Apple's first foldable iPhone: 9 exciting features it may bring this fall





Apple's first foldable is said to be a book-style model, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold lineups and the Apple's first foldable is said to be a book-style model, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold lineups and the Pixel Fold . Here are the changes we expect this device to bring.





Book-style foldable design













The design is said to feature a 7.8-inch internal screen and a 5.5-inch external display. Obviously, that's not as tall and narrow as a Galaxy Z Fold device but rather similar to a Pixel Fold model, as seen in the recently leaked renders above.





Crease-less display (or nearly crease-less)









foldable iPhone was long rumored to come without a crease (and the existence of the crease was rumored to be the reason why Apple delayed releasing a foldable). Newer leaks suggest The crease in the middle of the display is one of the biggest drawbacks of foldables. Thewas long rumored to come without a crease (and the existence of the crease was rumored to be the reason why Apple delayed releasing a foldable). Newer leaks suggest the crease may not be completely gone but significantly reduced in comparison to competing models.



Recommended For You

The current expectation for the crease on the folding screen of the iPhone is that it may have a depth of 0.15 mm or less, with a crease angle less than 2.5 degrees, which is noticeably better than the measurements of the Z Fold 7 's crease.





Rumor has it that the display crease of the foldable iPhone should be barely noticeable, though.





iOS 27 for foldables





foldable iPhone is said to sport a foldable iPhone may be able to run two apps side by side. Theis said to sport a revamped iOS version intended for foldable devices . The phone may not run iPadOS or iPad apps, but instead, redesigned iPhone apps. Multitasking abilities would also be brought to the device, although they are said not to be as complex as the ones that iPadOS 26 brings. Themay be able to run two apps side by side.





The iPhone apps are said to have an iPad-like layout.





Punch-hole selfie camera





For months, the foldable iPhone was rumored to come with an under-display selfie camera, but reportedly Apple has decided against this. Instead, to offer good-quality selfie photos, Apple may have opted for a punch hole on both the internal and external displays.

We won't have the Dynamic Island or a notch on the phone, reportedly, which is good news. Meanwhile, Apple may have designed a Dynamic Island-like interface for quick app interactions and notifications that would be around the punch hole.





A20 Pro chip





foldable iPhone is likely going to rock Apple's A20 Pro chip, which is built on a 2nm process. That's also the processor expected to power the Theis likely going to rock Apple's A20 Pro chip, which is built on a 2nm process. That's also the processor expected to power the iPhone 18 Pro Max and Pro models. It should be noticeably faster than the A19, as well as more power efficient, thanks to the 2nm process.





foldable iPhone . The A20 Pro chip is reportedly going to be accompanied by the N2 networking chip for fast Wi-Fi connections and even better power efficiency. The chip should also offer faster Apple Intelligence , and thanks to its efficiency, it should offer a better battery life on the. The A20 Pro chip is reportedly going to be accompanied by the N2 networking chip for fast Wi-Fi connections and even better power efficiency.





The new custom C2 modem for cellular connectivity is also reportedly going to be used in the device.





Touch ID for authentication





The foldable iPhone is said not to come with Face ID but with a side-mounted Touch ID for biometric authentication. That alternative to Face ID is arguably way better for the foldable form factor, and it should make unlocking the phone convenient and comfortable.





It's also safe and secure like Face ID, but it just doesn't require you to look at the phone to authenticate.





Liquid metal hinge









Some reports claim that the hinge mechanism of the foldable iPhone may be built with advanced liquid metal, an amorphous material that should bring long-lasting mechanical strength. Foldable's hinges are their weak spot, so using an advanced material here will prove to be an advantage over time.





Meanwhile, the foldable iPhone is also said to come with a mix of titanium alloys and aluminum for the body, which should offer a balance between durability and weight, so the phone doesn't end up too heavy for regular use.





5,000 – 5,500 mAh battery cell





Rumor has it that the foldable iPhone is going to sport a 5,000 or 5,500 mAh battery cell. That's not huge by today's standards, but coupled with the efficiency of the A20 Pro chip and the other internal components, it should offer relatively good battery life for the device.





Premium price tag and 2026 announcement





foldable iPhone may come together with the Themay come together with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in the fall of 2026, according to the majority of rumors. Obviously, it's going to be an expensive device.





Most rumors claim the price tag will be around $2,000, similarly to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 pricing strategy. Earlier reports hinted at even higher price tags (up to around $2,400), but it's more likely that Apple will want to stay competitive with the device. New reports suggest Cupertino may have decided to be conservative when it comes to the pricing of the foldable.





$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans $30 /mo $35 $5 off (14%) New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300. Buy at Visible