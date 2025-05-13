Android and Wear OS are getting their biggest visual overhaul in years with Material 3 Expressive

As for availability, the updated design language will first appear on Pixel phones and Pixel Watch models later this year, with broader rollout expected through Google’s OEM partners.The subtle shifts in animation and depth might sound small, but they can dramatically impact how natural and responsive a device feels in day-to-day use. And for users who want their phone or watch to reflect more of their own style, these changes promise more personality without sacrificing usability. If you’re someone who appreciated the visual charm of Material You, this next step could make Android feel more tailored than ever.