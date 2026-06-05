Get the best of PhoneArena in your inbox!

iPhone 16 Pro Max Size Guide: How does it compare to the iPhone 17 Pro Max with its camera plateau?

The classic titanium champion that still rules the big-screen arena.

0
Iskra Petrova
By
Apple Articles iPhone
Add as a preferred source on Google
iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro.
iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro. | Image by PhoneArena
If you love giant screens on phones, the iPhone 16 Pro Max may be on your radar. This phone is a noticeable milestone in Apple's history, and it was the very first model to make the jump from a 6.7-inch screen to a colossal 6.9-inch display. This is the same giant size the newer iPhone 17 Pro Max inherited this year, making both of these phones amazing for media and multitasking. 

Yep, these two share the same screen size but they look different and feel different in the hand. The iPhone 16 Pro Max comes with a traditional, square camera island, while the 17 Pro Max introduced the huge edge-to-edge camera plateau. In this size guide, we look closely at the dimensions of last year's premium phone to see how its classic design compares to the new generation. 

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 17 Pro
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Apple iPhone 17 Pro
Design
Dimensions
163.0 x 77.6 x 8.25 mm (~12.25 mm with camera bump) 163.4 x 78.0 x 8.75 mm (~13.13 mm with camera bump) 150.0 x 71.9 x 8.75 mm (~13.13 mm with camera bump)
Weight
227.0 g 233.0 g 206.0 g
Display
Size
6.9-inch 6.9-inch 6.3-inch
See the full Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 17 Pro specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool


When we look at the specs, we can see that the iPhone 16 Pro Max is actually the sleeker device, on paper. It measures 163 x 77.6, making it slightly shorter and narrower than the newer iPhone 17 Pro Max

Recommended For You
It's also thinner and lighter. At 8.25 mm thick, it has a slimmer profile than the 8.75 mm body of the 17 Pro Max. It's also lighter at 227.0 g in comparison to the 233.0 g of the newer model. 



In this top-down view of the three iPhones, we can see how drastically Apple's design language changed with the iPhone 17 Pro lineup. The iPhone 16 Pro Max shows the classic, square camera island. 

When we placed it side by side with the iPhone 17 Pro Max in the center, we saw how the visual footprints looked similar. But the camera plateau does stand out and makes the older flagship look traditional while the newer models look bolder.


We also measured the thumb reach on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. You can clearly see it's impossible to reach across the phone in one-hand operation, so it's likely for typing you may need two hands. The thumb comfortably reaches the lower right side when you hold the phone with your right hand. 


When we compare it with the reachability of the iPhone 17 Pro, we can see even clearer how massive the 16 Pro Max is. The iPhone 17 Pro would allow most people to type with one hand. We can also reach higher on the screen than what we can with the 16 Pro Max.



As we can see in the image above, sliding the iPhone 16 Pro Max into a regular front pocket is definitely a tight squeeze. It is a massive 6.9-inch device, and it takes up nearly the entire depth of the pocket, leaving no extra room. 

However, its triple-camera setup is contained in a traditional square bump rather than the full-width plateau, so the rest of the phone's top edge remains completely flat. Nevertheless, the phone's height and size would mean it will still feel bulky in jeans and peak out of shallower pockets.


When we compare it to the standard iPhone 17 Pro, the difference in pocketability is night and day. The 17 Pro is much smaller with its 6.3-inch display, and it glides into the pocket with plenty of room to spare. 

Even though the iPhone 17 Pro features the same thick, full-width camera plateau, its smaller physical size makes up for it. It sits more comfortably in most jeans and leaves more breathing room when walking or sitting down compared to the 16 Pro Max. 

In the end, the iPhone 16 Pro Max remains an absolute beast of a phone and holds its ground remarkably well. Yep, it may be a tight squeeze for jeans and a two-handed device for most users, but if you prefer the classic titanium look and the traditional camera, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is still an elite choice.

Also read:
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News Writer
Iskra Petrova is a news writer at PhoneArena, where she covers mobile tech news and maintains the site’s device hubs with the latest leaked specs, rumors, and official details for upcoming phones. She joined PhoneArena in 2020 after three years in technical support for Microsoft Exchange, giving her practical experience with software infrastructure and troubleshooting. Iskra holds a Master’s Degree in Literature, which helps her translate complex tech details into clear, reader-friendly coverage. She is a daily Apple ecosystem user, while also closely following Sony Xperia’s camera-focused phones and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Smartphones must have user-replaceable batteries by 2027. But not your iPhone. Here's why
Smartphones must have user-replaceable batteries by 2027. But not your iPhone. Here's why
What Galaxy S22 owners feared is now practically confirmed
What Galaxy S22 owners feared is now practically confirmed
iPhone 18 Pro leaked battery capacities reveal some disappointing news
iPhone 18 Pro leaked battery capacities reveal some disappointing news
Verizon closes on $1 billion spectrum buy but customers are still not delighted
Verizon closes on $1 billion spectrum buy but customers are still not delighted
SpaceX takes direct aim at T-Mobile and Verizon in a move that AT&T users will also cheer
SpaceX takes direct aim at T-Mobile and Verizon in a move that AT&T users will also cheer
T-Mobile will hire from India after layoffs in the US
T-Mobile will hire from India after layoffs in the US
Latest News
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
The Galaxy S27 Ultra could outperform every flagship before it thanks to this Samsung research team
The Galaxy S27 Ultra could outperform every flagship before it thanks to this Samsung research team