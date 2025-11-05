You may hate Liquid Glass, but Android brands can’t stop copying Apple’s design
Another Android brand has launched a software update that’s heavily inspired by Apple’s Liquid Glass design.
Apple’s redesign of iOS 26 may be one of the most controversial releases by the company in recent years, but that doesn’t stop Android makers from copying it. Realme is the latest company to launch a major Apple-inspired redesign for its devices, even while the latest iOS update is toning down on the Liquid Glass elements.
Realme has announced the Realme UI 7.0, which is based on Android 16 and introduced the so-called Light Glass Design. As you may have guessed, the design is inspired by glass and features various glass-like elements, including textures, transparencies, and depth effects.
The visual highlight is the new icons, which Realme calls Ice Cube Icons. They won’t rap at you, but the company says their subtle reflections echo how light behaves on glass. You also get a Misty Glass Control Center and a Breathing Dock.
Users will also have more customization options with the Flux Theme 2.0, which has a panoramic view for the Always On Display. You can also use a Live Photo or even a video as a wallpaper and enhance it with AI-generated depth of field effects.
Some major AI features are also part of the update, such as AI Notify Brief, which reduces notifications and groups them in morning and evening briefs. The AI Framing Master is a guide for how to compose your photos, and the AI Gaming Coach will help you improve your gaming skills.
Realme joins the likes of Vivo and even Samsung in getting inspiration from Apple’s Liquid Glass design. Vivo recently announced that its OriginOS 6 will replace the much-criticized FunTouch OS, and it’ll feature a new design. That design was visually similar to Apple’s iOS 26, though Vivo claims it was inspired by flowing water.
Realme UI 7.0 will launch with the upcoming Realme GT8 Pro, while older devices can join the Open Beta.
Time and again, Android manufacturers get out of their way to prove that Apple remains the leading smartphone company. Even when most people agree that Apple’s decisions are not the best, everyone else rushes to copy them. I’ve said before, as disappointing as that is, it’s not surprising.
Realme UI 7.0 comes with Light Glass Design and customization options
Realme has announced the Realme UI 7.0, which is based on Android 16 and introduced the so-called Light Glass Design. As you may have guessed, the design is inspired by glass and features various glass-like elements, including textures, transparencies, and depth effects.
The visual highlight is the new icons, which Realme calls Ice Cube Icons. They won’t rap at you, but the company says their subtle reflections echo how light behaves on glass. You also get a Misty Glass Control Center and a Breathing Dock.
Realme's glass-inspired new icons. | Image credit – Realme, via Gizmochina
Users will also have more customization options with the Flux Theme 2.0, which has a panoramic view for the Always On Display. You can also use a Live Photo or even a video as a wallpaper and enhance it with AI-generated depth of field effects.
Some major AI features are also part of the update, such as AI Notify Brief, which reduces notifications and groups them in morning and evening briefs. The AI Framing Master is a guide for how to compose your photos, and the AI Gaming Coach will help you improve your gaming skills.
Far from the only Apple-inspired software
The new interface will launch with the Realme GT8 Pro. | Image credit – Realme
Realme joins the likes of Vivo and even Samsung in getting inspiration from Apple’s Liquid Glass design. Vivo recently announced that its OriginOS 6 will replace the much-criticized FunTouch OS, and it’ll feature a new design. That design was visually similar to Apple’s iOS 26, though Vivo claims it was inspired by flowing water.
Samsung’s One UI 8.5 is expected to launch with the Galaxy S26 series sometime in early 2026, and it is likely to feature various Apple-inspired design decisions. Early leaks of the new software revealed multiple interface elements that appear borrowed from iOS. Meanwhile, Apple users were mostly unhappy with Apple’s design.
Realme UI 7.0 will launch with the upcoming Realme GT8 Pro, while older devices can join the Open Beta.
That was inevitable
Time and again, Android manufacturers get out of their way to prove that Apple remains the leading smartphone company. Even when most people agree that Apple’s decisions are not the best, everyone else rushes to copy them. I’ve said before, as disappointing as that is, it’s not surprising.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: