iPhone 16 Pro Max Size Guide: How does it compare to the iPhone 17 Pro Max with its camera plateau?
The classic titanium champion that still rules the big-screen arena.
iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro. | Image by PhoneArena
If you love giant screens on phones, the iPhone 16 Pro Max may be on your radar. This phone is a noticeable milestone in Apple's history, and it was the very first model to make the jump from a 6.7-inch screen to a colossal 6.9-inch display. This is the same giant size the newer iPhone 17 Pro Max inherited this year, making both of these phones amazing for media and multitasking.
In this top-down view of the three iPhones, we can see how drastically Apple's design language changed with the iPhone 17 Pro lineup. The iPhone 16 Pro Max shows the classic, square camera island.
We also measured the thumb reach on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. You can clearly see it's impossible to reach across the phone in one-hand operation, so it's likely for typing you may need two hands. The thumb comfortably reaches the lower right side when you hold the phone with your right hand.
As we can see in the image above, sliding the iPhone 16 Pro Max into a regular front pocket is definitely a tight squeeze. It is a massive 6.9-inch device, and it takes up nearly the entire depth of the pocket, leaving no extra room.
When we compare it to the standard iPhone 17 Pro, the difference in pocketability is night and day. The 17 Pro is much smaller with its 6.3-inch display, and it glides into the pocket with plenty of room to spare.
Yep, these two share the same screen size but they look different and feel different in the hand. The iPhone 16 Pro Max comes with a traditional, square camera island, while the 17 Pro Max introduced the huge edge-to-edge camera plateau. In this size guide, we look closely at the dimensions of last year's premium phone to see how its classic design compares to the new generation.
When we look at the specs, we can see that the iPhone 16 Pro Max is actually the sleeker device, on paper. It measures 163 x 77.6, making it slightly shorter and narrower than the newer iPhone 17 Pro Max.
|
|
|Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
|Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max
|Apple iPhone 17 Pro
|Dimensions
|163.0 x 77.6 x 8.25 mm (~12.25 mm with camera bump)
|163.4 x 78.0 x 8.75 mm (~13.13 mm with camera bump)
|150.0 x 71.9 x 8.75 mm (~13.13 mm with camera bump)
|Weight
|227.0 g
|233.0 g
|206.0 g
|Size
|6.9-inch
|6.9-inch
|6.3-inch
See the full Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool
When we look at the specs, we can see that the iPhone 16 Pro Max is actually the sleeker device, on paper. It measures 163 x 77.6, making it slightly shorter and narrower than the newer iPhone 17 Pro Max.
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It's also thinner and lighter. At 8.25 mm thick, it has a slimmer profile than the 8.75 mm body of the 17 Pro Max. It's also lighter at 227.0 g in comparison to the 233.0 g of the newer model.
iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro. | Image by PhoneArena
In this top-down view of the three iPhones, we can see how drastically Apple's design language changed with the iPhone 17 Pro lineup. The iPhone 16 Pro Max shows the classic, square camera island.
When we placed it side by side with the iPhone 17 Pro Max in the center, we saw how the visual footprints looked similar. But the camera plateau does stand out and makes the older flagship look traditional while the newer models look bolder.
Thumb reach on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. | Image by PhoneArena
We also measured the thumb reach on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. You can clearly see it's impossible to reach across the phone in one-hand operation, so it's likely for typing you may need two hands. The thumb comfortably reaches the lower right side when you hold the phone with your right hand.
Thumb reach on the iPhone 17 Pro. | Image by PhoneArena
When we compare it with the reachability of the iPhone 17 Pro, we can see even clearer how massive the 16 Pro Max is. The iPhone 17 Pro would allow most people to type with one hand. We can also reach higher on the screen than what we can with the 16 Pro Max.
iPhone 16 Pro Max and pockets. | Image by PhoneArena
As we can see in the image above, sliding the iPhone 16 Pro Max into a regular front pocket is definitely a tight squeeze. It is a massive 6.9-inch device, and it takes up nearly the entire depth of the pocket, leaving no extra room.
However, its triple-camera setup is contained in a traditional square bump rather than the full-width plateau, so the rest of the phone's top edge remains completely flat. Nevertheless, the phone's height and size would mean it will still feel bulky in jeans and peak out of shallower pockets.
iPhone 17 Pro and pockets. | Image by PhoneArena
When we compare it to the standard iPhone 17 Pro, the difference in pocketability is night and day. The 17 Pro is much smaller with its 6.3-inch display, and it glides into the pocket with plenty of room to spare.
Even though the iPhone 17 Pro features the same thick, full-width camera plateau, its smaller physical size makes up for it. It sits more comfortably in most jeans and leaves more breathing room when walking or sitting down compared to the 16 Pro Max.
In the end, the iPhone 16 Pro Max remains an absolute beast of a phone and holds its ground remarkably well. Yep, it may be a tight squeeze for jeans and a two-handed device for most users, but if you prefer the classic titanium look and the traditional camera, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is still an elite choice.
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