iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Amazon has Apple's noise-cancelling AirPods 4 on sale at 34 percent off, but likely not for long

These are without a doubt among the best wireless earbuds around right now, and for a presumably limited time, they're as affordable as they've ever been.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Accessories Apple Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation
While the days leading up to Amazon's epic Prime Day sale this week might have turned into a big blur for many bargain hunters, some of you are still likely to remember my recommendation to buy the AirPods 4 sans active noise cancellation at a $40 discount on Monday.

Believe it or not, that advice stands, as the deal itself hasn't gone anywhere yet, but if you have a little more than 100 bucks to spend on a slightly better pair of true wireless earbuds, allow me to recommend... the AirPods 4 today.

Apple AirPods 4

$60 off (34%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, USB-C Charging Case, Wireless Charging Support, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life
Buy at Amazon

This time around, I'm talking about the noise-cancelling version, which normally costs $179. While that price point was only reduced by $40 on Monday, you can now save $60 (or 34 percent) without jumping through any hoops whatsoever.

Because you're looking at a post-Prime Day promotion here, you don't need to be a member of... anything to get some of the best wireless earbuds in the world at their lowest ever price. Yes, this discount has been available a few times in the past at Amazon and other major US retailers like Best Buy and Walmart, but to my knowledge, no one has allowed hardcore Apple fans to save more than 60 bucks.

There's a very good chance no one will beat this killer price cut come Black Friday and Cyber Monday this holiday season either, so you might as well get a head start on your Christmas shopping and take care of that gift for that special someone without wasting another second or spending a penny more than you have to.


Naturally, the AirPods 4 are nowhere near as sophisticated and as versatile as the brand-new AirPods Pro 3, falling just a bit short of the AirPods Pro 2's power as well. But their ANC skills, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Conversation Awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, IP54 water and dust resistance, and perhaps most of all, that Apple M2 chip makes this product an absolute must-buy... for iPhone users who can't afford Apple's Pro-branded Pods.

If history is any indication, the $60 discount will expire before long (possibly, by the end of today), so I can't stress enough how important it is to not waste any more time and pull the trigger while you can.

Recommended Stories

Amazon has Apple&#039;s noise-cancelling AirPods 4 on sale at 34 percent off, but likely not for long

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Cheaper than ever, the 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 are my top pick this Prime Day

by Polina Kovalakova • 1

OnePlus 15 vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Main differences to expect

by Peter Kostadinov • 1

AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet
AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet
OnePlus 15: four awesome upgrades, and two disappointing downgrades to look out for
OnePlus 15: four awesome upgrades, and two disappointing downgrades to look out for
Verizon just pulled a broadband move that’ll have T-Mobile and AT&T watching closely
Verizon just pulled a broadband move that’ll have T-Mobile and AT&T watching closely
Motorola's cheapest 2025 smartphone becomes even harder to resist at a new record low price
Motorola's cheapest 2025 smartphone becomes even harder to resist at a new record low price
Best Buy outshines Amazon on Prime Day with an unbeatable Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra discount for all
Best Buy outshines Amazon on Prime Day with an unbeatable Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra discount for all
Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy units leaked - and you'll either love or hate what you see
Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy units leaked - and you'll either love or hate what you see

Latest News

Google spills the secrets of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's gearless hinge
Google spills the secrets of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's gearless hinge
Instagram and Facebook just taught your favorite influencers to speak four languages overnight
Instagram and Facebook just taught your favorite influencers to speak four languages overnight
You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone [UPDATED]
If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone [UPDATED]
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps
AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment
AT&T smokes T-Mobile in download speed after 5G SA deployment
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless