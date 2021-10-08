Notification Center

Apple store is down (again) before today’s Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Apple store is down (again) before today’s Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders
Apple is keeping its traditions alive - the Apple Store is down ahead of today’s Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders going live at 5 AM PT. It’s the same old story - the store went down hours before the official iPhone 13 series launch, and the same is happening today. Expect it to get back online on the hour.

And while you wait, you can check out our Best Apple Watch Series 7 pre-order deals piece and get ready to pull the trigger on your next wearable gem. Yesterday, early listings revealed the different Apple Watch 7 configurations, both for the aluminum and the stainless steel versions, so there are no surprised left.

Apple Watch Series 7 case/band configurations:

Aluminum version


Green - Clover (41/45mm)
Blue - Abyss Blue (41/45mm)
Product(RED) - Product(RED) (41/45mm)
Starlight - Starlight (41/45mm)
Midnight - Midnight (41/45mm)

Stainless Steel version

Gold SS - Dark Cherry (41mm)
Gold SS- Gold Milanese (41mm)
SS - Starlight (41mm)
SS - Milanese (45mm)
Graphite SS - Graphite Milanese (45mm)
Graphite SS - Abyss Blue (45mm)

The Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399 for the entry-level 41mm aluminum model with GPS connectivity, and goes all the way up to $849 for the titanium LTE version.

Read More:

Related phones

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm) specs
Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm) specs
  • Display 448 x 368 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S7 1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • OS watchOS
Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) specs
Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) specs
  • Display 448 x 368 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S7 1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • OS watchOS

