Apple quietly slashes trade-in values across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch lineup
Apple just made your old iPhone worth less, and not by a small amount.
Apple has quietly updated its official trade-in values in the US, reducing the maximum amount customers can receive for most devices. The changes affect nearly every product category — including iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches — with most drops averaging between 15% and 25%.
Apple has updated its trade-in page to show that most current iPhone models now receive reduced trade-in values. The iPhone 16 Pro Max now tops out at $670, down $30 from last month, while the iPhone 16 Pro drops by the same amount to $550.
iPhone trade-in values take the biggest hit
Image credit — PhoneArena
Apple has updated its trade-in page to show that most current iPhone models now receive reduced trade-in values. The iPhone 16 Pro Max now tops out at $670, down $30 from last month, while the iPhone 16 Pro drops by the same amount to $550.
Older models experience the most significant decline in value, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max now valued at $470 after going down by $160 (a 25% decrease). The iPhone 15 Plus has also gone down by $110 in its trade-in worth.
Apple’s official trade-in chart briefly lists the Mac Pro at $2,520, a jump of nearly 360% from its previous value of $550 — a figure that’s almost certainly a typo, given that the Mac Pro’s resale value has never exceeded the $600–$700 range in prior updates. We’ll monitor whether Apple corrects this amount in the coming days.
The Apple Watch lineup received the same treatment as the other products. The Series 10 experienced an 8.6% price drop to $160 while the Series 5 and Series 6 models decreased by $5 each. Only the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) retained their previous maximum values.
Apple makes periodic trade-in price updates based on used device market value changes and customer demand and refurbishment costs. While it’s common to see small fluctuations, this latest round represents one of the largest downward adjustments we've seen in recent years.
For those planning to upgrade soon, it may be better to trade in before additional cuts arrive. Another option are third-party resellers, which often pay more than Apple’s conservative in-store estimates.
The reductions reach even older generations, like the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which now maxes out at $300 instead of $370, while the iPhone 12 Pro experienced a 27% price drop to $160. The iPhone 8 remains at the bottom of the list with a maximum of $40.
|iPhone Model
|New trade-in value
(up to)
|Previous trade-in value
(up to)
|Value drop in percentages
|iPhone 16 Pro Max
|$670
|$700
|4.29%
|iPhone 16 Pro
|$550
|$580
|5.17%
|iPhone 16 Plus
|$450
|$470
|4.26%
|iPhone 16
|$430
|$450
|4.44%
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|$470
|$630
|25.40%
|iPhone 15 Pro
|$400
|$500
|20%
|iPhone 15 Plus
|$330
|$440
|25%
|iPhone 15
|$310
|$400
|22.50%
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|$370
|$455
|18.68%
|iPhone 14 Pro
|$300
|$380
|21.05%
|iPhone 14 Plus
|$240
|$300
|20%
|iPhone 14
|$220
|$290
|24.14%
|iPhone SE (3rd gen)
|$80
|$100
|20%
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|$300
|$370
|18.92%
|iPhone 13 Pro
|$230
|$300
|23.33%
|iPhone 13
|$180
|$250
|28%
|iPhone 13 mini
|$150
|$200
|25%
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|$220
|$280
|21.43%
|iPhone 12 Pro
|$160
|$220
|27.27%
|iPhone 12
|$130
|$170
|23.53%
|iPhone 12 mini
|$90
|$120
|25%
|iPhone SE (2nd gen)
|$50
|$50
|0%
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|$150
|$180
|16.67%
|iPhone 11 Pro
|$130
|$150
|13.33%
|iPhone 11
|$100
|$130
|23.08%
|iPhone XS Max
|$100
|$120
|16.67%
|iPhone XS
|$70
|$90
|22.22%
|iPhone XR
|$80
|100
|20%
|iPhone X
|$60
|60
|0%
|iPhone 8 Plus
|$50
|60
|16.67%
|iPhone 8
|$40
|45
|11.11%
Macs and iPads also experience price cuts, but things remain the same for one model
Image credit — PhoneArena
On the tablet front, the iPad Air appears to have received a small bump, rising from $400 to $415. This, is likely a clerical error, since every other iPad model — including the iPad Mini and iPad Pro — saw reductions averaging 5–10%. In all likelihood, the iPad Air’s real maximum value remains around $400, consistent with the rest of the lineup.
|iPad
|New trade-in value
(up to)
|Previous trade-in value
(up to)
|Value drop in percentages
|iPad Pro
|$695
|$695
|0%
|iPad Air (probably a typo)
|$415
|$400
|—
|iPad
|$175
|$190
|7.89%
|iPad mini
|$255
|$275
|7.27%
The situation isn’t much better for Mac owners. The iMac Pro saw one of the steepest drops, falling 37.7% from $385 to $240, while the standard iMac is down by $115. Even higher-end systems like the Mac Studio and MacBook Pro dropped slightly, losing between $10 and $110.
|Mac
|New trade-in value
(up to)
|Previous trade-in value
(up to)
|Value drop in percentages
|MacBook Pro
|$760
|$770
|1.30%
|MacBook Air
|$540
|$550
|1.82%
|MacBook
|No longer accepted
|$190
|N/A
|iMac
|$375
|$490
|23.47%
|iMac Pro
|$240
|$385
|37.66%
|Mac mini
|$380
|$395
|3.80%
|Mac Studio
|$1,030
|$1,140
|9.65%
|Mac Pro (probably a typo)
|$2,520
|$550
|—
Apple’s official trade-in chart briefly lists the Mac Pro at $2,520, a jump of nearly 360% from its previous value of $550 — a figure that’s almost certainly a typo, given that the Mac Pro’s resale value has never exceeded the $600–$700 range in prior updates. We’ll monitor whether Apple corrects this amount in the coming days.
Apple Watch values have decreased only slightly
Image credit — PhoneArena
The Apple Watch lineup received the same treatment as the other products. The Series 10 experienced an 8.6% price drop to $160 while the Series 5 and Series 6 models decreased by $5 each. Only the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) retained their previous maximum values.
|Apple Watch
|New trade-in value
(up to)
|Previous trade-in value
(up to)
|Value drop in percentages
|Apple Watch Series 10
|$160
|$175
|8.57%
|Apple Watch Ultra 2
|$335
|$335
|0%
|Apple Watch Series 9
|$125
|$130
|3.85%
|Apple Watch Ultra
|$245
|$255
|3.92%
|Apple Watch Series 8
|$95
|$100
|5%
|Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) $60
|$60
|$60
|0%
|Apple Watch Series 7
|$65
|$70
|7.14%
|Apple Watch Series 6
|$50
|$55
|9.09%
|Apple Watch SE (1st gen)
|$30
|$35
|14.29%
|Apple Watch Series 5
|$25
|$30
|16.67%
What this means for Apple customers
Apple makes periodic trade-in price updates based on used device market value changes and customer demand and refurbishment costs. While it’s common to see small fluctuations, this latest round represents one of the largest downward adjustments we've seen in recent years.
For those planning to upgrade soon, it may be better to trade in before additional cuts arrive. Another option are third-party resellers, which often pay more than Apple’s conservative in-store estimates.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: