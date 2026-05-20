Trade In your old phone at ecoATM

Your iPhone is getting a built-In AI grammar coach in iOS 27

We're all waiting for the revamped Siri in iOS 27 and iPadOS 27, but there's another interesting and useful change coming our way with Apple's next mobile OS

0
Mariyan Slavov
By
iOS Apple Software updates
Add as a preferred source on Google
iOS 27 logo
We expect a plethora of new AI features in iOS 27 | Image by PhoneArena
We're all waiting for the revamped Siri in iOS 27 and iPadOS 27, but there's another interesting and useful change coming our way with Apple's next mobile OS. According to Bloomberg sources, Apple plans to launch new Apple Intelligence features with the next version of iOS.

Write with Siri



A good chunk of the upcoming new features is dedicated to helping people write better. Apple is reportedly testing a more advanced version of Writing Tools, one that can create text and do rewrites better than what iOS has at the moment.

We're getting a "Write With Siri" toggle right inside the Apple Keyboard on iPhone and iPad, and when this toggle is activated, a new "Help Me Write" option is available.

AI Writing Tools on your iPhone and iPad. Yay or Nay?
1 Votes

Built-in AI Grammar Checker


Another big change is the new AI-powered grammar checker that Apple plans to bake inside iOS 27. This tool will work similarly to other dedicated grammar tools such as Grammarly and LanguageTool.

Recommended For You
The feature will come in the form of a transparent menu that appears when you write in Messages, Mail, and other apps that deal with text input. This menu will slide up from the bottom and offer various writing aids such as revision of the text, grammar and punctuation corrections, etc.

You will have the option to accept or reject changes individually or just approve everything the AI tool suggests. Finally, you will be able to pause this grammar coach, effectively turning it off if you don't like AI messing with your text.

Timeframe and official release



Apple already has a spellchecking tool, but the new changes in Writing Tools will add grammar suggestions and expand the ability of your iPhone and iPad to create and revise text.

These updates are expected to be officially unveiled on June 8th, during the annual Apple WWDC keynote. We expect a slew of new AI features in Photos, Camera, and more, so stay tuned for a detailed breakdown.

Impact of using AI writing aids



The AI writing tools are a double-edged sword. On one hand, they provide a massive boost to efficiency and performance when it comes to generating or editing text. But on the other hand, relying too much on these tools can be detrimental to people's own abilities to create quality content.

What's your stance on using AI writing aids? Should they be limited to just spell-checking and grammar corrections, or are creating text from scratch and revising style also okay? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.webp
Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
Read the latest from Mariyan Slavov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 1
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Galaxy S23 users finally have a reason to celebrate
Galaxy S23 users finally have a reason to celebrate
Google Messages is getting two big changes: one you'll love, one you'll probably hate
Google Messages is getting two big changes: one you'll love, one you'll probably hate
T-Mobile is no longer just a traditional network
T-Mobile is no longer just a traditional network
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Apple’s foldable iPhone Ultra has ran into a hilarious problem
Apple’s foldable iPhone Ultra has ran into a hilarious problem
The 13-inch iPad Air (M4) is selling at a sweet discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Air (M4) is selling at a sweet discount on Amazon
Latest News
Save a massive $200 on the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic — if you can overlook these two things
Save a massive $200 on the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic — if you can overlook these two things
AT&T rolls out the blue carpet mere days after T-Mobile's big red carpet announcement: no foul play, though
AT&T rolls out the blue carpet mere days after T-Mobile's big red carpet announcement: no foul play, though
This 11-inch Lenovo tablet with 8GB RAM and 'all-day' battery is somehow on sale for just $160
This 11-inch Lenovo tablet with 8GB RAM and 'all-day' battery is somehow on sale for just $160
Excitement for Apple’s foldable iPhone Ultra is taking a hit
Excitement for Apple’s foldable iPhone Ultra is taking a hit
Your iPhone 17 Pro can finally play Fortnite again, unless you live here
Your iPhone 17 Pro can finally play Fortnite again, unless you live here
Lenovo is back in the smartphone game with a new big-battery Legion flagship for gaming
Lenovo is back in the smartphone game with a new big-battery Legion flagship for gaming