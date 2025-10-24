Samsung may fix your messy notifications with another Apple-inspired One UI 8.5 feature

One UI 8.5 may let you prioritize notifications

One UI 8

One UI 8

Inspired by Apple









Galaxy AI

Would you activate an AI-powered notification prioritization feature? Yes, I need help with that Maybe No, I’m fine without that Yes, I need help with that 0% Maybe 0% No, I’m fine without that 0%

One UI 8

Galaxy S26

Any help with notifications is welcome







"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!