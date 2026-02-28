Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store
Save up to $900 on your next Galaxy S26 flagship

Foldable iPhone crease details confirm how it fares against the Galaxy Z Fold 7

Apple waited years to make a foldable iPhone because it wanted to completely eliminate the crease. Did it?

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Apple Display Galaxy Z Series iPhone
Leaked foldable iPhone render
A render of the foldable iPhone based on early reports. | Image by Fpt.
The foldable iPhone is almost certainly coming out later this year alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max according to reports from within the supply chain. Also according to said reports, it turns out that Apple has managed to get its hands on a very advanced folding display for its phone that minimizes the crease a lot more than the competition.

Foldable iPhone display crease details leak


A new report (translated source) alleges that the foldable iPhone display is in production and details about its crease have emerged. Unfortunately, though Apple delayed its foldable flagship for many years hoping to completely eliminate the crease for its first model, the company has not been able to do that.

However, the display and hinge that the foldable iPhone is using are still some of the most advanced across the entire industry. According to the report, the crease depth of the foldable iPhone display is below 0.15 mm and the crease angle is less than 2.5 degrees.

How does the Galaxy Z Fold 7 compare?




Recommended For You

Those seem like impressive numbers at first glance, but what do they realistically mean? And, perhaps more importantly, how does the foldable iPhone fare against the Galaxy Z Fold 7?

According to reported measurements, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a crease depth of around 0.7 mm or less, but not lower than Apple’s 0.15 mm. The exact measurements of the crease angle are more difficult to confirm, but estimates put it at around 3-4 degrees.

Long story short, the foldable iPhone will at least tie — but most likely win — in a direct battle with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 when it comes to crease visibility. It’s not going to be completely gone, but it will be one of the least noticeable creases ever seen on a foldable phone.

What will sell you on the foldable iPhone?
6 Votes


Samsung has already won, though


The foldable iPhone will probably look and feel great. But, unfortunately for Apple, it’s too little too late: Samsung already has it beat.

Samsung has already shown off a foldable display with no crease. Not a display with a slightly visible crease: there is simply no crease at all, at least when the display is brand new. And if Samsung uses it for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 this year, then Apple will have already lost a battle it waited years to even start.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

These smart new features are quietly turning Google Messages into one of the best messaging apps out there
These smart new features are quietly turning Google Messages into one of the best messaging apps out there
The Galaxy S26 Plus has no reason to exist, but neither does the Galaxy S26 Edge
The Galaxy S26 Plus has no reason to exist, but neither does the Galaxy S26 Edge
T-Mobile announces its $1,300 Galaxy S26 Ultra on Us deal
T-Mobile announces its $1,300 Galaxy S26 Ultra on Us deal
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is official and it can do what none other phone can
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is official and it can do what none other phone can
Free storage upgrades and gift cards make Amazon's Galaxy S26 series deals total must-buys
Free storage upgrades and gift cards make Amazon's Galaxy S26 series deals total must-buys
Pixel 10 Pro XL gets a sweet discount on Amazon
Pixel 10 Pro XL gets a sweet discount on Amazon

Latest News

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless