Probably the best iPad Prime Day deal bundles Apple's latest 11-incher with Care+ at a killer price





This way, you don't have to wait until Christmas to gift yourself the tablet you deserve and the protection against accidental damage you need without breaking the bank. That's right, the Apple A16-powered 11th Gen iPad (with an 11-inch screen in tow) is currently marked down by a whopping 90 bucks together with two-year AppleCare+ coverage.

Apple iPad 11th Gen (A16, 2025) $90 off (22%) Wi-Fi Only, 11-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A16 Processor, 128GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options, Two-Year AppleCare+ Coverage Included, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon









That's obviously for an entry-level configuration with 128GB internal storage space and no cellular connectivity, but if you think you need more local digital hoarding room and/or 4G LTE and 5G support, you can save the exact same $90 on your model of choice... as long as you're an Amazon Prime member.









Granted, the rest of the 11-incher's specs are not quite breathtaking, and the design is a bit outdated, but the AppleCare+ coverage should seal this deal for plenty of hardcore Apple fans around on tight budgets.







