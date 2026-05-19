The Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A06 5G just got more securе









The May 2026 security update

The security patch brings a total of 39 updates and fixes, with 29 of them part of Google's Android Security Bulletin and 10 brought by Samsung.



Out of those 39 fixes, 2 are marked "critical," so it's strongly advisable to install the patch. There are 28 vulnerabilities marked as "high" and 6 "moderate" ones.



The firmware versions of the new software for the Galaxy A57 and the Galaxy A06 are A576BXXS2AZE2 and A066BXXS6BZE1, respectively. Even though Samsung is working hard on One UI 9, the company managed to push the latest security patch to the top A-series device, the Galaxy A57 , as well as one of the cheapest Samsung phones out there — the Galaxy A06 4G.The security patch brings a total of 39 updates and fixes, with 29 of them part of Google's Android Security Bulletin and 10 brought by Samsung.Out of those 39 fixes, 2 are marked "critical," so it's strongly advisable to install the patch. There are 28 vulnerabilities marked as "high" and 6 "moderate" ones.The firmware versions of the new software for theand the Galaxy A06 are A576BXXS2AZE2 and A066BXXS6BZE1, respectively.



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What do you think about smartphone security updates? They just make my phone slower! I install them right away. Wait, what are those? I guess they are helpful, better safe than sorry... Vote 3 Votes



The security patch is currently rolling out

There's some good news and some bad news, as the joke goes. The update is rolling out as you read this (reported by Galaxy A57 and in India for the Galaxy A06.



Expect more countries to follow shortly, especially for the Galaxy A57 model, which is one of the most popular Galaxy A-series devices of late.



How to get and install the May 2026 security update of the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A06?

If you happen to be in Malaysia or India, you will receive a notification for the update. You can alternatively try and manually check if the patch is available in your region by opening the Settings menu on your Galaxy and heading to Software update > Download and install.



There's no official word from Samsung when the patch will start rolling out to other countries, so be sure to check this software update section from time to time.



How important is it to install software updates on smartphones?

The short and obvious answer is "very important." Not only should you install these patches, but you should also do it as soon as possible.



Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy There's some good news and some bad news, as the joke goes. The update is rolling out as you read this (reported by Android Headlines ) but only in Malaysia for theand in India for the Galaxy A06.Expect more countries to follow shortly, especially for themodel, which is one of the most popular Galaxy A-series devices of late.If you happen to be in Malaysia or India, you will receive a notification for the update. You can alternatively try and manually check if the patch is available in your region by opening the Settings menu on your Galaxy and heading to Software update > Download and install.There's no official word from Samsung when the patch will start rolling out to other countries, so be sure to check this software update section from time to time.The short and obvious answer is "very important." Not only should you install these patches, but you should also do it as soon as possible.Cyber criminals are constantly probing for vulnerabilities, and postponing a security update might give them the chance to break into your phone and do a lot of damage. The worst-case scenario is stealing your bank credentials and, hence, hard-earned money, but even bricking your phone might be a very unpleasant experience.





So, when the notification pops up, don't swipe away.

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Android security updates might not sound very exciting, but they can be the difference between a secured, working phone and a disaster. Good news for Galaxy A-series owners!