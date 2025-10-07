iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market
Trending:
October Prime Day is here!
October Prime Day is here!
Save big on popular phones, tablets, and more

Probably the best iPad Prime Day deal bundles Apple's latest 11-incher with Care+ at a killer price

Two hot items for a massively reduced price? Here's where you need to sign up and how!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Tablets Deals Amazon Prime Day iPad
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
iPad (2025) with AppleCare+ promotional image
If you're looking to get one of the greatest tablets out there at the lowest possible price alongside something every user needs this holiday season, it might be a good idea to pull the trigger on Amazon's newest iPad (2025) deal right now.

This way, you don't have to wait until Christmas to gift yourself the tablet you deserve and the protection against accidental damage you need without breaking the bank. That's right, the Apple A16-powered 11th Gen iPad (with an 11-inch screen in tow) is currently marked down by a whopping 90 bucks together with two-year AppleCare+ coverage.

Apple iPad 11th Gen (A16, 2025)

$90 off (22%)
Wi-Fi Only, 11-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A16 Processor, 128GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options, Two-Year AppleCare+ Coverage Included, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

That may not sound like a very deep price cut if you compare it to the heftier discounts scored by Apple's latest 11 and 13-inch iPad Airs before the start of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days festival earlier today, but you must keep in mind that the 11-inch iPad (2025) normally costs $349 by itself and $418 in combination with AppleCare+ service.

That's obviously for an entry-level configuration with 128GB internal storage space and no cellular connectivity, but if you think you need more local digital hoarding room and/or 4G LTE and 5G support, you can save the exact same $90 on your model of choice... as long as you're an Amazon Prime member.


Although far less impressive than the aforementioned iPad Air (2025) duo, let alone the ultra-high-end 11 and 13-inch iPad Pros released last year with Apple M4 processing power, the iPad (A16) undeniably delivers excellent value for your money today, taking on the likes of the mid-range Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Google Pixel Tablet... and arguably winning at least the raw power battle.

Granted, the rest of the 11-incher's specs are not quite breathtaking, and the design is a bit outdated, but the AppleCare+ coverage should seal this deal for plenty of hardcore Apple fans around on tight budgets.

Probably the best iPad Prime Day deal bundles Apple&#039;s latest 11-incher with Care+ at a killer price

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Apple iPad - Deals History
126 stories
07 Oct, 2025
Probably the best iPad Prime Day deal bundles Apple's latest 11-incher with Care+ at a killer price
06 Oct, 2025
Amazon's best-ever iPad Air (M3) deals are back with a bang in time for Prime Day Early Prime Day deal makes the iPad mini A17 Pro impossible to resist
26 Sep, 2025
Walmart's best-selling iPad 10th Gen deal turns it into a real treat
24 Sep, 2025
Apple's 11-inch iPad with A16 power is on sale at its lowest ever price in a 512GB storage variant
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

T-Mobile is reportedly killing 4G, but think about this before you start freaking out

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

A new challenger has entered the AI hardware game

by Johanna Romero • 3

macOS update breaks Outlook login in Apple Mail for some users

by Iskra Petrova • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
T-Mobile allows a stranger to take control of a family's account
T-Mobile allows a stranger to take control of a family's account
T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade
T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
Galaxy S26 launch is going to be a disaster, but I know what might just save Samsung
Galaxy S26 launch is going to be a disaster, but I know what might just save Samsung
Walmart sweetens its Sony WH-1000XM5 deal with an even heftier discount
Walmart sweetens its Sony WH-1000XM5 deal with an even heftier discount

Latest News

Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
Early October Prime Day deal slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Early October Prime Day deal slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless