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Accidentally ruined your iPhone home screen? iOS 27 will reportedly have a fix for that

A pair of new buttons would make all the difference.

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If you've ever spent a few minutes arranging your iPhone's home screen only to accidentally nudge everything out of place, you know the pain. There's no quick way to undo it, and you're stuck dragging icons back to where they were. Bloomberg's lead Apple reporter Mark Gurman, in his latest Power On newsletter, reports that Apple is testing a fix for this in iOS 27.

Undo and redo buttons are coming to your home screen


Currently, long-pressing your iPhone's home screen pulls up a menu with four options: Add Widget, Customize, Edit Wallpaper, and Edit Pages. Gurman says Apple is looking at adding undo and redo buttons to that same menu in iOS 27 and iPadOS 27.

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Move an icon by accident, delete a widget you didn't mean to, or shuffle your layout in a way that looks wrong? You'd be able to reverse it right there instead of piecing your setup back together from memory.

Anyone who has dealt with iOS home screen customization knows how much of a relief that would be.

Apple's home screen customization still has growing to do


Apple has come a long way here, but the experience still has rough edges. iPhones didn't even get home screen widgets until iOS 14 in 2020, years after Android made them standard. iOS 18 brought free icon placement and color tinting, and iOS 26 introduced the Liquid Glass redesign.

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Even with all of that, rearranging your home screen can feel like the system is working against you. Placing an app outside the traditional grid often turns into a tug of war, with icons snapping into spots you didn't pick. Undo and redo won't solve that deeper problem, but they at least show Apple recognizes that mistakes happen during customization.

What frustrates you most about customizing your iPhone's home screen?
3 Votes

A small improvement that actually matters


I've never found Apple's home screen customization all that intuitive. On my iPhone Air, trying to place icons freely becomes an impossible game of wiggling apps that refuse to stay put. So while undo and redo buttons won't make all the pain go away, they're the kind of practical fix that makes a real difference when you're actually using it.

This is still in testing, so Apple could decide not to ship it. But if it makes the cut, it'll be a nice addition alongside the bigger announcements expected at WWDC 2026 on June 8. Sometimes the smallest changes are the ones you end up appreciating the most.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
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