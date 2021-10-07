Apple Watch 7 launch configurations revealed in early listings

Apple Watch 7 launch configurations revealed in early listings0
The listings were first spotted by @BasicAppleGuy who posted some pictures of the case and band pairings on Twitter. Unfortunately, it seems that Apple has decided to color match the Watch 7 cases and bands, leaving out wacky combinations. All the color combinations are listed below.
Apple Watch Series 7 colors:
- Green - Clover (41/45mm)
- Blue - Abyss Blue (41/45mm)
- Product(RED) - Product(RED) (41/45mm)
- Starlight - Starlight (41/45mm)
- Midnight - Midnight (41/45mm)
- Gold SS - Dark Cherry (41mm)
- Gold SS- Gold Milanese (41mm)
- SS - Starlight (41mm)
- SS - Milanese (45mm)
- Graphite SS - Graphite Milanese (45mm)
- Graphite SS - Abyss Blue (45mm)
As you can see, Apple has decided to play it safe and match the colors - green with clover, blue with abyss blue, Product (RED) with Product (RED), etc. The more premium-looking Stainless Steel variants have been paired with Milanese bands of a similar color.
Is the Apple Watch Series 7 compatible with existing Apple Watch bands?
There were some rumors coming from Max Weinbach that the new Apple Watch 7 won’t be compatible with bands for the Watch 6. Presumably, an Apple employee reported that Apple was no longer restocking the regular 40mm and 44mm sizes, and was instead producing different ones entirely.
Fortunately, this rumor turned out to be false, and Apple stated in the official announcement that the Apple Watch Series 7 will work with all previous bands, so you would be able to strap your favorite band on the new device.
The Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399 for the entry-level 41mm aluminum model with GPS connectivity, and goes all the way up to $849 for the titanium LTE version.
Our take
Even though the Apple Watch Series 7 has been criticized for its incremental improvements over the previous generation, it’s still a step in the right direction. The biggest upgrade, without a shadow of a doubt, is the novel charging architecture with a fast-charging USB Type-C cable, allowing the watch to charge up to 33% faster than its predecessor.
Now, concerning the bands’ situation, there are two angles to this. On one hand, it’s really positive that Apple has decided to make the Watch Series 7 backward compatible with bands from previous generations.
It’s also a bit surprising, given the notorious policy of the company to try and haul as much money as it can from accessories and services. All in all, people who would buy the Apple Watch Series 7 are already in the Apple ecosystem, most probably already owning an Apple Watch of some sort.
Apple knows this for sure, and by not inventing some proprietary band standard for the new devices the company sends a very positive message to its users.
On the other hand, the decision to play it safe, and color match all the cases with the equivalent bands, is disappointing. In order to get some interesting color combinations, you need to buy a separate band, which completely defeats all the positives of having backward compatibility.
On a completely different note - we really like the Nike Rainbow band, and how it looks on the Apple Watch Series 7. We just wish Apple would've considered braver color combinations and some color mixing for the new Apple Watch Series 7. Especially with such incremental upgrades over the previous generation. There's always next time, we guess.