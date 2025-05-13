Android and Wear OS are getting their biggest visual overhaul in years with Material 3 Expressive
A major design refresh brings smoother interactions and more personalization to Android and Wear OS.
Google has officially unveiled Material 3 Expressive, a sweeping update to the look and feel of Android and Wear OS that aims to make interactions more fluid, more personal, and much easier to glance at throughout the day. The new design system was announced during the Android Show today on YouTube, and it’s being described as one of Android’s most ambitious design refreshes in years.
Material 3 Expressive is essentially an evolution of the Material You aesthetic that debuted in Android 12. But this time, it’s going much further. Users can expect bouncier animations, deeper haptic feedback, and dynamic visual changes that respond in real-time as you interact with your phone or watch. For instance, when you swipe away a notification, nearby cards react subtly to your gesture. And when you adjust volume or flick open the notification shade, you’ll see responsive depth effects and motion that help the UI feel more alive.
Here’s a quick breakdown of what’s new with Material 3 Expressive:
This refresh comes at a time when both Android 16 and Wear OS 6 are expected to roll out significant visual and performance upgrades. That puts Material 3 Expressive in direct competition with Apple’s rumored iOS 19 redesign, which is also said to lean into personalization and AI-driven customization. Samsung, on the other hand, continues iterating with One UI, though its visual identity tends to deviate from Google’s native Android look.
As for availability, the updated design language will first appear on Pixel phones and Pixel Watch models later this year, with broader rollout expected through Google’s OEM partners.
The subtle shifts in animation and depth might sound small, but they can dramatically impact how natural and responsive a device feels in day-to-day use. And for users who want their phone or watch to reflect more of their own style, these changes promise more personality without sacrificing usability. If you’re someone who appreciated the visual charm of Material You, this next step could make Android feel more tailored than ever.
Theming in Google apps. | Image credit — Google
- More fluid, springy animations when interacting with notifications, sliders, and system elements
- Subtle blur effects for the notification shade and background layers
- Updated dynamic color theming across supported Google apps
- Emphasized, responsive typography and layout changes
- Customizable Quick Settings with expanded options
- New Live Updates feature for progress-based notifications (like delivery and rideshare tracking)
- Enhanced glanceable UI elements on Wear OS, optimized for round displays
- Shape-morphing transitions and system-wide color themes on smartwatches
- Better battery performance on Wear OS 6 (up to 10% more efficient)
Live Updates. | Image credit — Google
Wear OS notifications. | Image credit — Google
