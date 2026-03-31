Apple is reportedly testing a new feature for Siri 2.0

iOS 26 .5 Beta release, by tradition, or we might have to wait until the iOS 27 Beta becomes available. While the stable version of the latter probably won't be dropped by Apple until September, the good news is that the iOS 27 Beta 1 release should hit compatible iPhone models much earlier. Yes, we all know by now that no part of Siri 2.0 was included with the iOS 26.5 Beta 1 release . This could mean that either Apple plans on releasing some changes to its digital assistant in a later.5 Beta release, by tradition, or we might have to wait until the iOS 27 Beta becomes available. While the stable version of the latter probably won't be dropped by Apple until September, the good news is that the iOS 27 Beta 1 release should hit compatible iPhone models much earlier.

Apple wants Siri to handle multiple requests listed in one query





iOS 26 Beta, for a few days, my iPhone stopped ringing when I received an incoming call. Traditionally, Apple launches the first Beta release of the upcoming major new iOS build right after the WWDC Keynote. We already know that the Keynote for WWDC 2026 will take place on June 8th so it's possible that all the changes coming to Siri are only nine weeks and six days away. If you've never installed a Beta version of iOS on your iPhone, keep in mind that Beta releases are usually buggy. And Beta releases of a major update, like iOS 27, are buggier than most. For example, last year while runningBeta, for a few days, my iPhone stopped ringing when I received an incoming call.



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Is it important to you that Siri becomes an AI chatbot? Yes. I want intelligent answers to my queries. No. I really don't care. I don't use an Apple device that features Siri. Vote 0 Votes





However, the excitement of having a smarter Siri with many new features has iPhone users eagerly anticipating upcoming iOS updates from Apple. Today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman revealed that Apple has started testing another potential improvement to Siri . The tech giant wants Siri to be able to handle multiple tasks requested in a single query like most AI chatbots can. Gurman's sources, who asked to remain anonymous due to the private nature of the testing, told him that Apple is aiming to give Siri this capability for iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and the macOS 27 operating systems.

Apple wants Siri to be as capable as any AI chatbot including Gemini and ChatGPT





Again, the goal here for Apple is to make Siri as capable as other AI chatbots that can handle multiple requests in a single prompt. On my Pixel 6 Pro , I am able to use Gemini as a digital assistant and it is great. I receive answers to my questions that are complete without being directed to another website. Of course, you have to be mindful of the possibility that a response is the result of a hallucination, but that does not occur often.





To be clear, what Apple would like Siri to do is process separate requests combined into one prompt. If Apple is successful, users would be able to ask Siri about the current weather, send a text, and add an event to the calendar with all requests made in one prompt. Currently, each request for Siri must be made separately. By the time Apple is done with Siri 2.0, the assistnt should be able to see what is on your screen.

Siri will be getting a brain transplant with 8 times the number of parameters it has now





Additionally, Siri 2.0 will be able to browse emails, texts, your calendar app, and other personal data in order to be able to respond to certain questions. Siri will also get what has facetiously been referred to as a brain transplant once the $1 billion per year deal with Google kicks in. As part of this transaction, Siri will become a chatbot similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, and Microsoft's CoPilot.



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The deal with Google provides Apple with a custom Gemini model with 1.2 trillion parameters. That is eight times greater than the current 150 billion parameter cloud-based AI infrastructure currently employed by Siri. Earlier this month, Gurman wrote that Apple s developing a standalone app for Siri. A parameter is a connection in a digital brain. This improvement will give Siri the ability to perform multi-step tasks across apps, answer complex queries, and take action inside apps.





Gurman also says that Apple is working on an improvement to its virtual keyboard. Apple wants the virtual keyboard that to give users alternative words to use in certain situations when the beleaguered autocorrect system steps in to fix a misspelled word. The company hasn't decided whether this feature will be released.