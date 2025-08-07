Amazon has my favorite iPad Air model on sale at an irresistible $250 discount
With 128GB storage and 5G speeds, this 11-inch iPad Air variant with Apple M2 processing power might be one of the best tablets you can buy at its latest and greatest discount.
This may come as a surprise to a lot of so-called "power users" out there, but I believe that one of the best tablets you can buy right now is an "outdated" 11-inch iPad Air from last year.
Replaced by an obviously better 2025 edition with an Apple M3 chip under the hood, this bad boy is still plenty fast for my taste, and if you check out our comprehensive iPad Air M2 (2024) review, I'm pretty sure many of you will agree that the new version doesn't justify its higher price.
Certainly not at the time of this writing, when the perfectly competent iPad Air 11 with Apple M2 processing power can be had for a whopping $250 less than usual with standalone cellular connectivity.
I'm not just talking any old cellular technology standard, mind you, but those newfangled 5G speeds... you're obviously free to achieve on whatever US carrier you want. With 128 gigs of internal storage space, this 11-inch iPad Air (2024) variant normally costs $749, incredibly becoming more affordable than an entry-level Wi-Fi-only configuration after that huge aforementioned $250 markdown.
I'll be honest with you, I'm not what you'd call a hardcore Apple fan, and I've actually never owned an iPad in my life. But I'm seriously questioning my Android tablet allegiance upon seeing this phenomenal new Amazon deal.
I mean, what's not to love here? The Liquid Retina display is absolutely stunning (despite lacking 120Hz refresh rate technology), the battery life is objectively great, the speakers likewise, and the long-term software support... pretty much unrivaled.
Apple's only problem is that the latest (and greatest) iPad Air (2024) discount makes the 2025 generation even less relevant and compelling than before, at least for a limited time. Oh, and by the way, you'll have to opt for an unquestionably eye-catching "Starlight" colorway if you want to take advantage of the unprecedented opportunity to save 250 bucks on my (and, hopefully, yours too) favorite iPad model.
