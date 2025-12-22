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Leaked OnePlus Turbo benchmark reveals the chipset of the 9,000 mAh smartphone

OnePlus isn’t sharing much about its mid-ranger with a 9,000 mAh battery, but its specs are starting to leak.

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A man holding a OnePlus 15 in his hands, showing its home screen to the camera.
OnePlus 15 | Image Credit – PhoneArena

OnePlus has just launched the global version of the OnePlus 15R, but we’re already eagerly anticipating its upcoming mid-range device series. That would be the OnePlus Turbo, which the company said would focus on class-leading performance, battery life, and gaming. Thanks to a new leak, we’re starting to get a few more details of what those claims could mean.

The OnePlus Turbo shows up on Geekbench, revealing its chipset


Two entries for an unreleased OnePlus device with model number PLU110 have appeared in the Geekbench database. The device is believed to be one of the upcoming OnePlus Turbo smartphones. Spotted by leaker Abhishek Yadav on Twitter, the entries suggest that the lower OnePlus Turbo model may feature a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and 16 GB RAM.

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Last week, leaker Smart Pikachu reported (source in Chinese) that the OnePlus Turbo series may include at least two models. He said the “performance” model in the series will feature the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset as the OnePlus Galaxy Ace6T.

It could be a feisty mid-ranger


The two tests of a OnePlus device with model number PLU110. | Image source – PhoneArena/Geekbench

While the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor is far from the best on the market, it has been seen in various mid-range devices. Probably the most notable example is the Nothing Phone (3), which was touted by the company as its first “true flagship” smartphone. The Phone (3) features 12 GB RAM for its base version, though it also has a version with 16 GB RAM.

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The OnePlus Turbo is likely to launch sometime next month, but its premiere may be limited to China. The device is rumored to come with a 165 Hz OLED display and a battery with a capacity of around 9,000 mAh. That would be the largest battery in a OnePlus smartphone ever.

It all depends on the price


I said it before, but 9,000 mAh could feel like overkill. Of course, if that’s the battery of a powerful smartphone that sells at a good price, it would make more sense. For now, I’m intrigued by the OnePlus Turbo, but I need to see more before getting excited about it.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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