Free Motorola Edge 2024, 2-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Trending:
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Black Friday deals: Save 15% on Iconic Phones today
Our new coffee table book is now on sale. Get your copy while quantities last!

Check out these changes coming to the Pixel Launcher search bar in Android 16 QPR2

Next month's Android 16 QPR2 update will make some cosmetic changes to the Pixel Launcher's search bar.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Software updates Apps Google Google Pixel
The Pixel 10 Pro XL is held in a user's left hand.
Google is testing a change to the search bar on the Pixel Launcher. If you're a beta tester for Android 16 QPR2, you can check this out right now. If not, you'll have to wait until Google drops the next Quarterly Platform Release (QPR) to Pixel users. This update will probably arrive next month and it changes the look of the Pixel Launcher search bar when a Pixel handset has either light or dark theme enabled.

Pixel Launcher search bar gets a brighter look in Android 16 QPR2


Using the Dynamic Color feature that uses the major color theme from your Pixel's wallpaper, a vibrant background is added to the Google Search pill that you swipe up to open the Pixel Launcher. In light theme, you can easily see the different containers including the larger one that includes the Google "G" icon on the left, the microphone icon about three-quarters of the way inside the container, and the Google Lens icon on the very right. 

Screenshot shows new look of Pixel Launcher search bar in light mode..
The Pixel Launcher search bar has a vibrant, brighter perimeter taken from your wallpaper's color theme. | Image credit-PhoneArena

The other container is the small round one that looks like a magnifying glass with the Gemini "sparkle" next to it. Tapping on it opens AI mode which gives you access to Google's AI powered search feature. The aforementioned icons really stand out against the white background of the text field.

The search bar icons are also updated


When you have dark theme enabled, the vibrant, bright color drawn from your wallpaper theme on the perimeter of the pill is darker and not as bright as it is in light theme. It still is brighter and stands out more than it did in QPR1, which is the current version of the Android 16 operating system you're probably running on your Pixel unless you have the QPR2 Beta installed. Before this article reaches its conclusion, I will tell you how to subscribe to the Beta program although the stable version of the release will be disseminated sometime next month.

Screenshot shows new look of Pixel Launcher search bar in dark theme.
This how the new look appears in dark theme. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Additionally, Google has made a slight change to the icons used on the Google Search bar at the top of the Pixel Launcher app grid. This bar doesn't use containers and says "Search web and more" in the text field. The microphone, AI Mode, and Lens icons have been made larger.

Is Google making too many small changes?

Vote View Result

No, this is not a major update, but it does show how Google is looking at every nook and cranny with a high-powered magnifying glass to make minor changes like the ones we just described.

How to join the Android 16 Beta program


If you want to experience the new look now, you can join the Android 16 QPR2 Beta program. First, make sure that you have your phone backed up before you join the Beta program and you need to understand that typically Beta versions of operating systems are buggy. The QPR betas usually are not as risky as other Android Betas can be. 

When you're ready, tap on this link or go to google.com/android/beta. Press the box that says, "View your eligible devices." That will take you to a picture of your Pixel device. Underneath it is a box that says QPR2 Beta program Opt-in. Click that box and you will soon receive a software update. Go to Settings > System > Software updates > System update and follow the directions.

Recommended For You

You need to know that with the stable version of Android 16 QPR2 due in just weeks, you might not want to go through the process of installing the Beta just to have an early look at the changes mentioned in this article. Also, once you install the Beta, you should plan on sticking with the Beta program until the stable version is released. At that time, you'll be able to leave the Beta program without getting penalized.  If you do leave the program before the stable version of Android 16 QPR2 is released, you'll be forced to wipe your device.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 7

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 14

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended For You

Popular stories

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon users will be uneasy after hearing what FCC has done
Contacting T-Mobile is about to get complicated
Contacting T-Mobile is about to get complicated
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Verizon has ceded market leadership crown to predictable new king, says analyst
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets the upgrade I’ve been begging for, and it still manages to disappoint
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets the upgrade I’ve been begging for, and it still manages to disappoint
Can Verizon’s offers silence complaints about rising bills? You’ve spoken loud and clear
Can Verizon’s offers silence complaints about rising bills? You’ve spoken loud and clear
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement

Latest News

Apple’s lavish AirPods Max headphones just plunged to a record-low price for Black Friday
Apple’s lavish AirPods Max headphones just plunged to a record-low price for Black Friday
Samsung may be behind this big iPad mini 2026 upgrade – and here's why you should care
Samsung may be behind this big iPad mini 2026 upgrade – and here's why you should care
Ground shifts again for T-Mobile users after payment change goes live
Ground shifts again for T-Mobile users after payment change goes live
Amazon and Walmart's ultimate Black Friday deals make the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ $180 cheaper than usual
Amazon and Walmart's ultimate Black Friday deals make the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ $180 cheaper than usual
I can't believe the Garmin Forerunner 570 is finally this affordable for Black Friday
I can't believe the Garmin Forerunner 570 is finally this affordable for Black Friday
A major bug fix just made the iPhone 17 selfie camera work again in this app
A major bug fix just made the iPhone 17 selfie camera work again in this app
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless