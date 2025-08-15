I'm loving the AirPods Pro 2, especially when they're 32% off at Amazon
Premium sound, comfortable design, and now 32% off at Amazon.
For me, the AirPods Pro 2 are right at the top when it comes to premium wireless earbuds. With world-class noise cancellation, beautifully balanced audio, and unique perks like the Hearing Aid feature, they’re more than good — they’re incredible. And when you can find them at seriously discounted prices, you just have to consider grabbing a pair. Curiously enough, they’re now available for a solid 32% off at Amazon, bringing them just under $170 from their original ~$250 price.
Even though they’ve been cheaper in the past, I haven’t seen them at such a solid discount since Prime Day last month. So, if you missed out on last month’s epic deal, this is your next best chance to enjoy premium audio at a much more attractive price.
With such a frequency response, most music sounds just perfect on the premium Apple buds. But if you’re looking for customization, they feature Adaptive EQ, which automatically tunes the audio to the shape of your ears. That way, you’re always getting a personalized listening experience.
What about battery life? If you enable ANC, you can expect to enjoy up to six hours of playtime per charge. If you use the charging case between your listening sessions, you can get up to 24 hours of music. Although not the best in that regard, they’re not half bad, either.
So, what do you think? If the AirPods Pro 2 seem good enough to you, now’s your chance to save. Get a pair for 32% off while Amazon’s promo lasts.
These fellas might not have the most unique design, but they’re comfortable to wear for hours on end. Plus, they feature Apple’s premium H2 chip, delivering exceptional sound out of the box. The audio is quite balanced, meaning you don’t get bone-rattling bass. The low end is nicely balanced, and you get full-bodied mids and crisp highs.
Noise cancellation is another strong suit. The earbuds rely on premium ANC technology that effectively removes all distractions from your music. You can always use the Transparency mode if you want to stay aware of your surroundings, of course, but the ANC works so well that you can easily forget the rest of the world exists.
