Accidentally ruined your iPhone home screen? iOS 27 will reportedly have a fix for that
A pair of new buttons would make all the difference.
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iPhone 16 Pro. | Image by PhoneArena
If you've ever spent a few minutes arranging your iPhone's home screen only to accidentally nudge everything out of place, you know the pain. There's no quick way to undo it, and you're stuck dragging icons back to where they were. Bloomberg's lead Apple reporter Mark Gurman, in his latest Power On newsletter, reports that Apple is testing a fix for this in iOS 27.
Currently, long-pressing your iPhone's home screen pulls up a menu with four options: Add Widget, Customize, Edit Wallpaper, and Edit Pages. Gurman says Apple is looking at adding undo and redo buttons to that same menu in iOS 27 and iPadOS 27.
Anyone who has dealt with iOS home screen customization knows how much of a relief that would be.
Apple has come a long way here, but the experience still has rough edges. iPhones didn't even get home screen widgets until iOS 14 in 2020, years after Android made them standard. iOS 18 brought free icon placement and color tinting, and iOS 26 introduced the Liquid Glass redesign.
I've never found Apple's home screen customization all that intuitive. On my iPhone Air, trying to place icons freely becomes an impossible game of wiggling apps that refuse to stay put. So while undo and redo buttons won't make all the pain go away, they're the kind of practical fix that makes a real difference when you're actually using it.
Undo and redo buttons are coming to your home screen
Currently, long-pressing your iPhone's home screen pulls up a menu with four options: Add Widget, Customize, Edit Wallpaper, and Edit Pages. Gurman says Apple is looking at adding undo and redo buttons to that same menu in iOS 27 and iPadOS 27.
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Move an icon by accident, delete a widget you didn't mean to, or shuffle your layout in a way that looks wrong? You'd be able to reverse it right there instead of piecing your setup back together from memory.
Anyone who has dealt with iOS home screen customization knows how much of a relief that would be.
Apple's home screen customization still has growing to do
iOS 27 may give you a way to undo customization mistakes. | Image by PhoneArena (Mockup
Apple has come a long way here, but the experience still has rough edges. iPhones didn't even get home screen widgets until iOS 14 in 2020, years after Android made them standard. iOS 18 brought free icon placement and color tinting, and iOS 26 introduced the Liquid Glass redesign.
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Even with all of that, rearranging your home screen can feel like the system is working against you. Placing an app outside the traditional grid often turns into a tug of war, with icons snapping into spots you didn't pick. Undo and redo won't solve that deeper problem, but they at least show Apple recognizes that mistakes happen during customization.
What frustrates you most about customizing your iPhone's home screen?
A small improvement that actually matters
I've never found Apple's home screen customization all that intuitive. On my iPhone Air, trying to place icons freely becomes an impossible game of wiggling apps that refuse to stay put. So while undo and redo buttons won't make all the pain go away, they're the kind of practical fix that makes a real difference when you're actually using it.
This is still in testing, so Apple could decide not to ship it. But if it makes the cut, it'll be a nice addition alongside the bigger announcements expected at WWDC 2026 on June 8. Sometimes the smallest changes are the ones you end up appreciating the most.
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