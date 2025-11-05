Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

You may hate Liquid Glass, but Android brands can’t stop copying Apple’s design

Another Android brand has launched a software update that’s heavily inspired by Apple’s Liquid Glass design.

Android Software updates
An overview of the Realme UI 7.0
Apple’s redesign of iOS 26 may be one of the most controversial releases by the company in recent years, but that doesn’t stop Android makers from copying it. Realme is the latest company to launch a major Apple-inspired redesign for its devices, even while the latest iOS update is toning down on the Liquid Glass elements.

Realme UI 7.0 comes with Light Glass Design and customization options


Realme has announced the Realme UI 7.0, which is based on Android 16 and introduced the so-called Light Glass Design. As you may have guessed, the design is inspired by glass and features various glass-like elements, including textures, transparencies, and depth effects.

The visual highlight is the new icons, which Realme calls Ice Cube Icons. They won’t rap at you, but the company says their subtle reflections echo how light behaves on glass. You also get a Misty Glass Control Center and a Breathing Dock. 



Users will also have more customization options with the Flux Theme 2.0, which has a panoramic view for the Always On Display. You can also use a Live Photo or even a video as a wallpaper and enhance it with AI-generated depth of field effects. 

Some major AI features are also part of the update, such as AI Notify Brief, which reduces notifications and groups them in morning and evening briefs. The AI Framing Master is a guide for how to compose your photos, and the AI Gaming Coach will help you improve your gaming skills.

Far from the only Apple-inspired software



Realme joins the likes of Vivo and even Samsung in getting inspiration from Apple’s Liquid Glass design. Vivo recently announced that its OriginOS 6 will replace the much-criticized FunTouch OS, and it’ll feature a new design. That design was visually similar to Apple’s iOS 26, though Vivo claims it was inspired by flowing water.

Samsung’s One UI 8.5 is expected to launch with the Galaxy S26 series sometime in early 2026, and it is likely to feature various Apple-inspired design decisions. Early leaks of the new software revealed multiple interface elements that appear borrowed from iOS. Meanwhile, Apple users were mostly unhappy with Apple’s design.

Do you like that everyone’s making Liquid Glass copies?

Vote View Result


Realme UI 7.0 will launch with the upcoming Realme GT8 Pro, while older devices can join the Open Beta.

That was inevitable


Time and again, Android manufacturers get out of their way to prove that Apple remains the leading smartphone company. Even when most people agree that Apple’s decisions are not the best, everyone else rushes to copy them. I’ve said before, as disappointing as that is, it’s not surprising.

