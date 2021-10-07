Apple Watch 7 launch configurations revealed in early listings





Our take









Now, concerning the bands’ situation, there are two angles to this. On one hand, it’s really positive that Apple has decided to make the Watch Series 7 backward compatible with bands from previous generations.



It’s also a bit surprising, given the notorious policy of the company to try and haul as much money as it can from accessories and services. All in all, people who would buy the Apple Watch Series 7 are already in the Apple ecosystem, most probably already owning an Apple Watch of some sort.



Apple knows this for sure, and by not inventing some proprietary band standard for the new devices the company sends a very positive message to its users.



On the other hand, the decision to play it safe, and color match all the cases with the equivalent bands, is disappointing. In order to get some interesting color combinations, you need to buy a separate band, which completely defeats all the positives of having backward compatibility. Even though the Apple Watch Series 7 has been criticized for its incremental improvements over the previous generation, it’s still a step in the right direction. The biggest upgrade, without a shadow of a doubt, is the novel charging architecture with a fast-charging USB Type-C cable , allowing the watch to charge up to 33% faster than its predecessor.Now, concerning the bands’ situation, there are two angles to this. On one hand, it’s really positive that Apple has decided to make the Watch Series 7 backward compatible with bands from previous generations.It’s also a bit surprising, given the notorious policy of the company to try and haul as much money as it can from accessories and services. All in all, people who would buy the Apple Watch Series 7 are already in the Apple ecosystem, most probably already owning an Apple Watch of some sort.Apple knows this for sure, and by not inventing some proprietary band standard for the new devices the company sends a very positive message to its users.On the other hand, the decision to play it safe, and color match all the cases with the equivalent bands, is disappointing. In order to get some interesting color combinations, you need to buy a separate band, which completely defeats all the positives of having backward compatibility.





On a completely different note - we really like the Nike Rainbow band, and how it looks on the Apple Watch Series 7. We just wish Apple would've considered braver color combinations and some color mixing for the new Apple Watch Series 7. Especially with such incremental upgrades over the previous generation. There's always next time, we guess.

The Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399 for the entry-level 41mm aluminum model with GPS connectivity, and goes all the way up to $849 for the titanium LTE version.