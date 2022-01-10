US carriers start rolling out Android 12 to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

It’s been less than a week since Samsung kicked off the Galaxy S20 FE Android 12 rollout
and the update has now reached US carriers. While it’s not the first Samsung smartphone to receive the important update in the United States, it’s one of the few that is getting it at most major carriers in the country.SamMobile
reports that Samsung’s mid-range smartphone is now getting the Android 12-based One UI 4 update at T-Mobile
, Sprint and Verizon
. Although AT&T hasn’t joined the party yet, it’s safe to assume that will happen very soon.
Typically, US Galaxy S20 FE users should receive notifications on their phones to download the update, but if you want it earlier, you can head to Settings / Software update
and check if it’s available to install
There’s no mention of any security patches included in the update, but the Exynos variant that was updated last week had the December security patch packed inside Android 12. If it’s a similar build, then a future update will bring a newer January patch, which has already made it to several smartphones this month.