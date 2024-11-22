Best Buy gives you up to $200 off the amazing Pixel 8a for Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Black Friday is live with crazy-high discounts on the best Pixel phones. If you're a Google Pixel fan who shops at Best Buy, we absolutely recommend you check out the merchant's holiday promo that brings the Pixel 8a down to just $299 from $499.
Obviously, getting one of the best mid-range phones at such low prices won't be straightforward. To get the mid-ranger for 40% off, you need to activate it immediately with the help of Best Buy. Otherwise, you can only claim a $100 discount. Carrier activations aren't free, so keep in mind that you'll be required to pay a $35 fee if you pull the trigger on the promo with activation.
With its compact 6.1-inch OLED display and Tensor G3 chip, the Pixel 8a is a runner-up for the best mid-range phone title. Unlike its predecessor, the latest Pixel A Series phone finally supports 120Hz. For context, the older Pixel 7a only supports 90Hz max refresh rates.
Ultimately, the Pixel 8a doesn't have as much horsepower as the OnePlus 12R, but it stands among the best bang-for-buck Android phones in 2024. It has a great display, top camera, and decent performance, plus it'll stay up to date for quite a while. Get yours on Best Buy and save $200 with activation.
Obviously, getting one of the best mid-range phones at such low prices won't be straightforward. To get the mid-ranger for 40% off, you need to activate it immediately with the help of Best Buy. Otherwise, you can only claim a $100 discount. Carrier activations aren't free, so keep in mind that you'll be required to pay a $35 fee if you pull the trigger on the promo with activation.
Don't feel tempted enough? In that case, head to Amazon. The e-commerce giant launched Black Friday Week yesterday, introducing yet another $100 price cut on the beloved mid-ranger. Not as appealing as what Best Buy offers, this bargain is still attractive, as it doesn't require you to sign a carrier contract.
With its compact 6.1-inch OLED display and Tensor G3 chip, the Pixel 8a is a runner-up for the best mid-range phone title. Unlike its predecessor, the latest Pixel A Series phone finally supports 120Hz. For context, the older Pixel 7a only supports 90Hz max refresh rates.
Focusing on machine learning and AI, the Tensor G3 chip is no winner on benchmark tests. Our in-house testing shows it lags behind the OnePlus 12R, which features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. However, this bad boy offers a fantastic everyday experience with no stutter, and its camera is just as good. Here, you have a 64 MP main sensor on the rear with OIS, offering incredibly color-accurate photos with gorgeous detail.
Ultimately, the Pixel 8a doesn't have as much horsepower as the OnePlus 12R, but it stands among the best bang-for-buck Android phones in 2024. It has a great display, top camera, and decent performance, plus it'll stay up to date for quite a while. Get yours on Best Buy and save $200 with activation.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
22 Nov, 2024Best Buy gives you up to $200 off the amazing Pixel 8a for Black Friday
21 Nov, 2024Amazon outdoes itself and everyone else with a record new Pixel 8 Pro Black Friday discount
12 Nov, 2024Amazon and Best Buy's true Pixel 8 Black Friday 2024 deal arrives to blow minds and save you $300
11 Nov, 2024You probably don't have a lot of time to get these Google Pixel 8 models at a killer $250 discount Sizzling-hot promo brings the Pixel 8a under the $400 mark on Amazon, but not for long
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: