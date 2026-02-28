Foldable iPhone crease details confirm how it fares against the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Apple waited years to make a foldable iPhone because it wanted to completely eliminate the crease. Did it?
A render of the foldable iPhone based on early reports. | Image by Fpt.
The foldable iPhone is almost certainly coming out later this year alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max according to reports from within the supply chain. Also according to said reports, it turns out that Apple has managed to get its hands on a very advanced folding display for its phone that minimizes the crease a lot more than the competition.
Those seem like impressive numbers at first glance, but what do they realistically mean? And, perhaps more importantly, how does the foldable iPhone fare against the Galaxy Z Fold 7?
Foldable iPhone display crease details leak
A new report (translated source) alleges that the foldable iPhone display is in production and details about its crease have emerged. Unfortunately, though Apple delayed its foldable flagship for many years hoping to completely eliminate the crease for its first model, the company has not been able to do that.
However, the display and hinge that the foldable iPhone is using are still some of the most advanced across the entire industry. According to the report, the crease depth of the foldable iPhone display is below 0.15 mm and the crease angle is less than 2.5 degrees.
How does the Galaxy Z Fold 7 compare?
The display on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is very good. | Image by PhoneArena
According to reported measurements, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a crease depth of around 0.7 mm or less, but not lower than Apple’s 0.15 mm. The exact measurements of the crease angle are more difficult to confirm, but estimates put it at around 3-4 degrees.
Long story short, the foldable iPhone will at least tie — but most likely win — in a direct battle with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 when it comes to crease visibility. It’s not going to be completely gone, but it will be one of the least noticeable creases ever seen on a foldable phone.
What will sell you on the foldable iPhone?
Samsung has already won, though
The foldable iPhone will probably look and feel great. But, unfortunately for Apple, it’s too little too late: Samsung already has it beat.
Samsung has already shown off a foldable display with no crease. Not a display with a slightly visible crease: there is simply no crease at all, at least when the display is brand new. And if Samsung uses it for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 this year, then Apple will have already lost a battle it waited years to even start.
