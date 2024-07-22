Beats Studio Pro with a 51% discount on Amazon!
PhoneArena special offer at Samsung
Last days to pre-order your Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 and take advantage of up to $1,400 of savings.
Jul 24, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

These cool Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 AI features are coming to older Galaxy devices

By
0comments
These cool Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 AI features are coming to older Galaxy devices
In a post on Samsung's community forums in Korea, the company laid out a list of AI-based features found on the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 that are coming to other Galaxy phones. The models expected to receive some of these features include the Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy S23 series including the Galaxy S23 FE, the Galaxy S24 line, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S9.

The AI-based features coming to older Galaxy models include:
 
  • Auto Zoom - when the camera recognizes people and pets, the zoom is automatically adjusted (coming to the Flip 5).
  • Flex Camcorder - shoot video like you're holding a camcorder thanks to flex mode. (coming to the Flip 5).
  • Instant Slow-mo - thanks to AI, slow motion is added to any video (coming to Fold5/Flip5, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Tab S9 series).
  • Portrait Studio - turns pictures of people into cartoonish drawings (coming to Fold4/Flip4, Fold5/Flip5, Galaxy S22/S23/S24 series, Galaxy S23FE, Galaxy Tab S8/9 series).
  • Sketch To Image - with AI, hand-drawn sketches turn into pictures (coming to Fold4/Flip4, Fold5/Flip5, Galaxy S22/S23/S24 series, Galaxy S23FE, Galaxy Tab S8/9 series).
  • Live Effect - turns 2D photos into 3D images by adding depth (coming to Fold4/Flip4, Fold5/Flip5, Galaxy S22/S23/S24 series, Galaxy S23FE, Galaxy Tab S8/9 series).
  • Motion Clipper - turns motion pictures into GIFs and stickers (coming to Fold4/Flip4, Z Fold5/Flip5, Galaxy S22/S23/S24 series, Galaxy S23FE, Galaxy Tab S8/9 series).
  • Overlay Translation - translated text is overlayed over the original image on the screen (coming to Fold4/Flip4, Z Fold5/Flip5, Z Fold6/Flip6, Galaxy S22/S23/S24 series, Galaxy S23FE, Galaxy Tab S8/9 series).
  • Expert RAW support (coming to Galaxy S23/S24 series).

Recommended Stories
Samsung has done a terrific job of creating interesting AI features. Instant Slow-mo, Portrait Studio, Life Effect, and Overlay Translation would be four features that I could see myself using. And as we said, many of the features are coming to older devices including the Galaxy S22 line. If you own any of the models in the Galaxy S21 series, sorry but you are being subtly told by Samsung that it is time to upgrade.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy

Latest News

The super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 is once again $150 off at Walmart
The super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 is once again $150 off at Walmart
Nubia starts teasing the camera-centric Z60S Pro, key specs leaked
Nubia starts teasing the camera-centric Z60S Pro, key specs leaked
Hands-on photos of Pixel 9 Pro XL reveal new cutting-edge modem and 16GB of RAM
Hands-on photos of Pixel 9 Pro XL reveal new cutting-edge modem and 16GB of RAM
How to customize your Home Screen icons with the iOS 18 beta installed
How to customize your Home Screen icons with the iOS 18 beta installed
Upcoming MediaTek non-flagship Dimensity chip beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in benchmark test
Upcoming MediaTek non-flagship Dimensity chip beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in benchmark test
In the U.S., Samsung will no longer preload the Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices
In the U.S., Samsung will no longer preload the Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless