Samsung may fix your messy notifications with another Apple-inspired One UI 8.5 feature

Just like Apple, Samsung recognizes that notifications are a mess, and it’ll try to fix it with One UI 8.5.

Samsung may be struggling with the development of the Galaxy S26 series, which could delay its premiere, but that doesn’t seem to impact the progress of One UI 8.5. A new leak about the company’s upcoming software update suggests it’ll have another Apple-inspired feature to help you put your notifications in order.

One UI 8.5 may let you prioritize notifications


One of the new One UI 8.5 features may allow you to mark specific notifications as higher priority than the rest. The feature was spotted inside a recently leaked One UI 8.5 build, and a screenshot of its settings screen was shared by SammyGuru.

The feature's description on One UI 8.5. | Image credit – SammyGuru


According to its description, the new feature will push the notifications marked as important above other notifications. Judging by the description of the feature, you’ll be able to manually choose which apps to prioritize or let Galaxy AI choose that automatically. The description notes that “notification content is processed on your phone,” suggesting that all the processing will happen on-device.

Inspired by Apple



While Apple Intelligence is far behind Galaxy AI and Gemini, Apple was the first to introduce a similar feature. Since iOS 18.4, you can see priority notifications at the top of the stack on iPhone 15 and newer. Apple’s feature prioritizes notifications from important people and apps and puts them in a separate section.

Would you activate an AI-powered notification prioritization feature?

Vote View Result


Samsung is also rumored to get inspiration from Liquid Glass for part of the design of One UI 8.5. The final version of the software is expected to appear on the Galaxy S26 sometime in early 2026. However, a recent rumor claimed that a beta version could launch on the Galaxy S25 in November.

Any help with notifications is welcome


Notifications are a mess, regardless of the OS you’re using. I have many apps that constantly push useless information, but I can’t mute them because of the few critical notifications they send me. If AI is what’s necessary to fix that mess, I’m ready to accept the T&C right away. Just fix the mess, please.

Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Popular stories

T-Mobile is improving a lot of users' 5G speeds with a swift (and totally free) upgrade
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
T-Mobile's Halloween deals are no trick, all treat
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is ditching Snapdragon, and you should be ecstatic
This Galaxy S25 Ultra trade-in offer is too good to miss
The well-rounded Lenovo Tab Plus just dropped under $200 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy XR fixes all of the mistakes Apple Vision Pro made
How Jobs' abrasive nature got Corning to build the display for the OG iPhone
A new iPhone 18 feature could help Elon Musk strike a deal with Apple
The hidden performance cost of the Galaxy S26 Ultra might make you choose another phone
Here's how to prevent your Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro from mutating into pink
Motorola is challenging Samsung in the US foldable market before Apple's big 2026 revolution
