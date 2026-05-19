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The Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A06 5G just got more securе

The latest security update is now rolling out to selected Galaxy A series devices.

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Mariyan Slavov
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Samsung Software updates Galaxy A Series
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The Galaxy A57 is getting the latest security patch as you read this | Image by PhoneArena
Android security updates might not sound very exciting, but they can be the difference between a secured, working phone and a disaster. Good news for Galaxy A-series owners! 

Even though Samsung is working hard on One UI 9, the company managed to push the latest security patch to the top A-series device, the Galaxy A57, as well as one of the cheapest Samsung phones out there — the Galaxy A06 4G.

The May 2026 security update


The security patch brings a total of 39 updates and fixes, with 29 of them part of Google's Android Security Bulletin and 10 brought by Samsung.

Out of those 39 fixes, 2 are marked "critical," so it's strongly advisable to install the patch. There are 28 vulnerabilities marked as "high" and 6 "moderate" ones.

The firmware versions of the new software for the Galaxy A57 and the Galaxy A06 are A576BXXS2AZE2 and A066BXXS6BZE1, respectively.

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The security patch is currently rolling out


There's some good news and some bad news, as the joke goes. The update is rolling out as you read this (reported by Android Headlines) but only in Malaysia for the Galaxy A57 and in India for the Galaxy A06.

Expect more countries to follow shortly, especially for the Galaxy A57 model, which is one of the most popular Galaxy A-series devices of late.

How to get and install the May 2026 security update of the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A06?


If you happen to be in Malaysia or India, you will receive a notification for the update. You can alternatively try and manually check if the patch is available in your region by opening the Settings menu on your Galaxy and heading to Software update > Download and install.

There's no official word from Samsung when the patch will start rolling out to other countries, so be sure to check this software update section from time to time.

How important is it to install software updates on smartphones?


The short and obvious answer is "very important." Not only should you install these patches, but you should also do it as soon as possible.

Cyber criminals are constantly probing for vulnerabilities, and postponing a security update might give them the chance to break into your phone and do a lot of damage. The worst-case scenario is stealing your bank credentials and, hence, hard-earned money, but even bricking your phone might be a very unpleasant experience. 

So, when the notification pops up, don't swipe away.

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Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
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