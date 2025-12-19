Latest Beta update delivers big performance improvement for Pixel 10 series users

Google delivers an update to the Pixel 10 series GPU driver









Will you join the Android 16 QPR3 Beta program? Hell yeah. I hate that bodyless face. 38.71% No way. I never install Beta software on my phone. 61.29% Vote 62 Votes





Pixel 10 users have already said that they have seen improvements on their Pixel 10 , Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Someusers have already said that they have seen improvements on theirXL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold . The update bumped the version number of the driver to 25.1, However, because the update to the driver came in a software release that included an update to the Android system, performance improvements might also be the result of the system update.



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Only subscribers to the Android 16 QPR3 Beta with a Pixel 10 series model are seeing the update right now. As a result, the number of Pixel 10 users reporting improvements in their phones' performance based on the receipt of the new driver are limited. That will change, of course, once Google disseminates the stable version of Android 16 QPR3 to compatible Pixel models.

The update to the GPU driver should bring these improvements





Improvements that the new GPU driver might bring to Pixel 10 series users include:





Smoother gaming for graphics-intensive games that Pixel 10 series users previously complained about. This includes titles like Genshin Impact .

series users previously complained about. This includes titles like . Efficiency improvements for shader compilation, cache handling, and memory management.

Support for the Vulkan 1.4 API and expanded OpenCL extensions which means fewer app crashes in graphics heavy games.

A more efficient GPU could deliver better battery life during power hungry tasks.



Google has been phasing out Google Assistant in favor of Gemini, a move that I'm very much in favor of. Using Gemini to answer your queries sometimes feels like using a bazooka to kill a mosquito, but the replies go well beyond anything that Google Assistant used to serve up. When using Google Assistant on Pixel phones by verbally asking your question or task, users would press the microphone icon in the search bar on the bottom of the screen and would see a strange looking animated face seem to move its mouth as though it was asking your question or saying the task you needed done.

Google finally removes that silly "bodyless face" on Pixel models





Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1. The new UI shows an arc at the bottom of the screen that is constantly changing colors. As you might surmise, the colors shown are Google's colors of red, yellow, green, and blue. This was a silly looking UI and back in November we told you that a change was coming . This change is part of an update to the Google app which comes withQPR3 Beta 1. The new UI shows an arc at the bottom of the screen that is constantly changing colors. As you might surmise, the colors shown are Google's colors of red, yellow, green, and blue.







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Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1 on your Pixel 6 or later, you should backup your phone and go to the Android Beta Program app by Android 16 QPR3 Beta. You will shortly receive the latest Android 16 QPR3 Beta, which is now number 1. Go to Settings > System > Software updates > System update to download and install it. If you're sick enough of that bodyless face that you want to installQPR3 Beta 1 on youror later, you should backup your phone and go to the Android Beta Program app by tapping on this link . After you're sent to the website, press the box that says, "View your eligible devices." You will be taken to a page with a picture of your particular Pixel model. Directly underneath it is a box that you can tap to opt-in to join theQPR3 Beta. You will shortly receive the latestQPR3 Beta, which is now number 1. Go to Settings > System > Software updates > System update to download and install it.

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