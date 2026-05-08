Co-op tabletop roleplaying game Demeo gets fresh goodies and a great discount for its fifth birthday

Extended Reality

Fresh goodies await!





Five new player ranks

New cosmetic rewards

Backend tweaks and improvements









Or, if you’re like me and — as Resolution Games so eloquently put it — are getting dramatically betrayed by your dice, you’ll at least have the peace of mind of an even more stable experience. With new tweaks to the game, you’ll be hard-pressed to ever notice a hiccup in performance.



Recommended For You Demeo goes on discount





This is one of our top-ranked VR games, especially for people playing it on a



Demeo is 55 percent off on the Meta Horizon



An excellent experience

Demeo is an excellent, polished experience all around. Whether you’re playing it on a VR headset or on your PC, it makes for a good time every time.



What’s even better is that Demeo supports cross-platform play. So you don’t necessarily have to force your friends to play it in VR just because you like to see the map like it’s really in front of you.



What is the best way to play Demeo? In VR, hands down It's best on PC and Mac It feels home on iPad and Android Demeo rocks on PlayStation 5 Vote 2 Votes



What are you waiting for?

Demeo might not be for everyone. You won’t be flying through space taking down alien motherships or crawling through zombie-infested sewers as you run low on ammunition.



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy However, for people who love getting immersed in a rich, detailed adventure with friends or even solo, it doesn’t get much better than Demeo. Next time you’re gathered around a virtual table with friends, watching little creatures duke it out in beautifully detailed environments, the new ranks will give you even more player progression to work towards. And, perhaps more importantly, newer cosmetics to show off while working towards said ranks.Or, if you’re like me and — as Resolution Games so eloquently put it — are getting dramatically betrayed by your dice, you’ll at least have the peace of mind of an even more stable experience. With new tweaks to the game, you’ll be hard-pressed to ever notice a hiccup in performance.This is one of our top-ranked VR games, especially for people playing it on a VR headset like the Meta Quest 3 . If you’ve ever been interested in tabletop roleplay, Demeo is a no-brainer purchase, and it becomes an even stronger recommendation at the current discounted price.Demeo is 55 percent off on the Meta Horizon store through May 11, selling for just $17.99 over the usual $39.99. You might not be allowed to swipe possessions in the game, but Demeo itself is practically a steal right now.Demeo is an excellent, polished experience all around. Whether you’re playing it on aor on your PC, it makes for a good time every time.What’s even better is that Demeo supports cross-platform play. So you don’t necessarily have to force your friends to play it in VR just because you like to see the map like it’s really in front of you.Demeo might not be for everyone. You won’t be flying through space taking down alien motherships or crawling through zombie-infested sewers as you run low on ammunition.However, for people who love getting immersed in a rich, detailed adventure with friends or even solo, it doesn’t get much better than Demeo.

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Demeo is an excellent offering by Resolution Games that faithfully recreates the tabletop roleplaying experience across a myriad of platforms, notably XR () headsets. As the game is now five years old, it’s getting a bunch of new goodies and a very enticing discount.Resolution Games has introduced the following new content to Demeo: