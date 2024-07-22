These cool Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 AI features are coming to older Galaxy devices
Up Next:
In a post on Samsung's community forums in Korea, the company laid out a list of AI-based features found on the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 that are coming to other Galaxy phones. The models expected to receive some of these features include the Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy S23 series including the Galaxy S23 FE, the Galaxy S24 line, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S9.
The AI-based features coming to older Galaxy models include:
- Auto Zoom - when the camera recognizes people and pets, the zoom is automatically adjusted (coming to the Flip 5).
- Flex Camcorder - shoot video like you're holding a camcorder thanks to flex mode. (coming to the Flip 5).
- Instant Slow-mo - thanks to AI, slow motion is added to any video (coming to Fold5/Flip5, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Tab S9 series).
- Portrait Studio - turns pictures of people into cartoonish drawings (coming to Fold4/Flip4, Fold5/Flip5, Galaxy S22/S23/S24 series, Galaxy S23FE, Galaxy Tab S8/9 series).
- Sketch To Image - with AI, hand-drawn sketches turn into pictures (coming to Fold4/Flip4, Fold5/Flip5, Galaxy S22/S23/S24 series, Galaxy S23FE, Galaxy Tab S8/9 series).
- Live Effect - turns 2D photos into 3D images by adding depth (coming to Fold4/Flip4, Fold5/Flip5, Galaxy S22/S23/S24 series, Galaxy S23FE, Galaxy Tab S8/9 series).
- Motion Clipper - turns motion pictures into GIFs and stickers (coming to Fold4/Flip4, Z Fold5/Flip5, Galaxy S22/S23/S24 series, Galaxy S23FE, Galaxy Tab S8/9 series).
- Overlay Translation - translated text is overlayed over the original image on the screen (coming to Fold4/Flip4, Z Fold5/Flip5, Z Fold6/Flip6, Galaxy S22/S23/S24 series, Galaxy S23FE, Galaxy Tab S8/9 series).
- Expert RAW support (coming to Galaxy S23/S24 series).
Recommended Stories
Samsung has done a terrific job of creating interesting AI features. Instant Slow-mo, Portrait Studio, Life Effect, and Overlay Translation would be four features that I could see myself using. And as we said, many of the features are coming to older devices including the Galaxy S22 line. If you own any of the models in the Galaxy S21 series, sorry but you are being subtly told by Samsung that it is time to upgrade.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: