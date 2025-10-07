Probably the best iPad Prime Day deal bundles Apple's latest 11-incher with Care+ at a killer price
If you're looking to get one of the greatest tablets out there at the lowest possible price alongside something every user needs this holiday season, it might be a good idea to pull the trigger on Amazon's newest iPad (2025) deal right now.
This way, you don't have to wait until Christmas to gift yourself the tablet you deserve and the protection against accidental damage you need without breaking the bank. That's right, the Apple A16-powered 11th Gen iPad (with an 11-inch screen in tow) is currently marked down by a whopping 90 bucks together with two-year AppleCare+ coverage.
That may not sound like a very deep price cut if you compare it to the heftier discounts scored by Apple's latest 11 and 13-inch iPad Airs before the start of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days festival earlier today, but you must keep in mind that the 11-inch iPad (2025) normally costs $349 by itself and $418 in combination with AppleCare+ service.
That's obviously for an entry-level configuration with 128GB internal storage space and no cellular connectivity, but if you think you need more local digital hoarding room and/or 4G LTE and 5G support, you can save the exact same $90 on your model of choice... as long as you're an Amazon Prime member.
The 2025-released 11-inch iPad is not the world's prettiest tablet, but it looks good enough for its newly reduced prices. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Although far less impressive than the aforementioned iPad Air (2025) duo, let alone the ultra-high-end 11 and 13-inch iPad Pros released last year with Apple M4 processing power, the iPad (A16) undeniably delivers excellent value for your money today, taking on the likes of the mid-range Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Google Pixel Tablet... and arguably winning at least the raw power battle.
Granted, the rest of the 11-incher's specs are not quite breathtaking, and the design is a bit outdated, but the AppleCare+ coverage should seal this deal for plenty of hardcore Apple fans around on tight budgets.
