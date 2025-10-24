Samsung may fix your messy notifications with another Apple-inspired One UI 8.5 feature
Just like Apple, Samsung recognizes that notifications are a mess, and it’ll try to fix it with One UI 8.5.
Samsung may be struggling with the development of the Galaxy S26 series, which could delay its premiere, but that doesn’t seem to impact the progress of One UI 8.5. A new leak about the company’s upcoming software update suggests it’ll have another Apple-inspired feature to help you put your notifications in order.
One of the new One UI 8.5 features may allow you to mark specific notifications as higher priority than the rest. The feature was spotted inside a recently leaked One UI 8.5 build, and a screenshot of its settings screen was shared by SammyGuru.
According to its description, the new feature will push the notifications marked as important above other notifications. Judging by the description of the feature, you’ll be able to manually choose which apps to prioritize or let Galaxy AI choose that automatically. The description notes that “notification content is processed on your phone,” suggesting that all the processing will happen on-device.
Samsung is also rumored to get inspiration from Liquid Glass for part of the design of One UI 8.5. The final version of the software is expected to appear on the Galaxy S26 sometime in early 2026. However, a recent rumor claimed that a beta version could launch on the Galaxy S25 in November.
Notifications are a mess, regardless of the OS you’re using. I have many apps that constantly push useless information, but I can’t mute them because of the few critical notifications they send me. If AI is what’s necessary to fix that mess, I’m ready to accept the T&C right away. Just fix the mess, please.
The feature's description on One UI 8.5. | Image credit – SammyGuru
Inspired by Apple
The Galaxy S25 Plus with One UI 8. | Image credit – PhoneArena
While Apple Intelligence is far behind Galaxy AI and Gemini, Apple was the first to introduce a similar feature. Since iOS 18.4, you can see priority notifications at the top of the stack on iPhone 15 and newer. Apple’s feature prioritizes notifications from important people and apps and puts them in a separate section.
Any help with notifications is welcome
Notifications are a mess, regardless of the OS you’re using. I have many apps that constantly push useless information, but I can’t mute them because of the few critical notifications they send me. If AI is what’s necessary to fix that mess, I’m ready to accept the T&C right away. Just fix the mess, please.
