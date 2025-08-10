The Android 17 dessert name leaks. Can you guess what it is?
While only used internally these days, this long-standing tradition for Android releases remains.
Started as an inside joke at Google, many of you younger Android users might not remember the dessert name given to new Android releases starting with Android 1.5, which was the third build of Android after Android 1.0 and Android 1.1. The dessert names were names of a desert, and since Android 1.5 was the third build of Android, the dessert name started with a "C" since that is the third letter of the alphabet.
Every year, Google would make a big deal about rolling out a statue representing the latest dessert name
Every major new Android build was given a dessert name that started with the letter of the alphabet that was next after the previous major Android build. For example, the fourth build of Android, Android 1.6, had the dessert name Donut. The first Android phone owned by many of you older PhoneArena users was the fantastic Motorola DROID. It was the first phone running Android 2.0, which was the fifth major build of Android and had the dessert name of Eclair. The latter started with the letter "E," the next letter in the alphabet after the "D" used for Android 1.6, the previous major Android release.
The statue representing the dessert name for Android 5.0, Lollipop. | Image credit-Unknown
Surely this should bring back memories. Eclair was the first Android operating system to feature free Google Maps turn-by-turn directions. Google eventually partnered with Nestle, and in 2013, the dessert name for Android 4.4 was KitKat after the well-known chocolate bar. This took Android to promo heaven as 50 million KitKat bars nestled inside a wrapper containing Android branding were released in 19 countries. These wrappers offered prizes such as a free Nexus 7 tablet.
Google repeated this with Android 8 and Android 8.1 in 2017. A deal with Nabisco allowed Google to use the world famous Oreo name as an Android dessert moniker. As it did with KitKat, Google took advantage of the popularity of the creme-filled sandwich cookie to promote Android devices among Oreo buyers.
The dessert names were a big deal, and every year, a huge statue with a design based on the dessert name would be released in the Googleplex, the company's headquarters complex in Mountain View, California.
Google ended the practice of giving each major new Android release a dessert name after Android 9 was given the Pie desert name in 2018. Since Android 10, Google has kept the tradition alive, but only internally. The practice of using the next letter in the alphabet as the first letter for the selected dessert ended just this year. The internal dessert name for Android 15 in 2024 was Vanilla Ice Cream. By tradition, this year's internal dessert name should have started with a "W." Instead, because Google switched to a trunk-based model to develop new Android builds, Google moved ahead to "B" and selected Baklava as the dessert name for Android 16.
Android expert Mishaal Rahman says that with Google returning to the practice of going down the alphabet each year for the first letter of the dessert name, Android 17 will use a dessert name starting with the letter "C." That will be "Cinnamon Bun," according to Rahman, who explains why he is so confident that this is indeed the correct dessert name for Android 17. "A trusted source within Google shared evidence with us that clearly shows the company using "CinnamonBun" as the internal codename for API level 37.0," he said.
Caution: Reading the list below of Android dessert names will give you nostalgia
The Core API level is the name used by developers to distinguish different Android releases as opposed to the marketing names of the operating system, which uses numbers such as Android 15 and Android 16. Rahman says that you might see Android 17 referred to as "Android CinnamonBun" in beta versions of Android 17. Once the OS hits platform stability and all changes to how the system interacts with apps have been locked in, you can expect Google to refer to the operating system as Android 17.
Here's the complete list of Android dessert names from the beginning through this year:
- Android 1.0-No codename, 2008
- Android 1.1-Peiti Four (internal), 2009
- Android 1.5-Cupcake, 2009
- Android 1.6-Donut, 2009
- Android 2.0, 2.1-Eclair, 2009
- Android 2.2-Froyo, 2010
- Android 2.3-Gingerbread, 2010
- Android 3 -Honeycomb (Tablets only), 2011
- Android 4-Ice Cream Sandwich,2011
- Android 4.1, 4.2, 4.3-Jelly Bean, 2012
- Android 4.4-KitKat, 2013
- Android 5.0, 5.1-Lollipop, 2014
- Android 6-Marshmallow, 2015
- Android 7.0, 7.1-Nougat, 2016
- Android 8.0, 8.1-Oreo, 2017
- Android 9-Pie, 2018
- Android 10-Quince Tart (internal), 2019
- Android 11-Red Velvet Cake (internal), 2020
- Android 12, 12L-Snow Cone (internal), 2021
- Android 13-Tiramisu (internal), 2022
- Android 14-Upside Down Cake (internal), 2023
- Android 15-Vanilla Ice Cream (internal), 2024
- Android 16-Baklava (internal), 2025
Doesn't reading through this list, especially the early years, bring back plenty of memories?
