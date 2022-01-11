Notification Center

Android

Android 13 audio output picker might get a redesign with a splash of color

Iskra Petrova
By
Android 13 audio output picker might get a redesign with a splash of color
Some users have just received their Android 12 update, but reports about Android 13 are now starting to appear. From what it seems, Android 13 might not be an enormous update, but rather a quality-of-life one with tweaks and features to make your Android experience even better. Now, Android Police has spotted an interesting change that might make its way to Android 13 to bring a more consistent look.

It seems Google is working on giving the audio output menu picker a new look in Android 13


Of course, it is still early to be precisely certain whether this feature will make it into the final version or in what shape. But it seems Google is testing a more consistent look for the menu where you pick your audio output device. The output picker feature has appeared integrated with the media controls since Android 11, and it first debuted in Android 10.

The output picker is the button on the top right that gives you info on which device is currently playing audio, and it could have cast devices, Bluetooth earbuds or headphones, or any type of speakers you might have connected to your phone. Currently, Pixel phones running Android 12 have a useful tweak on this feature, which brings it up from the bottom of the screen.

On Android 13, it seems Google could be giving this menu a fresh coat of color for a more consistent look.



Android Police's source claims that the feature works just the same way. However, in the screenshots above you may see that the button for it is gone (but this could be a bug or some minor change, or work in progress). The feature can also be accessed from Settings.

The bigger difference is in the looks. The old volume sliders are now replaced by newer and more info-rich ones, that fit the entire name of the device that is playing audio. Disconnected devices will appear grayed out instead of marked as disconnected, which is the case with the current version of the feature. Additionally, the round icons for each device are no longer present. In this version, these icons appear before the name of the device, inside the volume slider itself.

What's more, when you select an output device, it will get a checkmark. Currently, the selected device will simply get the volume slider, but with the change, it is more visible and clear which output device you have selected.

On the other hand, other smaller styling differences in the new design could just be a result of the early build and not a feature that Google is working on implementing (for example, the square corners or the smaller fonts of text).

This new version, if it ends up on Android 13, will bring a cleaner and more clear look to the output picker, making it easier to understand at a glance. Of course, as we already mentioned, there is still quite some time for things to change before Android 13 is officially released.

Other recent glimpses of what Android 13 could bring to the table


This is not the first time we are hearing about changes coming with Android 13. First off, we have now heard that the internal name of Android 13 is Tiramisu (in line with the known dessert names Android versions have been getting for years now).

We have earlier reported on a rumor that states Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) audio will make its way to Android 13. It will help users enjoy a better battery life and a more stable audio connection. We also know Android 13 could let you choose language preferences for each app individually. Additionally, Android 13 might make it possible for you to easily transfer media between devices with just a tap.

