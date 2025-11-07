Apple quietly slashes trade-in values across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch lineup

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Apple has quietly updated its official trade-in values in the US, reducing the maximum amount customers can receive for most devices. The changes affect nearly every product category — including iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches — with most drops averaging between 15% and 25%.

iPhone trade-in values take the biggest hit



Apple has updated its trade-in page to show that most current iPhone models now receive reduced trade-in values. The iPhone 16 Pro Max now tops out at $670, down $30 from last month, while the iPhone 16 Pro drops by the same amount to $550.

Older models experience the most significant decline in value, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max now valued at $470 after going down by $160 (a 25% decrease). The iPhone 15 Plus has also gone down by $110 in its trade-in worth.

The reductions reach even older generations, like the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which now maxes out at $300 instead of $370, while the iPhone 12 Pro experienced a 27% price drop to $160. The iPhone 8 remains at the bottom of the list with a maximum of $40.

iPhone ModelNew trade-in value
(up to)		Previous trade-in value
(up to)		Value drop in percentages
iPhone 16 Pro Max$670$7004.29%
iPhone 16 Pro$550$5805.17%
iPhone 16 Plus$450$4704.26%
iPhone 16$430$4504.44%
iPhone 15 Pro Max$470$63025.40%
iPhone 15 Pro$400$50020%
iPhone 15 Plus$330$44025%
iPhone 15$310$40022.50%
iPhone 14 Pro Max$370$45518.68%
iPhone 14 Pro$300$38021.05%
iPhone 14 Plus$240$30020%
iPhone 14$220$29024.14%
iPhone SE (3rd gen)$80$10020%
iPhone 13 Pro Max$300$37018.92%
iPhone 13 Pro$230$30023.33%
iPhone 13$180$25028%
iPhone 13 mini$150$20025%
iPhone 12 Pro Max$220$28021.43%
iPhone 12 Pro$160$22027.27%
iPhone 12$130$17023.53%
iPhone 12 mini$90$12025%
iPhone SE (2nd gen)$50$500%
iPhone 11 Pro Max$150$18016.67%
iPhone 11 Pro$130$15013.33%
iPhone 11$100$13023.08%
iPhone XS Max$100$12016.67%
iPhone XS$70$9022.22%
iPhone XR$8010020%
iPhone X$60600%
iPhone 8 Plus$506016.67%
iPhone 8$404511.11%

Macs and iPads also experience price cuts, but things remain the same for one model



On the tablet front, the iPad Air appears to have received a small bump, rising from $400 to $415. This, is likely a clerical error, since every other iPad model — including the iPad Mini and iPad Pro — saw reductions averaging 5–10%. In all likelihood, the iPad Air’s real maximum value remains around $400, consistent with the rest of the lineup.

iPadNew trade-in value
(up to)		Previous trade-in value
(up to)		Value drop in percentages
iPad Pro$695$6950%
iPad Air (probably a typo)$415$400
iPad$175$1907.89%
iPad mini$255$2757.27%

The situation isn’t much better for Mac owners. The iMac Pro saw one of the steepest drops, falling 37.7% from $385 to $240, while the standard iMac is down by $115. Even higher-end systems like the Mac Studio and MacBook Pro dropped slightly, losing between $10 and $110.

MacNew trade-in value
(up to)		Previous trade-in value
(up to)		Value drop in percentages
MacBook Pro$760$7701.30%
MacBook Air$540$5501.82%
MacBookNo longer accepted$190N/A
iMac$375$49023.47%
iMac Pro$240$38537.66%
Mac mini$380$3953.80%
Mac Studio$1,030$1,1409.65%
Mac Pro (probably a typo)$2,520$550

Apple’s official trade-in chart briefly lists the Mac Pro at $2,520, a jump of nearly 360% from its previous value of $550 — a figure that’s almost certainly a typo, given that the Mac Pro’s resale value has never exceeded the $600–$700 range in prior updates. We’ll monitor whether Apple corrects this amount in the coming days.

Apple Watch values have decreased only slightly



The Apple Watch lineup received the same treatment as the other products. The Series 10 experienced an 8.6% price drop to $160 while the Series 5 and Series 6 models decreased by $5 each. Only the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) retained their previous maximum values.

Apple WatchNew trade-in value
(up to)		Previous trade-in value
(up to)		Value drop in percentages
Apple Watch Series 10$160$1758.57%
Apple Watch Ultra 2$335$3350%
Apple Watch Series 9$125$1303.85%
Apple Watch Ultra$245$2553.92%
Apple Watch Series 8$95$1005%
Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) $60$60$600%
Apple Watch Series 7$65$707.14%
Apple Watch Series 6$50$559.09%
Apple Watch SE (1st gen)$30$3514.29%
Apple Watch Series 5$25$3016.67%

What this means for Apple customers


Apple makes periodic trade-in price updates based on used device market value changes and customer demand and refurbishment costs. While it’s common to see small fluctuations, this latest round represents one of the largest downward adjustments we've seen in recent years.

For those planning to upgrade soon, it may be better to trade in before additional cuts arrive. Another option are third-party resellers, which often pay more than Apple’s conservative in-store estimates.

Aleksandar Anastasov
