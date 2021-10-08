Apple store is down (again) before today’s Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders

Apple store is down (again) before today’s Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders0
Apple Watch Series 7 case/band configurations:
Aluminum version
Green - Clover (41/45mm)
Blue - Abyss Blue (41/45mm)
Product(RED) - Product(RED) (41/45mm)
Starlight - Starlight (41/45mm)
Midnight - Midnight (41/45mm)
Stainless Steel version
Gold SS- Gold Milanese (41mm)
SS - Starlight (41mm)
SS - Milanese (45mm)
Graphite SS - Graphite Milanese (45mm)
Graphite SS - Abyss Blue (45mm)
The Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399 for the entry-level 41mm aluminum model with GPS connectivity, and goes all the way up to $849 for the titanium LTE version.
