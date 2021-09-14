The Apple Store is down before today's iPhone 13 event

The Apple Store is down before today's iPhone 13 event0
Apple's online store has been deactivated ahead of the 'California Streaming' event that's happening in a few hours' time. The Cupertino-based company is expected to announce several new products including the iPhone 13.
You'll have to wait until after the event to purchase Apple products
While Apple hasn't confirmed which products it'll be announcing later today, it's almost certain that the iPhone 13 series will make its debut. Rumor has it that the new iPhones will offer smaller notches and tweaked camera bumps, as well as 128GB of base storage.
Other products that could make appearances today include AirPods 3, which are set to take inspiration from the AirPods Pro design; a new entry-level iPad with a larger display and upgraded processor; and the redesigned iPad mini 6 with an iPad Air-like design.
The Apple Event will be live streamed at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST. You can watch it live on PhoneArena via our dedicated story. If you're on the lookout for new Apple products right now, you'll have to wait until the event is over to place an order.