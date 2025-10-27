Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
A rumored iPhone 17e redesign could be the end of an era for Apple’s smartphones

Apple’s plans for the affordable iPhone 17e mix include a Pro feature and the end of an era.

Apple iPhone
The iPhone 16e featured Apple’s infamous notch.
Apple may be preparing a surprisingly radical change to the design of its upcoming affordable smartphone. Just a year after releasing the iPhone 16e with a design based on the iPhone 14, the company may use a more modern platform for the iPhone 17e.

Apple may add a Dynamic Island to the iPhone 17e


The upcoming iPhone 17e may feature a Dynamic Island, according to comments (source in Chinese) made by leaker Digital Chat Station. The upcoming affordable iPhone model will continue using a 60Hz OLED display, similar to the base iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models.

Apple is unlikely to have many surprises in store with the iPhone 17e. The device is likely to launch in the first half of 2026 and feature an A19 chipset. That would be in line with last year’s iPhone 16e, which was launched in February with an A18 processor.

The end of an era for the iPhone




Launching the iPhone 17e with a Dynamic Island would be the end of Apple’s notch design. Introduced with the iPhone X, the notch was one of the biggest and most controversial changes to the design of the iPhone, which was later copied by all of Apple’s competitors.

Which one do you prefer?

Vote View Result


The notch was then replaced with the pill-shaped interactive area at the top of the screen on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The so-called Dynamic Island incorporates all the front-facing sensors of a modern iPhone, turning the perceived defect into a useful feature. A year after its introduction, it was expanded to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, but the iPhone 17e would be the first “budget” iPhone to have it.

It’s only natural


Apple has been reusing older components on its entry-level phones since the iPhone SE. Three years after its introduction, it’s only natural for the Dynamic Island to make it to the iPhone 17e. I don’t think anyone will miss the notch, but making the most affordable iPhone look like Apple’s latest models is a smart move.

Ilia Temelkov
