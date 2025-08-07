Amazon has my favorite iPad Air model on sale at an irresistible $250 discount





Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2, 2024) $250 off (33%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Starlight Color Buy at Amazon





Certainly not at the time of this writing, when the perfectly competent iPad Air 11 with Apple M2 processing power can be had for a whopping $250 less than usual with standalone cellular connectivity.





I'm not just talking any old cellular technology standard, mind you, but those newfangled 5G speeds... you're obviously free to achieve on whatever US carrier you want. With 128 gigs of internal storage space, this 11-inch iPad Air (2024) variant normally costs $749, incredibly becoming more affordable than an entry-level Wi-Fi-only configuration after that huge aforementioned $250 markdown.

I'll be honest with you, I'm not what you'd call a hardcore Apple fan, and I've actually never owned an iPad in my life. But I'm seriously questioning my Android tablet allegiance upon seeing this phenomenal new Amazon deal.





I mean, what's not to love here? The Liquid Retina display is absolutely stunning (despite lacking 120Hz refresh rate technology), the battery life is objectively great, the speakers likewise, and the long-term software support... pretty much unrivaled.





Apple's only problem is that the latest (and greatest) iPad Air (2024) discount makes the 2025 generation even less relevant and compelling than before, at least for a limited time. Oh, and by the way, you'll have to opt for an unquestionably eye-catching "Starlight" colorway if you want to take advantage of the unprecedented opportunity to save 250 bucks on my (and, hopefully, yours too) favorite iPad model.

