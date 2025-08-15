$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

I'm loving the AirPods Pro 2, especially when they're 32% off at Amazon

Premium sound, comfortable design, and now 32% off at Amazon.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
AirPods Pro 2 on a wooden table, with a part of their charging case visible in the background.
For me, the AirPods Pro 2 are right at the top when it comes to premium wireless earbuds. With world-class noise cancellation, beautifully balanced audio, and unique perks like the Hearing Aid feature, they’re more than good — they’re incredible. And when you can find them at seriously discounted prices, you just have to consider grabbing a pair. Curiously enough, they’re now available for a solid 32% off at Amazon, bringing them just under $170 from their original ~$250 price.

AirPods Pro 2: Save 32% at Amazon

$80 off (32%)
The AirPods Pro 2 are one of the best premium earbuds on the market. They pack excellent ANC, premium sound, and nice special features. Plus, you can now buy a pair for 32% off at Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

Even though they’ve been cheaper in the past, I haven’t seen them at such a solid discount since Prime Day last month. So, if you missed out on last month’s epic deal, this is your next best chance to enjoy premium audio at a much more attractive price.

These fellas might not have the most unique design, but they’re comfortable to wear for hours on end. Plus, they feature Apple’s premium H2 chip, delivering exceptional sound out of the box. The audio is quite balanced, meaning you don’t get bone-rattling bass. The low end is nicely balanced, and you get full-bodied mids and crisp highs.

With such a frequency response, most music sounds just perfect on the premium Apple buds. But if you’re looking for customization, they feature Adaptive EQ, which automatically tunes the audio to the shape of your ears. That way, you’re always getting a personalized listening experience.

Noise cancellation is another strong suit. The earbuds rely on premium ANC technology that effectively removes all distractions from your music. You can always use the Transparency mode if you want to stay aware of your surroundings, of course, but the ANC works so well that you can easily forget the rest of the world exists.

What about battery life? If you enable ANC, you can expect to enjoy up to six hours of playtime per charge. If you use the charging case between your listening sessions, you can get up to 24 hours of music. Although not the best in that regard, they’re not half bad, either.

So, what do you think? If the AirPods Pro 2 seem good enough to you, now’s your chance to save. Get a pair for 32% off while Amazon’s promo lasts.

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Apple AirPods - Deals History
47 stories
15 Aug, 2025
I'm loving the AirPods Pro 2, especially when they're 32% off at Amazon
15 Jul, 2025
At a record $40 off, Apple's AirPods 4 remain a summer bargain hunter's dream after Prime Day
14 Jul, 2025
The AirPods Pro 2 are still a shocking 40% off even after Prime Day
11 Jul, 2025
Forget Prime Day—Walmart's epic AirPods Max promo is too good to miss
09 Jul, 2025
Amazon is selling Apple's noise-cancelling AirPods 4 at an amazingly low price with no strings
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 4

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users are having a meltdown over the latest freebie
T-Mobile users are having a meltdown over the latest freebie
Amazon drops the 512GB Galaxy S25+ to a bargain price
Amazon drops the 512GB Galaxy S25+ to a bargain price
The app Google Messages replaced as default on Galaxy phones might offer a life-saving feature
The app Google Messages replaced as default on Galaxy phones might offer a life-saving feature
iOS 26 Developer Beta 6 hands-on: Apple has some cool tricks up the sleeve
iOS 26 Developer Beta 6 hands-on: Apple has some cool tricks up the sleeve
Massive $400 discount hits the Galaxy S25 Edge in a lightning Amazon deal
Massive $400 discount hits the Galaxy S25 Edge in a lightning Amazon deal
Verizon customers rejoice! Carrier admits you don’t want to deal with this annoyance
Verizon customers rejoice! Carrier admits you don’t want to deal with this annoyance

Latest News

Your Galaxy S25 Ultra might turn the Moon purple – here's what you need to know before One UI 8 goes stable
Your Galaxy S25 Ultra might turn the Moon purple – here's what you need to know before One UI 8 goes stable
The OnePlus Pad 2 is $100 off and ships with a freebie at the official store
The OnePlus Pad 2 is $100 off and ships with a freebie at the official store
You might not want to commit to a phone yet – Xiaomi's 16 series could change everything
You might not want to commit to a phone yet – Xiaomi's 16 series could change everything
These cellular Apple Watch Series 10 models are $149 off for a limited time
These cellular Apple Watch Series 10 models are $149 off for a limited time
The FBI has a new warning for smartphone owners about a dangerous scam
The FBI has a new warning for smartphone owners about a dangerous scam
Hefty $144 discount turns loud JBL Boombox 3 into a summer favorite
Hefty $144 discount turns loud JBL Boombox 3 into a summer favorite
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless