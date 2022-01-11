Android 13 audio output picker might get a redesign with a splash of color

Android 13 audio output picker might get a redesign with a splash of color0
It seems Google is working on giving the audio output menu picker a new look in Android 13
Of course, it is still early to be precisely certain whether this feature will make it into the final version or in what shape. But it seems Google is testing a more consistent look for the menu where you pick your audio output device. The output picker feature has appeared integrated with the media controls since Android 11, and it first debuted in Android 10.
On Android 13, it seems Google could be giving this menu a fresh coat of color for a more consistent look.
Android Police's source claims that the feature works just the same way. However, in the screenshots above you may see that the button for it is gone (but this could be a bug or some minor change, or work in progress). The feature can also be accessed from Settings.
What's more, when you select an output device, it will get a checkmark. Currently, the selected device will simply get the volume slider, but with the change, it is more visible and clear which output device you have selected.
On the other hand, other smaller styling differences in the new design could just be a result of the early build and not a feature that Google is working on implementing (for example, the square corners or the smaller fonts of text).
This new version, if it ends up on Android 13, will bring a cleaner and more clear look to the output picker, making it easier to understand at a glance. Of course, as we already mentioned, there is still quite some time for things to change before Android 13 is officially released.
Other recent glimpses of what Android 13 could bring to the table
This is not the first time we are hearing about changes coming with Android 13. First off, we have now heard that the internal name of Android 13 is Tiramisu (in line with the known dessert names Android versions have been getting for years now).
We have earlier reported on a rumor that states Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) audio will make its way to Android 13. It will help users enjoy a better battery life and a more stable audio connection. We also know Android 13 could let you choose language preferences for each app individually. Additionally, Android 13 might make it possible for you to easily transfer media between devices with just a tap.