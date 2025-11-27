4 free 5G phones with Total Wireless Base
Trending:
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Don't wait — score the lowest prices of the year on many of the best gadgets around.

It's not just the iPhone Air – major brands are pulling back, and you probably saw this coming

According to a new report, the entire industry has given up.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Xiaomi Oppo Vivo
It's not just the iPhone Air – major brands are pulling back, and you probably saw this coming
We've previously heard that one manufacturer has slammed the brakes on a super-slim phone because of the lack of success of the iPhone Air. Now, a new report indicates that it's not just one manufacturer, but major Chinese mobile vendors appear to be freezing their ultra-thin phone projects now. 

iPhone Air's reported lackluster demand now concerning Chinese phone vendors


Reportedly, phone makers like Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, and others have either frozen or completely ditched their ideas of an iPhone Air-like super-thin device. Apparently, these companies have repurposed their eSIM tech that was intended for such ultra-slim devices to other production lines.

According to rumors, Xiaomi had planned a "true Air model" that was intended to be an iPhone Air rival. Meanwhile, Vivo was said to have focused on thinness with its mid-range S series. Apparently, both these companies have now abandoned ship, according to rumors within the industry. 


Right now, these are just rumors, but we've heard multiple reports indicating that maybe companies are indeed abandoning the slim-chic race. 

Would you still buy an ultra-thin phone if it meant weaker battery life or fewer features?

Vote View Result

iPhone Air, Galaxy S25 Edge, and, oh well, apparently poor sales


Both the iPhone Air and the Galaxy S25 Edge (these two ultra-slim phones) have reportedly been met with excitement just on paper. In terms of sales, people, apparently, according to rumors and reports, have little interest in rocking a super-slim phone.

You, the PhoneArena readers, also found that ultra-slim phones may not really have a future in a recent poll of ours. Well, maybe you were right. 


The iPhone Air was Apple's first major redesign of the iPhone since the iPhone X back in 2017. It features an extremely thin profile, measuring just 5.6mm. Unfortunately, to achieve this incredible thinness, some compromises were needed, but it seems the compromises ended up being too much. 

The iPhone Air has a smaller battery and just one camera. Yet, it comes with a premium price tag, starting at $999. Yep, that's just $100 less than the iPhone 17 Pro, which gives you a triple camera and noticeably better battery life. 

Recommended For You

The Galaxy S25 Edge was met with a similar fate. Reportedly, the South Korean giant has cancelled the Galaxy S26 Edge, which was at first expected to come as part of the Galaxy S26 series. Maybe, thin phones were really not meant to be. 

I like thin phones, but with a couple of catches 


I've previously stated that I would give slim phones a chance, if we're talking about foldables, and if manufacturers can stick a bigger battery in. One option would be silicon-carbon tech, which is allowing Chinese phone makers to think about a 10,000mAh battery in a phone nowadays. 

The current ultra-slim phones, like the Air and the Edge, are just not good enough for me in terms of battery. Apparently, it's not just me. 

However, for a foldable phone, I'd love to have it thinner when unfolded, like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which has actually been popular this year, judging from unofficial reports. So, it's not the thinness that's the problem, it's... well, how everything comes together in a single product. 

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 7

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 14

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
Contacting T-Mobile is about to get complicated
Contacting T-Mobile is about to get complicated
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Can Verizon’s offers silence complaints about rising bills? You’ve spoken loud and clear
Can Verizon’s offers silence complaints about rising bills? You’ve spoken loud and clear
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets the upgrade I’ve been begging for, and it still manages to disappoint
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets the upgrade I’ve been begging for, and it still manages to disappoint
Ground shifts again for T-Mobile users after payment change goes live
Ground shifts again for T-Mobile users after payment change goes live

Latest News

Apple’s lavish AirPods Max headphones just plunged to a record-low price for Black Friday
Apple’s lavish AirPods Max headphones just plunged to a record-low price for Black Friday
Samsung may be behind this big iPad mini 2026 upgrade – and here's why you should care
Samsung may be behind this big iPad mini 2026 upgrade – and here's why you should care
Ground shifts again for T-Mobile users after payment change goes live
Ground shifts again for T-Mobile users after payment change goes live
Amazon and Walmart's ultimate Black Friday deals make the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ $180 cheaper than usual
Amazon and Walmart's ultimate Black Friday deals make the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ $180 cheaper than usual
I can't believe the Garmin Forerunner 570 is finally this affordable for Black Friday
I can't believe the Garmin Forerunner 570 is finally this affordable for Black Friday
A major bug fix just made the iPhone 17 selfie camera work again in this app
A major bug fix just made the iPhone 17 selfie camera work again in this app
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless