Apple iPhone 13 event
New iPhone, AirPods 3, Apple Watch 7 and more expected
0 d
00: 00: 00
Apple

The Apple Store is down before today's iPhone 13 event

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0
The Apple Store is down before today's iPhone 13 event
Apple's online store has been deactivated ahead of the 'California Streaming' event that's happening in a few hours' time. The Cupertino-based company is expected to announce several new products including the iPhone 13

You'll have to wait until after the event to purchase Apple products


While Apple hasn't confirmed which products it'll be announcing later today, it's almost certain that the iPhone 13 series will make its debut. Rumor has it that the new iPhones will offer smaller notches and tweaked camera bumps, as well as 128GB of base storage. 

In addition to the iPhone 13 lineup, Apple is expected to showcase the new Apple Watch Series 7. The latter will introduce the first major design update to the Apple Watch since the Series 4 was unveiled in 2018.

Other products that could make appearances today include AirPods 3, which are set to take inspiration from the AirPods Pro design; a new entry-level iPad with a larger display and upgraded processor; and the redesigned iPad mini 6 with an iPad Air-like design. 

The Apple Event will be live streamed at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST. You can watch it live on PhoneArena via our dedicated story. If you're on the lookout for new Apple products right now, you'll have to wait until the event is over to place an order. 

