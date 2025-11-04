Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!
From a new Liquid Glass toggle to reducing the risk of an accidental photo, iOS 26.1 is now here

The new iOS 26.1 update also includes several more improvements and bug fixes.

Apple icon seen on a column at Apple HQ.
Apple has released iOS 26.1 adding new features and allowing those on the beta track to return to the stable path. The most eagerly awaited feature is the toggle that gives you control over Apple's Liquid Glass. Going from Settings > Display & Brightness and tapping the Liquid Glass listing will take you to the new toggle where you can choose between Clear and Tnted. Apple itself notes that "Clear is more transparent, revealing the content beneath." As for Tinted, the tech giant says that it increases opacity and contrast.

Take some control over the opacity of Liquid Glass


One new slider added to the iPhone in iOS 26.1 is one that I got to use several times while running the Beta. That is the slider that dismisses alarms and timers when you want to turn one off. At first it brought back a little nostalgia reminding me of the "Slide to Unlock" feature found on the first iPhone in 2007. t finally was removed in 2016 with the release of iOS 10. After a while though, I longed for the return of the Stop button which made turning off an alarm or timer faster and easier.

Were you eagerly awaiting iOS 26.1?

Vote View Result

Don't you hate it when you accidentally open the camera on your iPhone. You can now disable the swipe to the left gesture in the lock screen that opens the camera. This should eliminate one way that you could accidentally open the camera app. You can find the new control to disable the toggle by going to Settings > Camera > Lock Screen Swipe to Open Camera. The toggle is on by default. Toggle it off to prevent the camera from opening with a swipe in the lock screen.

Screenshot of Liquid Glass toggle on iOS 26.1.
This new Liquid Glass page allows you to choose between a clear look or one that is tinted. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Stop opening the camera accidentally from the lock screen


Apple already offers a shortcut button from the lockscreen that opens the camera app (the second button turns on the flashlight). You can customize those buttons. For example, on the left corner in the lock screen, my shortcut button opens the Reddit app. The button on the right side opens Visual Intelligence. 

Screenshot of nostalgic slider that dismisses alarms and timers on iOS 26.1.
The nostalgic slide to stop turns off an alarm or timer. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Other changes in iOS 26.1 add more language support to Apple Intelligence. The added languages include Chinese (traditional), Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, and Vietnamese. After launching with iOS 26 on AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Pro 3, and AirPods 4 with support for U.S. and U.K. English, French, German, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish (Spain), AirPods Live Translation adds support for Chinese (Mandarin simplified and traditional), Italian, Japanese, and Korean.

Screenshot of toggle that disables lock screen camera shortcut on iOS 26.1.
You can disable the swipe left to open camera app feature in the lock screen. | Image credit PhoneArena

With a new icon for the Apple TV app, the video streamer is changing from Apple TV+ to Apple TV. Go to Settings > General and there is a new Local Capture listing that will help you change where Local Capture files are stored. You will also be able to include only audio by toggling a switch.

The complete release notes from Apple for OS 26.1 includes the following:

  • Liquid Glass setting gives you the option to choose between the default clear look or a new tinted look which increases opacity of the material in apps and notifications on the Lock Screen
  •   Live Translation with AirPods support for Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Japanese, Korean and Italian
  •  Apple Music MiniPlayer swipe gesture to go to the next or previous track
  •   Apple Music AutoMix support over AirPlay
  •   Gain control is available for external USB microphones when recording with local capture
  •   Local capture files can be saved to a specific location
  •   Manual workout logging is available directly from the Fitness app
  •  New Camera setting to turn on or off Lock Screen swipe to open Camera
  •   Improved FaceTime audio quality in low-bandwidth conditions
  •   Communication Safety and Web content filters to limit adult websites are enabled by default for existing child accounts for ages 13-17 (Age varies by country or region)

You can install iOS 26.1 by going to Settings > General > Software Updates. Follow the directions. The update is available for iPhone 11 and newer, plus the second-generation iPhone SE. Keep in mind that there are bug fixes included in the update.
