$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Amazon has my favorite iPad Air model on sale at an irresistible $250 discount

With 128GB storage and 5G speeds, this 11-inch iPad Air variant with Apple M2 processing power might be one of the best tablets you can buy at its latest and greatest discount.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Tablets Deals iPad
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple iPad Air 11 (2024) in Starlight color
This may come as a surprise to a lot of so-called "power users" out there, but I believe that one of the best tablets you can buy right now is an "outdated" 11-inch iPad Air from last year. 

Replaced by an obviously better 2025 edition with an Apple M3 chip under the hood, this bad boy is still plenty fast for my taste, and if you check out our comprehensive iPad Air M2 (2024) review, I'm pretty sure many of you will agree that the new version doesn't justify its higher price.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2, 2024)

$250 off (33%)
128GB Storage, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Starlight Color
Buy at Amazon

Certainly not at the time of this writing, when the perfectly competent iPad Air 11 with Apple M2 processing power can be had for a whopping $250 less than usual with standalone cellular connectivity.

I'm not just talking any old cellular technology standard, mind you, but those newfangled 5G speeds... you're obviously free to achieve on whatever US carrier you want. With 128 gigs of internal storage space, this 11-inch iPad Air (2024) variant normally costs $749, incredibly becoming more affordable than an entry-level Wi-Fi-only configuration after that huge aforementioned $250 markdown.

I'll be honest with you, I'm not what you'd call a hardcore Apple fan, and I've actually never owned an iPad in my life. But I'm seriously questioning my Android tablet allegiance upon seeing this phenomenal new Amazon deal. 

I mean, what's not to love here? The Liquid Retina display is absolutely stunning (despite lacking 120Hz refresh rate technology), the battery life is objectively great, the speakers likewise, and the long-term software support... pretty much unrivaled.

Apple's only problem is that the latest (and greatest) iPad Air (2024) discount makes the 2025 generation even less relevant and compelling than before, at least for a limited time. Oh, and by the way, you'll have to opt for an unquestionably eye-catching "Starlight" colorway if you want to take advantage of the unprecedented opportunity to save 250 bucks on my (and, hopefully, yours too) favorite iPad model.

50% Off Unlimited

Get 12 months of Mint Mobile for just $15/mo


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Apple iPad - Deals History
113 stories
07 Aug, 2025
Amazon has my favorite iPad Air model on sale at an irresistible $250 discount The iPad 10th Gen becomes a no-brainer for users on a budget at a hefty $150 off
31 Jul, 2025
This 5G-ready iPad Air M2 is enjoying a rare $250 discount right now
29 Jul, 2025
The smaller iPad Pro M4 is enjoying a sweet discount at Amazon
21 Jul, 2025
The mini-sized 512GB iPad mini A17 Pro gets a sweet $100 discount at Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 3

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 8

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
The global tablet market is booming again, but not thanks to Apple or Samsung
The global tablet market is booming again, but not thanks to Apple or Samsung

Latest News

iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless