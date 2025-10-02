This One UI 8.5 change shows how inspired Samsung is by the iOS 26 design
Samsung’s upcoming Android update will share more than one visual idea with Apple’s Liquid Glass.
Samsung is preparing a significant visual update for the upcoming One UI 8.5, which may be inspired by iOS 26 in more than one way. We’ve already seen some of the similarities across various menus, but now we have one more change that is reminiscent not only of Liquid Glass but also of Samsung’s own past.
After a few years of flat icons, Samsung is changing the appearance of the One UI home screen with 3D icons. Leaker Ice Universe shared (source in Chinese) a screenshot that shows the new style of the apps’ icons and how it compares to the current one.
The most notable changes are to the icons of Samsung’s system apps, which still have bright colors but have gotten a 3D overhaul. Interestingly, the effect is successfully applied to the icons of multiple third-party apps, including those of YouTube and Google Play Store. All icons have drop shadows, which make them appear floating over the background.
While it’s difficult not to think about Apple’s Liquid Glass design when seeing those changes, that’s not the first time Samsung has used a 3D look. Some of the late versions of TouchWiz had drop shadows under the icons on the home screen, so the Galaxy S26 series may be a callback to the Galaxy S6.
Something that iOS 26 and One UI 8.5 may share as an issue is the energy efficiency of the software. Early reports from users of the leaked One UI 8.5 builds suggest that the rendering of all the 3D elements is leading to a heavier load for the hardware and is impacting the battery. Considering how early the development of One UI 8.5 is, that’s not a surprise, and it might not be an issue with the final builds.
Usually, I like software redesigns because they make my devices feel fresh, but I’m not a fan of the 3D comeback. Liquid Glass doesn’t look bad, but I don’t feel it’s an improvement, and for now, One UI 8.5 leaves me with the same feeling. Looking at the Material 3 Expressive overhaul of Android 16, I can’t help but think that maybe Google is the only company that’s on the right path here.
One UI 8.5 may introduce 3D app icons on the home screen
After a few years of flat icons, Samsung is changing the appearance of the One UI home screen with 3D icons. Leaker Ice Universe shared (source in Chinese) a screenshot that shows the new style of the apps’ icons and how it compares to the current one.
The most notable changes are to the icons of Samsung’s system apps, which still have bright colors but have gotten a 3D overhaul. Interestingly, the effect is successfully applied to the icons of multiple third-party apps, including those of YouTube and Google Play Store. All icons have drop shadows, which make them appear floating over the background.
That new look is similar to other changes that Samsung may make across One UI 8.5. In previous leaks, we’ve seen different floating elements, drop shadows, and overflow gradients.
It looks like Apple of today and Samsung of the past
Samsung Galaxy S6 also had 3D effect on the home screen icons. | Image Credit – PhoneArena
While it’s difficult not to think about Apple’s Liquid Glass design when seeing those changes, that’s not the first time Samsung has used a 3D look. Some of the late versions of TouchWiz had drop shadows under the icons on the home screen, so the Galaxy S26 series may be a callback to the Galaxy S6.
Something that iOS 26 and One UI 8.5 may share as an issue is the energy efficiency of the software. Early reports from users of the leaked One UI 8.5 builds suggest that the rendering of all the 3D elements is leading to a heavier load for the hardware and is impacting the battery. Considering how early the development of One UI 8.5 is, that’s not a surprise, and it might not be an issue with the final builds.
Is this a new 3D age?
Usually, I like software redesigns because they make my devices feel fresh, but I’m not a fan of the 3D comeback. Liquid Glass doesn’t look bad, but I don’t feel it’s an improvement, and for now, One UI 8.5 leaves me with the same feeling. Looking at the Material 3 Expressive overhaul of Android 16, I can’t help but think that maybe Google is the only company that’s on the right path here.
Recommended Stories
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: