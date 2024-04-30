Apple's Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4 come with great prices, lots of power, and pretty colors





The Solo Buds are the star of the new duo









Far from a shocking omission, the absence of active noise cancellation puts the Beats Solo Buds at a major disadvantage compared to something like Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE and other top candidates for the title of best budget earbuds available today.













Unfortunately, the tiny case that accompanies the Solo Buds does not provide any extra juice, merely facilitating the USB-C charging operation. That's definitely extremely unusual, and it could well limit the appeal of an undeniably stylish pair of earbuds coated in Matte Black, Storm Gray, Arctic Purple, and Transparent Red colors.



Recommended Stories

The budget-friendly Solo Buds promise to offer "big Beats sound" with the help of a "custom-built acoustic architecture" and dual-layer transducers, as well as "exceptional" call quality thanks to a "custom-designed" microphone powered by an "advanced noise-learning algorithm" baked into each bud.





If those bombastic marketing claims are enough to seal the deal for you, get ready to pull the trigger at some point in June. If not, maybe it's a good idea to wait for the reviews to tell you what the real-world sound performance situation is without ANC or other fancy technologies like Spatial Audio.

The Beats Solo 4 look very promising on paper too





Priced at $199.99 and scheduled for a commercial US debut as early as May 2, the on-ear sequel to 2016's Beats Solo 3 brings phenomenal battery life to the table and many other key improvements over its archaic predecessor.





Because this is 2024, the Beats Solo 4 unsurprisingly come with both Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity and USB-C support (for charging and lossless audio) while still keeping the good old fashioned 3.5mm analog input alive.









Given that very reasonable price point, you may not expect much on the sound quality front, but believe it or not, the mid-range Solo 4 pack the same Personalized Spatial Audio technology with dynamic head tracking as the high-end AirPods Max . Alas, active noise cancellation is missing here too, but the up to 50 hours of uninterrupted listening time, Fast Fuel capabilities, and UltraPlush cushions for "exceptional durability" and great all-day comfort make this value equation pretty darn hard to beat.



