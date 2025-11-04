From a new Liquid Glass toggle to reducing the risk of an accidental photo, iOS 26.1 is now here

Take some control over the opacity of Liquid Glass





One new slider added to the iPhone in iOS 26.1 is one that I got to use several times while running the Beta. That is the slider that dismisses alarms and timers when you want to turn one off. At first it brought back a little nostalgia reminding me of the "Slide to Unlock" feature found on the first iPhone in 2007. It finally was removed in 2016 with the release of iOS 10. After a while though, I longed for the return of the Stop button which made turning off an alarm or timer faster and easier.





Don't you hate it when you accidentally open the camera on your iPhone. You can now disable the swipe to the left gesture in the lock screen that opens the camera. This should eliminate one way that you could accidentally open the camera app. You can find the new control to disable the toggle by going to Settings > Camera > Lock Screen Swipe to Open Camera. The toggle is on by default. Toggle it off to prevent the camera from opening with a swipe in the lock screen.





Stop opening the camera accidentally from the lock screen





Apple already offers a shortcut button from the lockscreen that opens the camera app (the second button turns on the flashlight). You can customize those buttons. For example, on the left corner in the lock screen, my shortcut button opens the Reddit app. The button on the right side opens Visual Intelligence.





iOS 26.1 adds more language support to Apple Intelligence. The added languages include Chinese (traditional), Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, and Vietnamese. After launching on AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Pro 3, and AirPods 4 with support for U.S. and U.K. English, French, German, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish (Spain), AirPods Live Translation adds support for Chinese (Mandarin simplified and traditional), Italian, Japanese, and Korean.









With a new icon for the Apple TV app, the video streamer is changing from Apple TV+ to Apple TV. Go to Settings > General and there is a new Local Capture listing that will help you change where Local Capture files are stored. You will also be able to include only audio by toggling a switch.





The complete release notes from Apple for iOS 26.1 includes the following:





Liquid Glass setting gives you the option to choose between the default clear look or a new tinted look which increases opacity of the material in apps and notifications on the Lock Screen

Live Translation with AirPods support for Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Japanese, Korean and Italian

Apple Music MiniPlayer swipe gesture to go to the next or previous track

Apple Music AutoMix support over AirPlay

Gain control is available for external USB microphones when recording with local capture

Local capture files can be saved to a specific location

Manual workout logging is available directly from the Fitness app

New Camera setting to turn on or off Lock Screen swipe to open Camera

Improved FaceTime audio quality in low-bandwidth conditions

Communication Safety and Web content filters to limit adult websites are enabled by default for existing child accounts for ages 13-17 (Age varies by country or region)





You can install iOS 26.1 by going to Settings > General > Software Updates. Follow the directions. The update is available for iPhone 11 and newer, plus the second-generation iPhone SE. Keep in mind that there are bug fixes included in the update.