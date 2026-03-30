Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Snub the AirPods Max 2 and grab Apple's OG AirPods Max at this hard-to-beat price while you can!

They're obviously not as powerful as the AirPods Max 2, but at this hefty discount, the first-gen AirPods Max are definitely worth your money.

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Apple AirPods Max
The AirPods Max are still a great choice for iPhone users and Apple fans in general. | Image by PhoneArena

If Apple failed to impress you with the admittedly modest upgrades of the long-overdue AirPods Max 2, I've got a very interesting new Woot deal for you to consider.

The Amazon-owned e-tailer has the first-gen AirPods Max on sale at $399.99 in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition, and while I can totally understand why some of you might feel hesitant to buy a 2020-released pair of headphones in 2026, you need to pay less attention to this product's age and more attention to its capabilities.

Apple AirPods Max

$399 99
$549 99
$150 off (27%)
Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Digital Crown for Volume Control, Apple H1 Chip, Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life, USB-C Charging, Five Color Options, New Condition, 90-Day Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Apple AirPods Max

$99 off (18%)
Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, Digital Crown for Volume Control, Apple H1 Chip, Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life, USB-C Charging, Purple and Starlight Color Options
Buy at Amazon

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Those include "pro-level" active noise cancellation (although perhaps not by 2026 standards), a very powerful and convenient Transparency Mode (by any standards), personalized spatial audio technology with dynamic head tracking support, and a battery life of up to 20 hours between (USB-C) charges.

Is that enough to justify an expense of four Benjamins? Maybe not if you compare the AirPods Max with some of the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones right now from brands like Sony or Bose, but definitely if you consider the $399.99 price is marked down from a typical charge of $549.99, which is also what the AirPods Max 2 "normally" cost at retailers like Amazon.

Speaking of Amazon, I should probably point out that Woot's parent company can only slash 100 bucks off the $549.99 list price of the OG AirPods Max in purple and starlight colorways at the time of this writing. Woot's heftier discount, meanwhile, is good across no less than five paint jobs, at least if you hurry.


Technically, this outstanding new deal is scheduled to run for five whole days, but earlier expiration due to strong demand is clearly possible. In case you're wondering, no, I'm not aware of a previous promotion having slashed more than $150 off the AirPods Max's regular price in brand-new condition, and while that could happen in the near future, there are obviously no guarantees.

As such, I believe hardcore Apple fans in love with the AirPods Max style should pull the trigger as soon as possible... if they can live with a 90-day warranty and an H1 chip that lacks a bunch of the advanced new features of the H2-powered AirPods Max 2.

iPad 10 (2022) flash sale

$259
$284
Save $25 on the iPad 10 (2022) in Back Market's 72-hour flash sale. The sale runs only to March 29 in Back Market - one of the most trusted places to buy refurbished tech. Discount is applied automatically at checkout.
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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