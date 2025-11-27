It's not just the iPhone Air – major brands are pulling back, and you probably saw this coming
According to a new report, the entire industry has given up.
We've previously heard that one manufacturer has slammed the brakes on a super-slim phone because of the lack of success of the iPhone Air. Now, a new report indicates that it's not just one manufacturer, but major Chinese mobile vendors appear to be freezing their ultra-thin phone projects now.
The Galaxy S25 Edge was met with a similar fate. Reportedly, the South Korean giant has cancelled the Galaxy S26 Edge, which was at first expected to come as part of the Galaxy S26 series. Maybe, thin phones were really not meant to be.
iPhone Air's reported lackluster demand now concerning Chinese phone vendors
Reportedly, phone makers like Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, and others have either frozen or completely ditched their ideas of an iPhone Air-like super-thin device. Apparently, these companies have repurposed their eSIM tech that was intended for such ultra-slim devices to other production lines.
According to rumors, Xiaomi had planned a "true Air model" that was intended to be an iPhone Air rival. Meanwhile, Vivo was said to have focused on thinness with its mid-range S series. Apparently, both these companies have now abandoned ship, according to rumors within the industry.
The iPhone Air. | Image Credit - Apple
Right now, these are just rumors, but we've heard multiple reports indicating that maybe companies are indeed abandoning the slim-chic race.
iPhone Air, Galaxy S25 Edge, and, oh well, apparently poor sales
Both the iPhone Air and the Galaxy S25 Edge (these two ultra-slim phones) have reportedly been met with excitement just on paper. In terms of sales, people, apparently, according to rumors and reports, have little interest in rocking a super-slim phone.
You, the PhoneArena readers, also found that ultra-slim phones may not really have a future in a recent poll of ours. Well, maybe you were right.
iPhone Air and Galaxy S25 Edge. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
The iPhone Air was Apple's first major redesign of the iPhone since the iPhone X back in 2017. It features an extremely thin profile, measuring just 5.6mm. Unfortunately, to achieve this incredible thinness, some compromises were needed, but it seems the compromises ended up being too much.
The iPhone Air has a smaller battery and just one camera. Yet, it comes with a premium price tag, starting at $999. Yep, that's just $100 less than the iPhone 17 Pro, which gives you a triple camera and noticeably better battery life.
I like thin phones, but with a couple of catches
I've previously stated that I would give slim phones a chance, if we're talking about foldables, and if manufacturers can stick a bigger battery in. One option would be silicon-carbon tech, which is allowing Chinese phone makers to think about a 10,000mAh battery in a phone nowadays.
The current ultra-slim phones, like the Air and the Edge, are just not good enough for me in terms of battery. Apparently, it's not just me.
However, for a foldable phone, I'd love to have it thinner when unfolded, like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which has actually been popular this year, judging from unofficial reports. So, it's not the thinness that's the problem, it's... well, how everything comes together in a single product.
