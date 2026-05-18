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Apple just locked in WWDC 2026 with media invites and schedule now official

Save the date, because Cupertino has a lot riding on this one.

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Johanna Romero
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WWDC 2026 is now official. | Image by Apple
Apple just made it official. The Cupertino company sent media invites today, formally confirming that WWDC 2026 kicks off Monday, June 8, with the keynote streaming at 10 a.m. PDT. Based on everything leaking out of Cupertino lately, this is the most loaded WWDC in years.

What Apple just confirmed

According to Apple's official press release, the event runs June 8 through 12, with the keynote and Platforms State of the Union happening on day one. Over 1,000 developers, designers, and students will gather in person at Apple Park, while the rest of us can stream the keynote on apple.com, the Apple TV app, and Apple's YouTube channel.

We received our media invite earlier today, so the press cycle is officially underway. Apple is teasing "AI advancements and exciting new software and developer tools," which happens to be the most pointed language the company has used about its AI ambitions in a while.

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Why this WWDC carries more weight than usual

If you've been following our coverage of what to expect from iOS 27, you already know this year is Apple's redemption tour. Apple Intelligence has been the elephant in the room since 2024, and the smarter, context-aware Siri that was promised back then still hasn't shipped.

Bloomberg's lead Apple reporter Mark Gurman, in his latest Power On newsletter, has been reporting that iOS 27 is where Apple finally delivers a chatbot-style Siri, reportedly powered by a custom 1.2 trillion parameter Gemini model. We've already broken down how the WWDC 2026 teaser logo seems to confirm Siri is moving into the Dynamic Island.

What's the one thing Apple needs to nail at WWDC 2026 to win you back?
3 Votes

What else is on the table

This isn't just an iOS show. Apple typically uses WWDC to unveil iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS updates, all expected to follow the unified "27" branding introduced last year.

Beyond software, we're watching for any tease related to Apple's first foldable iPhone, which is rumored for fall.

The broader 2026 roadmap also points to smart home displays, smart glasses, and one of the most packed hardware years in Apple's history.

The bottom line

Apple needs WWDC 2026 to deliver. After the underwhelming Apple Intelligence rollout and a Liquid Glass redesign that landed with mixed reviews, this is the moment the company has to prove it can actually ship the AI vision it promised two years ago. June 8 is the day we find out if Apple is back in the conversation or still playing catch-up.

For more hot takes, opinions, and behind-the-scenes coverage as WWDC approaches, follow me on X and Threads.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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