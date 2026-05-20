Your iPhone is getting a built-In AI grammar coach in iOS 27
We're all waiting for the revamped Siri in iOS 27 and iPadOS 27, but there's another interesting and useful change coming our way with Apple's next mobile OS
We expect a plethora of new AI features in iOS 27 | Image by PhoneArena
We're all waiting for the revamped Siri in iOS 27 and iPadOS 27, but there's another interesting and useful change coming our way with Apple's next mobile OS. According to Bloomberg sources, Apple plans to launch new Apple Intelligence features with the next version of iOS.
A good chunk of the upcoming new features is dedicated to helping people write better. Apple is reportedly testing a more advanced version of Writing Tools, one that can create text and do rewrites better than what iOS has at the moment.
Another big change is the new AI-powered grammar checker that Apple plans to bake inside iOS 27. This tool will work similarly to other dedicated grammar tools such as Grammarly and LanguageTool.
You will have the option to accept or reject changes individually or just approve everything the AI tool suggests. Finally, you will be able to pause this grammar coach, effectively turning it off if you don't like AI messing with your text.
Apple already has a spellchecking tool, but the new changes in Writing Tools will add grammar suggestions and expand the ability of your iPhone and iPad to create and revise text.
These updates are expected to be officially unveiled on June 8th, during the annual Apple WWDC keynote. We expect a slew of new AI features in Photos, Camera, and more, so stay tuned for a detailed breakdown.
The AI writing tools are a double-edged sword. On one hand, they provide a massive boost to efficiency and performance when it comes to generating or editing text. But on the other hand, relying too much on these tools can be detrimental to people's own abilities to create quality content.
Write with Siri
Apple is testing a lot of new features for Siri | Image by Apple
A good chunk of the upcoming new features is dedicated to helping people write better. Apple is reportedly testing a more advanced version of Writing Tools, one that can create text and do rewrites better than what iOS has at the moment.
We're getting a "Write With Siri" toggle right inside the Apple Keyboard on iPhone and iPad, and when this toggle is activated, a new "Help Me Write" option is available.
AI Writing Tools on your iPhone and iPad. Yay or Nay?
Built-in AI Grammar Checker
Another big change is the new AI-powered grammar checker that Apple plans to bake inside iOS 27. This tool will work similarly to other dedicated grammar tools such as Grammarly and LanguageTool.
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The feature will come in the form of a transparent menu that appears when you write in Messages, Mail, and other apps that deal with text input. This menu will slide up from the bottom and offer various writing aids such as revision of the text, grammar and punctuation corrections, etc.
You will have the option to accept or reject changes individually or just approve everything the AI tool suggests. Finally, you will be able to pause this grammar coach, effectively turning it off if you don't like AI messing with your text.
Timeframe and official release
WWDC 2026 is coming in June | Image by Apple
Apple already has a spellchecking tool, but the new changes in Writing Tools will add grammar suggestions and expand the ability of your iPhone and iPad to create and revise text.
These updates are expected to be officially unveiled on June 8th, during the annual Apple WWDC keynote. We expect a slew of new AI features in Photos, Camera, and more, so stay tuned for a detailed breakdown.
Impact of using AI writing aids
AI writing tools are extremely helpful, but there are some risks | Image by Pixabay
The AI writing tools are a double-edged sword. On one hand, they provide a massive boost to efficiency and performance when it comes to generating or editing text. But on the other hand, relying too much on these tools can be detrimental to people's own abilities to create quality content.
What's your stance on using AI writing aids? Should they be limited to just spell-checking and grammar corrections, or are creating text from scratch and revising style also okay? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
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