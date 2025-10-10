Vivo’s brand new software will be an iOS 26 ripoff, and that shouldn’t surprise anyone
Vivo’s OriginOS is coming out next week with a design that lifts heavily from Apple’s Liquid Glass aesthetic.
Last month, Vivo announced it would replace the much-criticized Funtouch OS with a brand new software called OriginOS. That’s the software the company has used on its devices in China, but it’ll be released globally on October 15. Now, we have a glimpse of what that new software looks like, and you should prepare yourself to see many familiar elements.
A promotional video for Vivo’s OriginOS 6 reveals more of the interface elements of the new software, and many of them look like they were made with the Liquid Glass design in mind. In general, OriginOS 6 has the same rounded buttons, translucent glass look, and lock screen as iOS 26.
Vivo has taken inspiration from Apple for OriginOS 6
The introduction video of OriginOS 6 | Video credit – Vivo via @SparrowNews on YouTube
Going into the details, Vivo’s design features a Control Center, squircle icons, glass-like buttons, translucent notifications, and gradients that could be mistaken for Apple design. The lock screen wallpaper can shift just like Apple’s Spatial Scenes, and even the animation for Vivo’s voice assistant looks like the iOS animation for Siri. OriginOS will also support Focus Modes, which look just like those on iOS 26.
While Vivo is likely to talk about flowing water when explaining the design decisions it made with OriginOS 6, the company is also focused on its features. The highlights are the new AI features, which include a Live Photos AI Removal tool and a voice assistant.
Other highlights include smoother UI animations, which may make the software feel faster. “Every swipe, scroll, and tap flows like never before,” reads a marketing tweet for the update.
Like we’ve said various times before, everyone will inevitably copy Apple. Vivo is doing it rather shamelessly, Samsung’s One UI 8.5 is a bit more subtle, and we’re yet to see who else will join the trend. While disappointing, that’s far from surprising.
AI everywhere
No surprises
