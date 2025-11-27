It's not just the iPhone Air – major brands are pulling back, and you probably saw this coming

iPhone Air's reported lackluster demand now concerning Chinese phone vendors

According to rumors, Xiaomi had planned a "true Air model" that was intended to be an iPhone Air rival. Meanwhile, Vivo was said to have focused on thinness with its mid-range S series. Apparently, both these companies have now abandoned ship, according to rumors within the industry.





Right now, these are just rumors, but we've heard multiple reports indicating that maybe companies are indeed abandoning the slim-chic race.

Would you still buy an ultra-thin phone if it meant weaker battery life or fewer features? Yes, I love thin designs Maybe — depends on the trade-offs No, not worth the compromises I’ve already moved on from ultra-slim phones Yes, I love thin designs 0% Maybe — depends on the trade-offs 40% No, not worth the compromises 60% I’ve already moved on from ultra-slim phones 0%

iPhone Air, Galaxy S25 Edge, and, oh well, apparently poor sales

You, the PhoneArena readers, also found that ultra-slim phones may not really have a future in a recent poll of ours . Well, maybe you were right.





I like thin phones, but with a couple of catches

