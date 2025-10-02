Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

This One UI 8.5 change shows how inspired Samsung is by the iOS 26 design

Samsung’s upcoming Android update will share more than one visual idea with Apple’s Liquid Glass.

Samsung One UI
Samsung is preparing a significant visual update for the upcoming One UI 8.5, which may be inspired by iOS 26 in more than one way. We’ve already seen some of the similarities across various menus, but now we have one more change that is reminiscent not only of Liquid Glass but also of Samsung’s own past.

One UI 8.5 may introduce 3D app icons on the home screen


After a few years of flat icons, Samsung is changing the appearance of the One UI home screen with 3D icons. Leaker Ice Universe shared (source in Chinese) a screenshot that shows the new style of the apps’ icons and how it compares to the current one.



The most notable changes are to the icons of Samsung’s system apps, which still have bright colors but have gotten a 3D overhaul. Interestingly, the effect is successfully applied to the icons of multiple third-party apps, including those of YouTube and Google Play Store. All icons have drop shadows, which make them appear floating over the background.

That new look is similar to other changes that Samsung may make across One UI 8.5. In previous leaks, we’ve seen different floating elements, drop shadows, and overflow gradients.

It looks like Apple of today and Samsung of the past



While it’s difficult not to think about Apple’s Liquid Glass design when seeing those changes, that’s not the first time Samsung has used a 3D look. Some of the late versions of TouchWiz had drop shadows under the icons on the home screen, so the Galaxy S26 series may be a callback to the Galaxy S6.

Something that iOS 26 and One UI 8.5 may share as an issue is the energy efficiency of the software. Early reports from users of the leaked One UI 8.5 builds suggest that the rendering of all the 3D elements is leading to a heavier load for the hardware and is impacting the battery. Considering how early the development of One UI 8.5 is, that’s not a surprise, and it might not be an issue with the final builds.

Is this a new 3D age?


Usually, I like software redesigns because they make my devices feel fresh, but I’m not a fan of the 3D comeback. Liquid Glass doesn’t look bad, but I don’t feel it’s an improvement, and for now, One UI 8.5 leaves me with the same feeling. Looking at the Material 3 Expressive overhaul of Android 16, I can’t help but think that maybe Google is the only company that’s on the right path here.

