Best Buy gives you up to $200 off the amazing Pixel 8a for Black Friday

Pixel 8a in Bay shows its front design and rear camera module against a blurred blue background.
Black Friday is live with crazy-high discounts on the best Pixel phones. If you're a Google Pixel fan who shops at Best Buy, we absolutely recommend you check out the merchant's holiday promo that brings the Pixel 8a down to just $299 from $499.

Save $200 on the Pixel 8a now!

The Pixel 8a is crazily affordable this Black Friday! You can now get it for $200 off at Best Buy, though with a catch. The promo requires immediate activations, and there's a required fee for activations amounting to $35.
$200 off (40%)
$299
$499
Buy at BestBuy

Pixel 8a: Save $100 at Amazon this Black Friday!

Black Friday is also happening at Amazon. Over here, you can save $100 on the mid-ranger with a great camera and lovely display. This is the 128GB model, but you can also snatch the 256GB version in Obsidian for $100 off.
$100 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Obviously, getting one of the best mid-range phones at such low prices won't be straightforward. To get the mid-ranger for 40% off, you need to activate it immediately with the help of Best Buy. Otherwise, you can only claim a $100 discount. Carrier activations aren't free, so keep in mind that you'll be required to pay a $35 fee if you pull the trigger on the promo with activation.

Don't feel tempted enough? In that case, head to Amazon. The e-commerce giant launched Black Friday Week yesterday, introducing yet another $100 price cut on the beloved mid-ranger. Not as appealing as what Best Buy offers, this bargain is still attractive, as it doesn't require you to sign a carrier contract.

With its compact 6.1-inch OLED display and Tensor G3 chip, the Pixel 8a is a runner-up for the best mid-range phone title. Unlike its predecessor, the latest Pixel A Series phone finally supports 120Hz. For context, the older Pixel 7a only supports 90Hz max refresh rates.

Focusing on machine learning and AI, the Tensor G3 chip is no winner on benchmark tests. Our in-house testing shows it lags behind the OnePlus 12R, which features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. However, this bad boy offers a fantastic everyday experience with no stutter, and its camera is just as good. Here, you have a 64 MP main sensor on the rear with OIS, offering incredibly color-accurate photos with gorgeous detail.

Ultimately, the Pixel 8a doesn't have as much horsepower as the OnePlus 12R, but it stands among the best bang-for-buck Android phones in 2024. It has a great display, top camera, and decent performance, plus it'll stay up to date for quite a while. Get yours on Best Buy and save $200 with activation.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless