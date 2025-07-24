A new Samsung Wallet feature could rival Apple Pay Later when buying a new phone
Rollout starts in 21 states with full U.S. expansion planned by end of 2025
Samsung Wallet users in the U.S. are about to get more flexible ways to pay, as Samsung is rolling out a new installment payments feature starting July 25. The option will initially be available in 21 states and Washington D.C., with plans to expand nationwide by the end of 2025.
This new capability builds on the recent addition of Tap to Transfer, giving users another payment option when making in-store purchases. Instead of paying the full amount upfront, customers can now divide their transaction into smaller payments using their eligible Visa or Mastercard credit card.
The installment service is made possible through Samsung's partnership with Splitit, a third-party provider. Importantly, users won't need to apply for a new line of credit or pass a credit check to use the feature. The funds are drawn from the existing balance of the card you already have in your Wallet.
To use it, just tap 'Pay in installments' under an eligible card in Samsung Wallet. You'll then be prompted to pick a plan based on your budget. After that, you can keep track of your scheduled payments right from within the app.
According to Drew Blackard, SVP of Mobile Product Management at Samsung Electronics America, the move aligns with Samsung Wallet's broader goal of convenience:
This new capability builds on the recent addition of Tap to Transfer, giving users another payment option when making in-store purchases. Instead of paying the full amount upfront, customers can now divide their transaction into smaller payments using their eligible Visa or Mastercard credit card.
Samsung Wallet now lets you split up your payments. | Image credit — Samsung
The installment service is made possible through Samsung's partnership with Splitit, a third-party provider. Importantly, users won't need to apply for a new line of credit or pass a credit check to use the feature. The funds are drawn from the existing balance of the card you already have in your Wallet.
Once you make a purchase, you can choose from one of four plans: six payments every two weeks, eight payments every two weeks, six monthly payments, or nine monthly payments. If no option is selected within 24 hours, the payment is processed in full.
To use it, just tap 'Pay in installments' under an eligible card in Samsung Wallet. You'll then be prompted to pick a plan based on your budget. After that, you can keep track of your scheduled payments right from within the app.
At launch, participating states include Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, Wyoming, and Washington D.C.
According to Drew Blackard, SVP of Mobile Product Management at Samsung Electronics America, the move aligns with Samsung Wallet's broader goal of convenience:
Our phones go with us everywhere, so we’re making the Samsung Wallet experience as helpful as possible. As a comprehensive tool for all of your digital essentials, Wallet is all about flexibility and convenience, and with the addition of Installment payments, we’re making the payment experience even more versatile, providing users with options to make purchases on their own terms.
— Drew Blackard, Senior Vice President of Mobile Product Management at Samsung Electronics America
This addition may be especially useful for Galaxy device owners heading into the fall, as Samsung has just launched its latest generation of foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 7. While this move could simplify how users manage larger payments, it also places Samsung in closer competition with other mobile wallet services that have introduced similar buy-now-pay-later tools in recent years.
Recommended Stories
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: