Best Apple Watch Series 7 pre-order deals



The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced on September 14 and while Apple didn't initially reveal any pre-order and release dates, it was recently announced that the Apple Watch Series 7 will be able to pre-order beginning Friday, October 8, at 5 a.m. PDT and available in stores starting Friday, October 15. Customers from Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, the UAE, the UK and more than 50 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order the new watch.





What are some of the best possible Apple Watch 7 pre-order deals? As we're nearing the official release of the wearable, more and more outlets will likely try to have you as a customer and entice you with neat pre-order bonuses and promotions that will have you buy an Apple Watch Series 7 through them. And it's a win-win situation, especially if you're willing to upgrade to the latest Apple Watch, especially if you're coming from an earlier generation of the wearable.





Apple Watch Series 7: Where should I buy one?





Thanks to Apple's redesigned online store, customizing and ordering your Apple Watch Series 7 on the Apple Store should be easier than ever. Apple also allows you to easily pick your preferred case and band for a unique look that will look splendid on your wrist. Indeed, the customizability is the main reason one would order an Apple Watch 7 directly through Apple. Another major reason to consider pre-ordering your wearable is that certain watch bands, like the Solo Loop and the Braided Solo Loop ones, are only available through the Apple Store.







Aside from getting the Apple Watch straight from Apple, potential buyers would most certainly be able to purchase the new smartwatch on Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy. After all, these are some of the most popular retailers in the US, and selling the latest version of the most popular smartwatch is definitely each retailer will be striving for.





Apple Watch Series 7: When will it be available for pre-order?





As we already said, the Apple Watch Series 7 will be available for pre-order starting October 8, at 5 a.m. PDT. The sooner you make a pre-order, the sooner your new device will be at your doorstep. While the new Apple Watch will be available in stores on October 15, but those who have pre-ordered will definitely be receiving it earlier.











Apple Watch Series 7: How much does it cost?





The Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399 for the regular Wi-Fi version, but the pricing for the other versions is yet to be revealed by Apple. That's similar to the Apple Watch 6 and 5 starting prices, which creates a nice synergy between the different generations, allowing potential buyers and fans of the Apple Watch line to expect what they're going to spend on the Apple Watch each and every year.





If Apple keeps its pricing strategies in check (and there's no reason to expect it not to), then the 41mm version of the Apple Watch Series 7 will start at $399, the 45mm version of the Apple Watch will probably go for $429, while the cellular Apple Watch Series 7 will likely cost $499. Of course, the special editions of the Apple Watch Series 7, such as the Apple Watch Edition, will definitely cost more. That's just guesstimation on our part, but given Apple's coherent pricing policies, this would likely be the case.







Apple Watch Series 7 deals on the Apple Store





There are a couple of official pre-order deals on the new Apple Watch already. It's highly probably that these will rise in numbers as soon as the Apple Watch hits the shelves of all retailers that will be selling it, with the most popular ones being Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy.





The first Apple Watch Series 7 deal on the Apple Store slashes $100 off its price as soon as you activate the LTE model on T-Mobile, Verizon, or Sprint. That's a serious discount given the $399 starting price of the wearable, though the LTE version of the wearable will definitely be slightly more expensive. Still, a notable deal if you're already considering getting Apple's wildly popular smartwatch.







The other official pre-order deal will net you credit towards the Apple Watch Series 7 as soon as you trade in an eligible device. Newer devices usually net you higher credit.







Apple Watch Series 7 deals on other retailers





So far, we haven't seen any other lucrative pre-order deals on the Apple Watch Series 7 on any other retailers that will be selling it. As soon as the latest Apple Watch is available, though, this will most likely change.





Apple Watch Series 7 design and summary





Beating our expectations, the Apple Watch Series 7 arrived with the same general design and not a flat, iPhone-like exterior appearance. The Apple Watch Series 7 features a much larger display that is capable of fitting much more content, as well as much faster charging that up to 33% faster than its predecessor thanks to a novel charging architecture, as well as a fast charging USB Type-C cable . According to Apple, the Watch Series 7 will take just 45 minutes to charge from 0% all the way to 80%, with an 8-minute rendezvous with the charger allegedly allowing for up to 8 hours of sleep tracking. However, the battery life itself hasn't seen much improvement beside the usual for an Apple Watch promised battery life of a full day.





Aside from being larger, the Apple Watch screen has also become tougher, as it's now 50% thicker than the one on the Apple Watch Series 6. The front crystal has also been redesigned with a flat base, creating a sturdier shape that's more resistant to cracks, allowing the Apple Watch 7 to be less scratch-resistant than before. It's also the first Apple Watch to be IP6X-rated, which means that it's fully dustproof, whereas the Apple Watch Series 6 has to get by with mere water and dust resistance. The Apple Watch Series 7 is now also swimproof with WR50 water resistance.





When it comes to colors, the Apple Watch comes with five new colors for the aluminum version - Midnight, Starlight, Green, Blue, and (PRODUCT)RED. The stainless steel version of the Apple Watch will be available in Silver, Graphite, and Gold. There are a couple of new Apple Watch watchfaces as well, and those make use of the dramatically larger display to draw focus on this highlight of the Apple Watch.











Apple Watch Series 7: Should you buy the newest Apple Watch?





Should you buy the latest Apple Watch? As usual, with a new version of a wildly popular device, many will probably be asking themselves if they should splurge on the newest version. The Apple Watch 7 is undoubtedly a neat smartwatch in itself, but is it imperative for those using older Apple Watch versions like the Apple Watch 6 or 5 to upgrade? Probably not, especially if the dramatically larger screen size is not important.









However, those using older versions of the Apple Watch, like Apple Watch Series 4 or earlier, might probably be enticed by the new watch, and for a good reason - it's scoring some important improvements in many key areas. A larger display is a great thing to have on your wrist, and while the battery life isn't better - it's still capped at a full day - the much faster charging is another great feature to make use of, as it allows you to quickly top up the watch and vastly increase its day-to-day endurance. Overall, the new Apple Watch probably isn't a must-have upgrade, given that it doesn't come around with the wildly expected new design, but until that one becomes reality, this smartwatch is as good as it gets.