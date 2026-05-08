Co-op tabletop roleplaying game Demeo gets fresh goodies and a great discount for its fifth birthday
There has never been a better time to play Demeo. Literally.
Demeo is 55 percent off right now on the Meta Horizon store. | Image by Resolution Games
Demeo is an excellent offering by Resolution Games that faithfully recreates the tabletop roleplaying experience across a myriad of platforms, notably XR (Extended Reality) headsets. As the game is now five years old, it’s getting a bunch of new goodies and a very enticing discount.
Resolution Games has introduced the following new content to Demeo:
Fresh goodies await!
Resolution Games has introduced the following new content to Demeo:
- Five new player ranks
- New cosmetic rewards
- Backend tweaks and improvements
Next time you’re gathered around a virtual table with friends, watching little creatures duke it out in beautifully detailed environments, the new ranks will give you even more player progression to work towards. And, perhaps more importantly, newer cosmetics to show off while working towards said ranks.
This is one of our top-ranked VR games, especially for people playing it on a VR headset like the Meta Quest 3. If you’ve ever been interested in tabletop roleplay, Demeo is a no-brainer purchase, and it becomes an even stronger recommendation at the current discounted price.
Demeo is an excellent, polished experience all around. Whether you’re playing it on a VR headset or on your PC, it makes for a good time every time.
What’s even better is that Demeo supports cross-platform play. So you don’t necessarily have to force your friends to play it in VR just because you like to see the map like it’s really in front of you.
Demeo might not be for everyone. You won’t be flying through space taking down alien motherships or crawling through zombie-infested sewers as you run low on ammunition.
Or, if you’re like me and — as Resolution Games so eloquently put it — are getting dramatically betrayed by your dice, you’ll at least have the peace of mind of an even more stable experience. With new tweaks to the game, you’ll be hard-pressed to ever notice a hiccup in performance.
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Demeo goes on discount
Bringing life to tabletop roleplay in an entirely different way. | Image by Resolution Games
This is one of our top-ranked VR games, especially for people playing it on a VR headset like the Meta Quest 3. If you’ve ever been interested in tabletop roleplay, Demeo is a no-brainer purchase, and it becomes an even stronger recommendation at the current discounted price.
Demeo is 55 percent off on the Meta Horizon store through May 11, selling for just $17.99 over the usual $39.99. You might not be allowed to swipe possessions in the game, but Demeo itself is practically a steal right now.
An excellent experience
Demeo is an excellent, polished experience all around. Whether you’re playing it on a VR headset or on your PC, it makes for a good time every time.
What’s even better is that Demeo supports cross-platform play. So you don’t necessarily have to force your friends to play it in VR just because you like to see the map like it’s really in front of you.
What is the best way to play Demeo?
What are you waiting for?
Demeo might not be for everyone. You won’t be flying through space taking down alien motherships or crawling through zombie-infested sewers as you run low on ammunition.
However, for people who love getting immersed in a rich, detailed adventure with friends or even solo, it doesn’t get much better than Demeo.
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