ultra 3. The upgrade offers a faster refresh rate in always-on mode, which enables watch faces with a ticking seconds hand on the always-on display.
Brighter display
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is also rumored to sport a wide-angle OLED display. The tech was introduced with the Series 10 and offers up to 40% more brightness when viewed from a side angle (compared to the Ultra 2). It makes a lot of sense if Apple includes this upgrade here as well.
New S11 chip
Apple is said to introduce an S11 chip this year. A major performance gain is not expected this year, but the chip may sport a smaller design. This helps create more space for other components, like a larger battery, additional sensors, or new connectivity hardware.
Nevertheless, the new chip should bring some performance improvements: expect smoother multitasking, faster app performance and improved health monitoring.
Satellite SOS support
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is said to be the first Apple Watch with standalone satellite connectivity. The Pixel Watch already stole the title of the first smartwatch being able to connect to satellites on its own (without a phone), but the Ultra 3 may be the first Apple Watch to do that.
Recommended Stories
5G on an Apple Watch
Reports indicate that Apple is considering switching the Qualcomm modems on the Apple Watch Ultra to MediaTek. MediaTek is one of the few companies currently offering 5G solutions for wearables, and that switch would allow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 to use 5G.
Right now, Apple Watch models with cellular capabilities still connect with 4G LTE, despite iPhones rocking 5G connectivity in 2020. According to rumors, that's about to change with the Apple Watch Ultra 3.
Blood pressure monitoring
Apple has been expected to introduce blood pressure monitoring capabilities on the Apple Watch for a few years now. Reports now indicate the feature may debut with the Apple Watch Ultra 3. It's not certain, though, as blood pressure monitoring on an Apple Watch needs to be accurate and reliable, and there may be some hurdles Apple is experiencing in this department.
Rumor has it that the smartwatch would track upward trends and alert you if there's hypertension detected over time, but don't expect exact systolic and diastolic readings like those from a medical device.
Same price as last year
Despite rumors indicating that the iPhone 17 may see a price hike, a price increase is not currently rumored for the Apple Watch Ultra 3. The timepiece may debut at $799, just like its predecessor. The price is quite high already, and tailored to users who prefer a rugged and super-powerful, premium smartwatch.
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: