



AirPods 4 Believe it or not, that advice stands, as the deal itself hasn't gone anywhere yet, but if you have a little more than 100 bucks to spend on a slightly better pair of true wireless earbuds, allow me to recommend... thetoday.

Apple AirPods 4 $60 off (34%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, USB-C Charging Case, Wireless Charging Support, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life Buy at Amazon





This time around, I'm talking about the noise-cancelling version , which normally costs $179. While that price point was only reduced by $40 on Monday, you can now save $60 (or 34 percent) without jumping through any hoops whatsoever.





Because you're looking at a post-Prime Day promotion here, you don't need to be a member of... anything to get some of the best wireless earbuds in the world at their lowest ever price. Yes, this discount has been available a few times in the past at Amazon and other major US retailers like Best Buy and Walmart, but to my knowledge, no one has allowed hardcore Apple fans to save more than 60 bucks.

There's a very good chance no one will beat this killer price cut come Black Friday and Cyber Monday this holiday season either, so you might as well get a head start on your Christmas shopping and take care of that gift for that special someone without wasting another second or spending a penny more than you have to.









AirPods 4 are nowhere near as sophisticated and as versatile as the brand-new Naturally, theare nowhere near as sophisticated and as versatile as the brand-new AirPods Pro 3 , falling just a bit short of the AirPods Pro 2 's power as well. But their ANC skills, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Conversation Awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, IP54 water and dust resistance, and perhaps most of all, that Apple M2 chip makes this product an absolute must-buy... for iPhone users who can't afford Apple's Pro-branded Pods.





If history is any indication, the $60 discount will expire before long (possibly, by the end of today), so I can't stress enough how important it is to not waste any more time and pull the trigger while you can.



