$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

In iOS 26, this amazingly versatile app gets a cool adaptive feature

Apple makes it a little easier to use one of the apps available on the first iPhone

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Software updates Apps
The iOS 26 logo appears against a multi-colored background.
When Apple released the first-gen iPhone in 2007, it included a simple note-taking app, thoughtfully given the name "Notes." As the years went by and the iPhone became more powerful and capable, so did the Notes app. You can now use different formats for your notes. You can create tables, headings, numbered lists, bullet points, and more. If an idea comes to you while you're viewing any app or screen, you can take a quick note without opening the Notes app.

The Notes app also records audio notes and transcribes them. There is even a document scanner in the app that captures and digitizes documents. In other words, the iOS Notes app does many things forcing Apple to make a change to the Notes app in iOS 26. Before we get into this change, let's look at what options are in the Notes toolbar with iOS 18:


These tools are found above the keyboard. Many of them have additional options that you can access by tapping on one of the above-listed features. In iOS 26, Apple changed the Notes toolbar. The first six are the same as the tools found in iOS 18. In iOS 26, you can swipe to the left to see additional options, and the total available is 18. But no matter how proficient you are in using the Notes app on your iPhone, running through 18 options is a pain in the ass. So Apple developed an adaptive toolbar for the app which will debut in iOS 26.

What this new toolbar will do is figure out which tools you might need based on what you are using the app for. Sure, you could swipe through all 18 tools, but isn't it easier to have the ones you're likely to use right in front of you?

Screenshots show how the adaptive toolbar works in the iOS 26 version of the Notes app.
The adaptive toolbar on the Notes app in iOS 26. | Image credit-PhoneArena

For example, if you're making a change to a note, the toolbar will show Bold, Italics, Underline, and more. If you're editing more than one line of text, the toolbar shows indent, outdent, and other options.

Do you like the adaptve toolbar in the iOS 26 Notes app?

Vote View Result

This feature is available now to those of you with iOS 26 Beta 5 installed.  If Apple does decide to keep this new feature, which seems likely, most of you will see it first next month when Apple disseminates the stable version of iOS 26.

Unlimited by Mint Mobile at $15/mo

Get 50% off – try it for 3 months today!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 9

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

It’s no joke, Verizon customers are really leaving after losing their discounts
It’s no joke, Verizon customers are really leaving after losing their discounts
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
Yes, the redesign is bad. But have you tried using Android Auto without it crashing?
Yes, the redesign is bad. But have you tried using Android Auto without it crashing?
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users

Latest News

Check the Calendar. It's time for this app to get its Material 3 Expressive makeover
Check the Calendar. It's time for this app to get its Material 3 Expressive makeover
Verizon is scrambling to win back trust of customers
Verizon is scrambling to win back trust of customers
Get rid of your digital assistant now and replace it with this app
Get rid of your digital assistant now and replace it with this app
Samsung’s browser adds AI option to keep your tabs under control
Samsung’s browser adds AI option to keep your tabs under control
Google suffers a serious data breach at the hands of a ransomware group
Google suffers a serious data breach at the hands of a ransomware group
Pixel Tablet owners can finally get Google's unreleased stylus
Pixel Tablet owners can finally get Google's unreleased stylus
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless